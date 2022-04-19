Earth Day 2022 - The Role of Businesses in Helping to Save the Environment

We should all do our part to help protect the environment

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970, and is now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network, and celebrated in more than 193 countries each year.

The theme for 2022 is “Invest in our planet.” According to a report by the ICTSD, The Inernational Centre for Trade and Sustainable Development, climate change could cost us $500 billion per year by 2050 if we don’t take action now.

There are many reasons to protect our environment, but one of the most important is that it supports all life on earth. This includes humans, plants and animals alike. The environment provides us with clean air, water and food that make life possible on this planet. We should all do our part to help protect the environment on this Earth Day and every day.

Saving the environment means conserving natural resources like land and water by recycling waste materials, avoiding toxic products and reducing pollution from vehicles or factories. It also means protecting endangered species from extinction, so we can continue to enjoy our biodiversity.

The role of businesses in helping to save the environment

Earth Day is also a day for businesses to think about how they can align their values with environmental sustainability.

The private sector has a big role to play in protecting our environment and many businesses are doing their part by adopting more sustainable practices and incorporating them into their operations.

For example, businesses are making their facilities more energy efficient, reducing their carbon emissions and implementing recycling programs for their offices.

I caught up with Mr Singh, the founder and owner of one such business. Best Glazing Limited, located in Manor Park, is a family run business which manufactures and fits double glazed doors and windows.

“We use energy efficient glass which keeps homes warm and saves on heating bills,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh, who has been in the business for over 20 years, added that Best Glazing takes recycling very seriously. “We use recycled materials for invisible parts of the frame which go into the wall.”

Using recycled materials reduces input costs and these savings can be passed on to customers.

Windows and doors removed from properties the company works on do not go to landfills but are placed in recycling bins outside the company’s offices.

“The hours in the double glazing business can be long but it is an easy and enjoyable job,” Mr Singh added. “ It is very satisfying to know that the work we do is in some way helping to save the environment.”

From forest conservation and reforestation to regenerative agriculture practices, there are many ways we can work together to improve sustainability and ensure a better future for all of us.