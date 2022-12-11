The 13 Year Old Boy Who Bought a Car for His Mother

Rejoice Denhere

A selfless act of kindness that made a mother cry

Photo byValeria ZoncollonUnsplash

One minute he is your gorgeous baby boy in a superhero babygrow. The next, he is a thirteen year old and your real life superhero and you’re bawling your eyes out because you can’t believe what he has done for you.

That is probably how one mum probably felt when her teenage son came home one day and told her, “Mum I bought you a car!”

At first Krystal Preston, a single mum of three, thought it was a joke. It was only after she had received the keys plus the documentation for the car that the truth hit her. It was true. Her thirteen year old son, William Rabillo, had actually bought her a car. 

Asked how he had managed to buy the car the boy said, “My mum needed a car. I had seen stories on Youtube of people surprising their mums with a car and thought I’d like to do the same.”

Like most boys his age, he would do odd jobs in his neighbourhood to earn extra pocket money after school and at weekends. When he left for work on this particular day in 2019 his mum thought nothing of it.

What she didn’t know was that her son had offered to sell his Xbox and do yard work in order to get the car.

“I was on Facebook when I saw an advert posted by a woman selling her car. I asked if she would be willing to sell it to me. At first she refused. When I asked if I could earn it by doing some work for her she said she would think about it,” he said.

A little while later the woman accepted William’s offer.

“What thirteen year old buys a car for his mum?” she told ABC4 reporters, clearly overwhelmed by her son’s selflessness.

The teenager could have earned cash instead and spent it on whatever he liked. Instead he thought of his mum’s needs first. Even at such a young age he understood that having a car would make a massive difference in his family’s life.

The seller’s actions are also to be commended. She helped make a young boy’s dream come true.

Kindness is timeless and selfless deeds have no age-limit. Being young doesn’t stop you doing amazing things for other people, including those older than you, parents, guardians or strangers.

William’s actions show that you lose nothing by asking for what you want. If you get a yes, that’s great. If you get a no, it’s still good. In the process you learn what works or doesn’t work when making requests.

Being kind inspires others to also be kind, giving and selfless making the world a happier place.

When you uplift others through acts of kindness, you too get uplifted. What you do for others always comes back to you in good ways you could never imagine.

Source: ABC4 Utah on YouTube

