They Call Her the “She Wolfe of Wall Street”: How One Woman Is Helping Families Come to Grips With Their Budgets

A young woman is making waves in the world of budgeting and personal financial management.

Straight talking Amanda Wolfe , popularly known on social media as the She Wolfe of Wall Street, is on a mission to change our relationship with money. She is helping families and individuals bust financial myths and come to grips with their budgets.

The finance expert has a strong fan base on Instagram where she has over 169 thousand followers. She invites them to share their budgets with her. Shen anonimises them and shares the information with her fans.

Fancy jargon has no place in Amanda’s vocabulary. She understands that money is confusing for most people. That is why she has made it her mission to educate the masses and increase their financial literacy.

Amanda is talks openly about her own struggles with money earlier in her life. She may be financially secure now but she knows what it’s like to live from pay check to pay check, struggling to make ends meet. “I’ve been there,” she tells her followers in one of her reels. That is probably why her followers trust her enough to share their personal budgets.

Watching her Instagram reels it is fascinating to see that individuals who share their budgets come from varied backgrounds. Income levels range from 30K to over 600K a year. From one extreme of those who hardly have anything left to save at the end of the month, to high-earners who don’t know where or how to invest their excess, Amanda has helpful financial nuggets to share with them all.

When people see how much others make, how they budget and what they spend their money on it helps them reflect on their own systems and how they can improve.

In a recent tweet Amanda wrote, “42% of Americans expect to spend more than they can afford this Christmas. It’s not too late to return stuff. No need to panic shop last minute. Your friends & fam don’t want you going into debt trying to show them how much you love them.”

