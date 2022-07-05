A Holistic Approach to Creating a Healthy Company Culture

People need to be encouraged to share their perspectives

When creating a healthy company culture it is important to have an environment in which people feel comfortable sharing their opinions and ideas. When they do share them, they should be heard and valued—not just by their team members and managers, but the entire organization.

Additionally, it’s important that those perspectives are taken into account when making decisions. Creating room for individuals to speak up helps create an inclusive culture and is part of what makes collaborative work environments so powerful.

Without listening to other people's perspectives, you may never consider different ideas or ways of doing something that could lead to better outcomes.

Listening actively listen to everyone's ideas

As a leader, it’s important to make sure that everyone in the company feels like they are being listened to and understood. That involves actively listening to them.

To be an active listener, you need to:

Listen closely and ask questions to clarify their ideas Encourage them to expand on their ideas so you can understand them better Show that you are listening by the expressions on your face and body language (and not checking your phone)

Reflect on what you have heard when they have finished speaking – summarise what they have said, show how it relates to current company issues or takes into account other perspectives that were expressed before

Being open about how goals will be achieved

A strong company culture is based on a solid foundation of trust and openness. Your employees have to know that you are honest about your goals, as well as what it will take for them to achieve those goals.

Too often, companies focus solely on the end goal without giving their employees tools for getting there. What is expected of them? How can they best succeed? When should they ask for help? If you are not analyzing your goals with the ability to share them with your employees from a holistic approach, then you may be undervaluing your people, because they won’t truly understand what they need in order to succeed.

Feedback is also key when creating a company culture where everyone feels comfortable achieving their potential. Giving constructive feedback shows that you care enough about an employee’s development to take the time out and communicate with them on how they can improve.

This builds an environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves and making mistakes—something which doesn’t happen when leaders do not make themselves available or proactively ask for feedback from their teams!

Discussing how everyone's role will change

There needs to be a discussion about how everyone's role will change in order for the company to achieve its goals in the future. This can't be stressed enough. As a leader, you have a responsibility to your employees, and that includes being honest with them about how their roles might change as the company grows. It also means making it clear that you're open to hearing their thoughts and suggestions on these points.

Being able to discuss the future in the present tense goes a long way toward building trust between employees and managers, as well as creating an openness around communication within departments.

And if you want people to start thinking more holistically about their work, then you need that flow of communication across departments and hierarchies; otherwise, nobody will know what anyone else is doing or how it impacts their own job performance.

Allowing people to express their emotions and personal feelings

As a manager, you may find that it is easier to give criticism than praise. Well-intentioned managers are often afraid of being too nice or making employees feel entitled if they shower them with compliments. However, when employees do not feel like their voice is heard or their opinions don’t matter, they will be less likely to contribute to the business.

Additionally, every employee has different needs and expectations for how they want to be managed and what kind of environment they want to work in. Employees should always feel comfortable telling you how they want to be managed and what kind of guidance they need from you without worrying about how it will make you feel. It’s your job as a manager to adapt your style of management depending on the employee so that everybody can contribute and succeed within the team.