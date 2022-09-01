Prepare for the New School Term by Simplifying Your Life

Rejoice Denhere

The start of a new school term doesn’t have to be stressful

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVUCQ_0hd7TJqT00
Image credit: Note Thanun/Unsplash

The start of a new school term can be a stressful time for parents, or carers, and children.

If you’re busy getting ready for the new term, here are some ideas that will help simplify your life so you can smooth sail your way back to school.

1. Label children’s clothing and personal items

When items are clearly labelled they are easier to find and less likely to be stolen. Some families use iron-on labels for fabrics or use special markers.

There are also customized name stamps which are easy and convenient to use.

2. Set up a morning routine

An example of a morning routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnDxM_0hd7TJqT00
Image created in Canva

3. Set up an evening and bedtime routine

An example of an evening and bedtime routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mM2gl_0hd7TJqT00
Image created in Canva

Use printable checklists and stick them in a conspicuous place like the kitchen, bathroom or family room.

Routine checklists are brilliant for staying organised. Having them means you don’t have to nag your child. If you happen to be away from home, your partner, sitter or anyone taking care of your child will know exactly what to do.

You can create customised checklists on Canva. If you don’t want to do this you can head over to Etsy and buy them from there.

4. Organize and store items according to days of the week

Children normally have different activities on different days. To ensure they have the correct kit organize and store items according to days of the week.

5. Organize lunch packing ahead of time

Keep food for lunch boxes separate from food to be used for regular family meals or snacking after school. This way you will avoid running out of lunch box supplies when packing lunch in the morning. It will save you a headache.

6. Plan Meals Ahead of Time

Plan meals ahead of time and paste the menu on your fridge or where the family can see it.

Where possible cook in bulk and freeze food. Having pre-prepared meals is helpful on days when you may be too tired to cook or have to work late and don’t have time to cook. It also means you don’t have to think hard about what to make for dinner or spend money on ordering take-out meals.

7. Save money by repurposing household items for craft projects

There will be a lot of craft projects requiring an equally high number of supplies during the school year.

Fortunately, not all craft items have to be bought new as you can repurpose ordinary household items. Use old squeezy ketchup bottles to store craft paint. It’s easy to dispense and less messy, plus you save money which can be put in savings or fun days out with the family.

