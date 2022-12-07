Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception

Her perfume made him feel ill

Photo by Image by Ivan on Pexels

Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after.

What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?

A joyous moment turned into a terrible one when one mother-of-the-bride was asked to leave the wedding reception by her new son-in-law. The perfume she was wearing made him feel ill.

The groom’s actions were not well received. He then took to social media to help ease his guilty conscious. Posting on Reddit the groom asked the AITA community to help him figure out whether or not his actions were wrong.

“My wife had her mother be her matron of honour so she was standing with us upfront. It was a small area.”

The groom went on to say that he could smell his mother-in-law’s perfume. Not long after the ceremony he had an allergic reaction, which he said was caused by the perfume.

When his mother-in-law hugged him he started to experience more symptoms. Taking allergy medication didn’t help. That’s when he made the unpopular decision asking her to leave.

In his defense he said he had asked the mother-of-the-bride to wash off the perfume or change into a different outfit. She refused. The groom ended up spending his reception sitting outside, away from his new bride.

As for the wedding night? The bride spent it at her parents’ house.

The comment garnered over 7,000 upvotes, although some users didn’t hold out much hope for the future success of the marriage.

Dr Gottman, an American psychologist, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Washington whose work focuses on divorce prediction and marital stability through relationship analyses, would probably have a different view.

In an article by the Gottman Institute, he says that conflict in marriage is a normal part of your happily ever after.

In the same article he is quoted as saying, “Although we tend to equate a low level of conflict with happiness, a lasting relationship results from a couple’s ability to manage the conflicts that are inevitable in any relationship.”

He may be right but starting your wedding day with conflict is probably not the ideal option for any couple.