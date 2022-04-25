The Landlord’s Game Was the Precursor of Monopoly and Was Invented by a Woman

Did you know that the precursor of the popular board game, Monopoly, was invented by a woman? It was created in 1903 by Elizabeth Magie, an American game designer and Georgist.

Monopoly, the legendary board game that’s been enjoyed by families around the world since its creation was originally named “The Landlord’s Game.”

One interesting fact about The Landlord's Game is that it had two sets of rules: one where all the players followed the same rules (the monopolist rules) and another where everyone has an equal chance at winning (the anti-monopolist rules). Players could choose which set of rules they wanted to follow.

Magie originally intended for the game to be a learning tool to show how unfettered capitalism is unfair, and why there should be laws that regulate rent seeking and land monopolies. Players could have fun while they learned.

The Landlord's Game was first published in 1902 and patented by Magie in 1903. The game was published by the Economic Game Company of New York in 1906 and proved to be a great success, being republished several times.

By 1910, it is estimated that over 200 copies were sold annually, including a version called Prosperity.

Even though the game spread to other countries, and even had a few different versions on its own, it never gained traction in either the U.S. or Canada. Yet that was about to change, thanks to an unemployed man named Charles Darrow who showed great interest in the game.

In 1935, Charles Darrow took The Landlord's Game and reworked it into Monopoly. He sold his new version of the game to Parker Brothers, who made it into the game that we know today.

Once Parker Brothers started manufacturing Monopoly in 1935, they promoted it as "The Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game." Soon after, Darrow began to earn royalties from each game sold.

Because Monopoly was a huge success, Darrow became a millionaire from these royalties. Parker Brothers bought out his patent rights for Monopoly and continued to mass produce the game on their own.

Elizabeth Magie had a good idea but did not profit from it as much as Charles Darrow did. She never received her due credit until the 1970s.