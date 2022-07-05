A Holistic Approach to Creating a Healthy Company Culture

Rejoice Denhere

People need to be encouraged to share their perspectives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJWX0_0gVkm1Fo00
Rodnae Productions/Pexels

When creating a healthy company culture it is important to have an environment in which people feel comfortable sharing their opinions and ideas. When they do share them, they should be heard and valued—not just by their team members and managers, but the entire organization.

Additionally, it’s important that those perspectives are taken into account when making decisions. Creating room for individuals to speak up helps create an inclusive culture and is part of what makes collaborative work environments so powerful.

Without listening to other people's perspectives, you may never consider different ideas or ways of doing something that could lead to better outcomes.

Listening actively listen to everyone's ideas

As a leader, it’s important to make sure that everyone in the company feels like they are being listened to and understood. That involves actively listening to them.

To be an active listener, you need to:

  1. Listen closely and ask questions to clarify their ideas
  2. Encourage them to expand on their ideas so you can understand them better
  3. Show that you are listening by the expressions on your face and body language (and not checking your phone)

Reflect on what you have heard when they have finished speaking – summarise what they have said, show how it relates to current company issues or takes into account other perspectives that were expressed before

Being open about how goals will be achieved

A strong company culture is based on a solid foundation of trust and openness. Your employees have to know that you are honest about your goals, as well as what it will take for them to achieve those goals.

Too often, companies focus solely on the end goal without giving their employees tools for getting there. What is expected of them? How can they best succeed? When should they ask for help? If you are not analyzing your goals with the ability to share them with your employees from a holistic approach, then you may be undervaluing your people, because they won’t truly understand what they need in order to succeed.

Feedback is also key when creating a company culture where everyone feels comfortable achieving their potential. Giving constructive feedback shows that you care enough about an employee’s development to take the time out and communicate with them on how they can improve.

This builds an environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves and making mistakes—something which doesn’t happen when leaders do not make themselves available or proactively ask for feedback from their teams!

Discussing how everyone's role will change

There needs to be a discussion about how everyone's role will change in order for the company to achieve its goals in the future. This can't be stressed enough. As a leader, you have a responsibility to your employees, and that includes being honest with them about how their roles might change as the company grows. It also means making it clear that you're open to hearing their thoughts and suggestions on these points.

Being able to discuss the future in the present tense goes a long way toward building trust between employees and managers, as well as creating an openness around communication within departments.

And if you want people to start thinking more holistically about their work, then you need that flow of communication across departments and hierarchies; otherwise, nobody will know what anyone else is doing or how it impacts their own job performance.

Allowing people to express their emotions and personal feelings

As a manager, you may find that it is easier to give criticism than praise. Well-intentioned managers are often afraid of being too nice or making employees feel entitled if they shower them with compliments. However, when employees do not feel like their voice is heard or their opinions don’t matter, they will be less likely to contribute to the business.

Additionally, every employee has different needs and expectations for how they want to be managed and what kind of environment they want to work in. Employees should always feel comfortable telling you how they want to be managed and what kind of guidance they need from you without worrying about how it will make you feel. It’s your job as a manager to adapt your style of management depending on the employee so that everybody can contribute and succeed within the team.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Leadership# Company culture# Inclusive culture# Management# Employee wellbeing

Comments / 1

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

3991 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Benefits of Running Your Business Like A Fashion Designer

Business and fashion are more similar than you might think. Both operate under a wide range of cycles (think seasonal trends in fashion), both have new product lines introduced all the time, and both generally have a target demographic.

Read full story
1 comments

Falling in Public Can Be Humiliating but It Can Teach Us About Recovering From Embarrassing Situations

Falling can be deeply embarrassing but it doesn’t define you as a person. “We were watching you,” the nice lady remarked. “I told my husband — she’s going to fall, she’s going to fall — and you did.”

Read full story

Staying Calm in Stressful Situations

Everyone encounters stressful situations at some point in their lives. Redundancy, homelessness, debt, separation, illness and bereavement are some of the biggest stressors. How do YOU maintain composure in the face of chaos and stress?

Read full story
3 comments

Being Accountable to Someone Is Beneficial for Your Personal Development

Accountability can help you grow and achieve your goals. If you're accountable to someone, there's no way you can hide from your goals. When they ask you how it's going, they'll expect an answer. And if you tell them that everything is great, yet the truth is that nothing has been done, then the discomfort of a lie will force you to change.

