Travel Misery for Londoners as Underground Line Workers Go On Strike Over Spending Cuts and Job Losses

London Underground workers have gone on strike for 24 hours, bringing travel chaos to the capital.

Commuters in London faced a nightmarish journey to work on Tuesday morning. Thousands of people were left stranded as the strike by staff got under way.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are staging the walkout as part of their protracted dispute with London Underground over working conditions and spending cuts which they say will lead to job losses and reductions in pensions.

"Sadiq Khan should be standing up to Tory ministers who want to needlessly attack jobs, pensions and conditions of key transport workers," said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, in an interview published on iNews.

According to Transport for London (TfL) commuters can expect severe disruption on all services during the strike and has urged everyone to travel later in the day.

The latest walkout hit just as TfL hiked fares across its services. It’s a double blow to commuters who have had to use alternative and costlier means of transportation to get to work.

London overground trains, the DLR, trams and National Rail services are running but are expected to be busier than normal. On Tuesday morning there were long lines of commuters waiting to board alternative services as they attempted to relieve the congestion.

In iNews reports Londoners were warned to expect more misery from a new walkout due to begin on Thursday 3 March as part of the same dispute by London Underground workers.

Commuters were advised to allow more time for their journey or use alternative modes of transport if they are unable to work remotely.

It is expected that all lines will run "as normal" on Wednesday 2 March, and Friday 4 March - the days following the strikes.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London warned that the RMT’s actions would cause widespread disruption to services and businesses.

The cost of the strike action will deal a severe blow to businesses in the capital which are still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

