Things You Can Do With Your Friends and Family This Easter

Rejoice Denhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCzkM_0f4bJK9t00
Solod Sha/Pexels

Here are fun things you can do with your friends that'll make Easter more than just another day on the calendar.

1. Have an egg painting party

The concept of painting eggs is simple; get your friends together, find an egg-shaped object (pardon the pun), grab some paint pens or even colored watercolor paint to customize your eggs, and have a blast while they're still in their shells before they head off to be hatched (or not).

I was inspired by this video from the Good Housekeeping magazine.

2. Put together an Easter themed picnic

If you're not a fan of Easter egg hunting, why not try your hand at making the perfect Easter picnic? All you need is some nice weather and a group of friends. Here are some tips to ensure it goes without a hitch:

  • Look for the perfect spot. It's important to find somewhere with plenty of space and shade – we don't want any sunburnt bunnies!
  • Decorate your basket. This can be as simple as sticking on some bunny ears or more complicated like painting it with flowers.
  • Buy some nice food and drinks. We recommend getting items like sandwiches, mini-eggs, scones and hot cross buns – but any meal that can be eaten by hand will do.
  • Make sure you have somewhere to sit. A blanket or tablecloth will work just fine.
  • Invite your friends! It's no fun doing this alone.

3. Go on an Easter egg hunt

An Easter egg hunt is an easy way to get the whole family involved in a fun activity. Adults can hide real eggs around the house and children can look for them. If you don't have any children, you can still make it interesting by having a prize for the person that finds the most eggs. Whoever finds the most eggs also has to buy dinner or drinks at the pub!

4. Host a brunch

You'll need two things to host a brunch:

An egg recipe you enjoy making, and some friends who are willing to get up early on the weekend.

In addition to eggs, you should also provide biscuits, bacon and some kind of fruit salad. These dishes come together easily if you buy them from a catering company. You should also have orange juice, champagne and coffee available for your guests.

For more fun, ask everyone to bring an Easter basket that they can fill with chocolate as they leave at the end of the day!

5. Have a bunny themed photo-shoot

Bunnies are the official mascot of Easter. So why not have your squad pose for a bunny-themed photoshoot? Go all out with bunny ears and make your own bunny masks to wear. You can creatively use props to give your photo an Easter theme.

For bonus points, have a competition to see who can come up with the best bunny-themed photo!

6. Make bunny shaped pancakes

Heat your pan over medium heat and grease with a small amount of butter.

Get out your pancake recipe, or if you are feeling particularly lazy, get out a box of pancake mix.

Instead of pouring the batter into the pan in circles (which will not make bunny shaped pancakes) use cookie cutters to form the batter on the pan. You can also just free-hand it if you’ve got skills.

Flip your pancakes when they start bubbling and cook until they are fluffy gold bunnies.

Eat plain or decorate with fresh fruit and other toppings!

7. Decorate the house

Decorating can be as involved or as simple as you want. It can be done inside, outside, or both, and it can also be done with a theme or without one. You could make your own decorations, buy some new decorations, or borrow them from friends. The possibilities are endless!

If you’re looking for a fun way to get together with friends before the holiday itself begins, why not host a decoration party? Decide on what kind of decorations you want. Once you decide on the decoration theme and how long they will stay up for, then it is time to gather materials.

You can make your own decorations from scratch like cute paper Easter eggs if you’re feeling crafty and have time on your hands. Or if you’re short on time but still want some homemade decor, maybe ask everyone to bring an Easter item that has sentimental value to them and display those items around the house.

Another option is to go out and buy all new materials if money is no object! Most stores start selling Easter related items early enough in advance that there is plenty of time to pick up a few things before the actual holiday arrives (and remember: most stores offer an online shopping option too!).

A last option might be borrowing some decorations from neighbors or family members who are out of town; asking nicely shouldn’t cost anything except maybe some gratitude!

8. Do an "Easter" or "Spring" related activity

Dye chicks. If you live near a farm or have friends who do, see if they'll let you dye their chicks! To dye them, mix up some non-toxic tempura paint with water and place the chicks one at a time into the mixture until they're fully submerged. Then take them out and set them down to dry on an old towel. Voila!

Go to a flower festival. The best way to celebrate spring is by getting outside in nature, so why not go check out your local flower festival? Enjoy the sun while seeing all sorts of pretty flowers and listening to music. Don't forget to wear sunscreen!

9. Take part in some sort of religious ceremony

As with most of the activities on this list, the level of importance you place in this activity will depend on your faith and personal preferences. If you’re a person of faith and you want to attend religious services for Easter, search online for local churches or other houses of worship in your area. Many churches are offering online services that people can watch from home.

This may also be an interesting experience if you have a friend who is religious but you don't have any faith yourself. Your friend will appreciate it if you go to their church service with them!

Doing these 9 things will make for a fun filled easter with your friends or family, get it done. So go ahead. Be the person who doesn't need a reason to be happy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

3518 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Interesting Facts You May Not Have Known About Easter

By now you’ve probably stocked up on Easter goodies and filled your baskets with plastic eggs and chocolate bunnies. But, if you think Easter is just a time to indulge in chocolate, think again—there's way more to this holiday than rabbits and chocolate.

Read full story

Self Care Activities for Busy People

One of the hardest parts of self care is finding time to give yourself the care that you need. Self care can feel like a luxury when you are busy and life gets in the way. If you can't quite find the time for a full meditation or yoga session, try these self care rituals for when you only have 30 minutes.

