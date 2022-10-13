Meet Elsie Allcock, the Woman Who Has Lived in the Same House for Over 100 Years

Elsie Allcock is a history maker and record breaker. In 2018 the British woman celebrated her 100th birthday in the same house that she was born in.

It is very unlikely that any other known centenarian has done this.

Elsie’s story captured my attention whilst I was doing research for a project on longevity. I immediately fell in love with it and wanted to find out more about her.

I was intrigued by a front page newspaper photo which showed her standing in the same pose outside her front door. The two images making up the photo were taken decades apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VujLU_0iUfrjPo00
News18

Elsie was born in June 1918 in a two bedroom house in Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire when King George V was still king. The house had an outside toilet and she lived there with her parents and four older siblings.

According to the Mirror, at age 14 Elsie lost her mother. She then left school to help look after the family. When she married Bill Allcock in 1941 they both decided to continue living in the house with her father.

Elsie and Bill, who died of cancer in 1995, had two sons who are now retired builders.

In 1960, Elsie bought her childhood home for £250. The house has remained the same over the years although her sons have helped her upgrade parts of it. The outside toilet is still there.

Elsie has lived through two world wars, two royal coronations and she has now outlived Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch.

Now aged 104, Elsie has no plans of moving. Not that there is any need to. In an interview with the Mailonline her 72 year old son said his mother had always been happy in the house and it was convenient for her.

Sources:

Mailonline

News18

The Mirror

