A Lack of Boundaries in Business Can Lead To Failure

Rejoice Denhere

How you can resolve the problem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Da9ml_0hqSJCj900
Image credit: Paige Cody/Unsplash

No one starts a business intending to fail. Yet so many businesses do. One cause of failure, even though it is easily preventable, is a lack of boundaries in the business.

When you are able to recognize the signs, it is a lot easier to take remedial action and get your business back on track.

Here are some of the tell-tale signs.

You don't know what you want from your business

If you want to be successful in business, you need to get clarity on your mission and vision. You need to know what you want from your business so that you can set goals and boundaries in line with them.

How to fix it

Ask yourself some tough questions about your business and life:

  • Where do you see yourself in 5 years time?
  • Where do you want your business to be in 5 years time?
  • What drives you?
  • What are your core values?
  • What do you want to achieve with your business?

You feel like you need to justify your decisions

If you feel like you need to justify your decisions, you’re probably not confident enough in yourself or your employees.

How to fix it

You are in charge of the company, so make decisions based on your priorities and values. You don’t need to explain everything to everyone.

Focus on the results, not excuses. Have high expectations of your team and maintain equally high standards for yourself.

Your health suffers because of stress

Stress is a major contributor to health issues. It can cause insomnia, low energy, headaches, and other issues.

In order to reduce your stress level, it's important to set boundaries. One way is making sure that you don't overcommit yourself.

How to fix it

If you tend to say yes too often then consider saying no more often.

When you do say yes to requests make sure you give yourself time to weigh your options. Let the other person know when they can expect an answer.

You take things personally or get hurt easily.

If you’re the type of person that takes things personally or gets hurt easily, it may be a sign that you have a lack of boundaries.

How to fix it

Take a step back and look at things from the perspective of the other person where possible.

Rather than focusing on negative emotions, train yourself to become more aware of how you respond to negative comments. Try not to take things personally.

You never say no

Your time is valuable. When you say yes to a project, opportunity or client, you're saying no to something else. It could be your personal interests and passions, or it could be the time you need to invest in other priorities. If you have too many commitments on your plate at once, none of them will get the attention they deserve.

How to fix it

Set priorities for your business so that it can grow and thrive. Also set priorities for yourself so that you can do work you love and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Takeaway

If you lack boundaries there are steps you can take to get back on track. Taking action will allow you to give yourself the time and space you need to set appropriate and healthy boundaries for your business and personal life.

Most importantly:

  • Say no to activities that don’t align with your mission and vision.
  • Make decisions based on your priorities and values.
  • Don't let your business define who you are.
  • Try not to take things personally.
  • Set priorities that will help your business grow and thrive.

# Business# Setting boundaries# Saying no# Prioritising health# Mission and vision