Read full story

Ways London Residents Can Reduce Energy Costs

The cost of energy has by 54% - an average of £693 per household. London residents will feel the impact in their wallets and purses. Fortunately not all hope is lost as there are a number of ways to save money on energy. With careful planning families can make significant savings even if they don't have much time or money to spare.

Read full story

Habits You Can Adopt to Be Successful

If you’re anything like me you probably wish you could see into the future or magically make your dreams come true. You may not be certain of what the future holds, but I am sure you’re hopeful that there are some good things in store. Everyone wants to be successful.

Read full story
1 comments

D’vine Nature Opens Its First Vegan Store in London

D'vine Nature - A new vegan friendly store has opened on the High Street in Wanstead. Veganism has taken the world by storm over recent years and now, more than ever, we are seeing the number of people adopting a plant based diet skyrocketing.

Read full story

Tips on Cutting Down Spending and Saving Money

We all want to achieve financial freedom but that goal sometimes feels elusive. For some, increasing their income seems to be the only solution. Earning more money doesn’t always mean you will have more. Before you start chasing dollar signs first look out for and change sneaky habits which may be hurting your finances as well as your chances of achieving financial freedom.

Read full story
2 comments

Travel Misery for Londoners as Underground Line Workers Go On Strike Over Spending Cuts and Job Losses

London Underground workers have gone on strike for 24 hours, bringing travel chaos to the capital. Commuters in London faced a nightmarish journey to work on Tuesday morning. Thousands of people were left stranded as the strike by staff got under way.

Read full story
1 comments

Celebrating Pancake Day, Spending Quality Time With Your Children and Fun Things To Do

Pancake day is one of the most popular times in the calendar for families to get together. It falls on the last day before lent. It was traditional in many societies to eat pancakes or other foods made with the butter, eggs and fat that would be given up during lent. Pancakes are a good way to use up rich foods which would most likely be given up during this season.

Read full story
1 comments

Captain Gains Fame after Successfully Landing Boeing 787 at London Heathrow Airport During Storm Eunice

Other planes were being diverted to other airports. Whilst other flights were being diverted to other airports because of strong winds Captain Ruth Karauri managed to successfully land a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at London’s Heathrow airport. It was a classic textbook crosswind-landing.

Read full story
10 comments

Erin Jackson Becomes the First African-American Woman to Win an Olympic Speedskating Medal

Erin Jackson made history on February 13 when she won a gold medal after competing in the Women's 500m speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The 29 year old became the first African-American woman to do so and the second black athlete to win an individual Olympic medal in any speed skating event.

Read full story
2 comments

Making Your Valentine's Day Feel Special Without Breaking the Bank

Love is in the air, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Whether it is your first time planning for this special day or your 50th, it is important to plan the perfect day to honor your loved one.

Read full story
5 comments

Getir Celebrates One Year of Serving UK Customers

The idea of a food delivery service never appealed to me, I felt it was a bit lazy to not go and pick my own groceries from store...but then Getir came along. As grocery shopping is a common weekly, or even daily task for most people, it’s no surprise that so many companies want a slice of this growing market. The Turkish start-up, which was founded in 2015, is one of them.

Read full story

Remains of Crocodile Found Under School Floor Boards in Wales Go on Display

Crocodile remains discovered under the floorboards of a school in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, have gone on display. When pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre returned for the new school term in January they were greeted by a new display featuring crocodile remains.

Read full story
2 comments

Independent Coffee Shop That Has Transformed the Heart of Redbridge Village Into a Popular Meeting Place

Artful Blend - The local coffee shop owned and run by local people. A new coffee shop, Artful Blend, has transformed the heart of Redbridge Village into a popular meeting place. It is owned and run by a local couple, Randeep and Chetna Sohal.

Read full story

New Ice Skating Rink Offers Residents an Exciting Winter Activity This Christmas

Fairlop Winter Village opens in time for Christmas. We're at that time of year again, when our social media feeds are flooded with Christmas-related activities to do, and goodies to buy for loved ones. The cost of parties, gift purchases, even keeping the children entertained during the holidays, can quickly accumulate, leaving many of us broke.

Read full story
1 comments

Celebrating Thanksgiving and Appreciating All That We Have

It could help you find even more things to be grateful for. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving this week. It is a time to show appreciation for all that we have and share abundance with loved ones.

Read full story

If It’s True That the Grass Is Greener Where You Water It, Why Was I Passed Over for Promotion?

If you’re asking yourself the same question, this could be the reason. A friend had been with his employer for a few years, serving loyally but promotion always eluded him. Disheartened and discouraged as he watched new recruits move up the ladder, he finally decided to look for another job. When the interviewer asked him why he was leaving his current position his response was, “I’m looking for greener pastures.” “What if the grass in the new pasture turns out to be brown?” My friend’s answer to that was, “I’ll water it until it’s green.”

Read full story
5 comments

Mother of the Groom Announces She’ll Be Wearing Her Wedding Gown to Son’s Nuptials

Preparation for a wedding can be a stressful time for brides-to-be. They have more than enough on their plates without having to worry about what their guests will wear. In one case, a bride had to seek help from social media when her future mother-in-law revealed what she would be wearing on the special day. The wedding gown the mother-in-law wore when she wed.

Read full story
30 comments

Entertaining Over the Festive Season

With the festive season upon us most people are busy writing shopping lists for food and gifts. With that, there's also pressure on finances. If you’re on a tight budget there’s no need to feel anxious and think you may have to forego the festivities. There are superb alternatives that could help you boost your festive budget.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy