My Friend Lost Her College Scholarship Because of Me

I caught her cheating

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

She would have been the first person in her family to go to college. Bagging an academic and athletic scholarship she was well set on making her dream a reality. Her family wouldn’t have to struggle to support her through college.

That dream is now dead and plans of a college degree are now safely in the dustbin with no hope of resurrection.

What happened?

The girl, referred to only as Tia on Reddit, allegedly plagiarized her friend’s college essay and submitted it as her own work. She hid this fact from the friend. The truth came to light when someone gushed about her beautiful essay.

Sharing her shock and disappointment on social media the friend explained, “I was talking to a mutual friend of ours and she started gushing out about how Tia’s essay was so heartfelt and beautiful. Curious as to why Tia had not shown her the essay she asked to read it. To her horror she realised a draft essay she had shown to Tia, to help her with writing techniques, had been copied with hardly any changes made.

“I was livid,” she went on to say. In a fit of rage she submitted evidence to authorities in support of her claim that Tia had plagiarized her work. This also included proof of her helping Tia with her college application. As a result of the allegations Tia lost her college scholarship.

The victim took to social media for advice on what to do as she was being accused of robbing Tia of her education.

“I feel like I threw away all her hard work, even though I just wanted her to get in trouble for the essay,” she reflected.

Whilst she hadn’t expected the consequences of her actions to be so severe the friend still feels it was wrong for Tia to take advantage of her. Comments have been pouring in with differing views on the matter but mostly in support of the victim.

“I hope those supporting Tia’s actions are operated on by a doctor who cheated through medical school,” commented one. “I hope their houses are worked on by cheating electricians.”

“Consequences are necessary to reinforce ethics,” added another.

Was the victim right in reporting Tia? What would you do if you found yourself in a similar situation?