Read full story
2 comments

What the Term “Hoovering” Means and How to Spot the Signs

Hoovering, in the realm of narcissistic abuse, is a technique used by abusers to prevent their victims from actually leaving them once they have decided to end the relationship.

Read full story
50 comments

The U.K. Is Gearing Up to Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th Year as Queen of England

She will be the first British monarch to reach a platinum jubilee. If you're a royal fan, then you are going to want to mark your calendar for June 2022. That's because Queen Elizabeth II will be marking 70 years on the throne, and she won't be alone in celebrating—the whole of Great Britain will be joining her in the festivities.

Read full story
4 comments

The Landlord’s Game Was the Precursor of Monopoly and Was Invented by a Woman

Did you know that the precursor of the popular board game, Monopoly, was invented by a woman? It was created in 1903 by Elizabeth Magie, an American game designer and Georgist.

Read full story
6 comments

How “Mayday” Came to Be Used as a Distress Signal

The term “mayday” has nothing to do with the month of May. If you watch any sort of show involving planes or boats in distress, you're bound to hear this used. The term “mayday” is used as a distress signal to indicate an emergency. It is used primarily by aviators and mariners. It comes from the French m'aider, meaning 'help me' and is used in much the same way as SOS.

Read full story

Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 96th Birthday

Britain's oldest reigning monarch is celebrating her birthday today. Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her birthday today, 21 April. She's 96 years old, making her the oldest reigning monarch in British history.

Read full story
4 comments

Earth Day 2022 - The Role of Businesses in Helping to Save the Environment

We should all do our part to help protect the environment. Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network, and celebrated in more than 193 countries each year.

Read full story

The Textile Industry - What It Taught Me About Business

Quality is everything - it can make or break your business. While the industry itself is not glamorous, it’s vital to economies around the world. Textiles are materials made of natural or synthetic fibres and are commonly used for items like clothing, furniture, accessories and more.

Read full story

Origins of Easter and Other Traditions Associated With It

By now you’ve probably stocked up on Easter goodies and filled your baskets with plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies. But, if you think Easter is just a time to indulge in chocolate, think again—there's way more to this holiday than rabbits and chocolate.

Read full story
8 comments

Time Saving Strategies for Busy Small Business Owners

The key to making the most of your time is to identify what matters most and invest your time accordingly. The first step in this process is to figure out what is genuinely important and urgent, what is unimportant but urgent, and what is neither important nor urgent.

Read full story
1 comments

Do an “Easter” or “Spring” Related Activity for a Fun Filled Easter With Your Friends or Family

Here are fun things you can do with your friends that'll make Easter more than just another day on the calendar. The concept of painting eggs is simple; get your friends together, find an egg-shaped object (pardon the pun), grab some paint pens or even colored watercolor paint to customize your eggs, and have a blast while they're still in their shells before they head off to be hatched (or not).

Read full story

Self Care Activities for Business Owners

One of the hardest parts of self care is finding time to give yourself the care that you need. Self care can feel like a luxury when you are busy and life gets in the way. If you can't quite find the time for a full meditation or yoga session, try these self care rituals for when you only have 30 minutes.

Read full story

Ways London Residents Can Reduce Energy Costs

The cost of energy has by 54% - an average of £693 per household. London residents will feel the impact in their wallets and purses. Fortunately not all hope is lost as there are a number of ways to save money on energy. With careful planning families can make significant savings even if they don't have much time or money to spare.

Read full story

D’vine Nature Opens Its First Vegan Store in London

D'vine Nature - A new vegan friendly store has opened on the High Street in Wanstead. Veganism has taken the world by storm over recent years and now, more than ever, we are seeing the number of people adopting a plant based diet skyrocketing.

Read full story

Tips on Cutting Down Spending and Saving Money

We all want to achieve financial freedom but that goal sometimes feels elusive. For some, increasing their income seems to be the only solution. Earning more money doesn’t always mean you will have more. Before you start chasing dollar signs first look out for and change sneaky habits which may be hurting your finances as well as your chances of achieving financial freedom.

Read full story
2 comments

Travel Misery for Londoners as Underground Line Workers Go On Strike Over Spending Cuts and Job Losses

London Underground workers have gone on strike for 24 hours, bringing travel chaos to the capital. Commuters in London faced a nightmarish journey to work on Tuesday morning. Thousands of people were left stranded as the strike by staff got under way.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy