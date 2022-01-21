Remains of Crocodile Found Under School Floor Boards in Wales Go on Display

Crocodile remains discovered under the floorboards of a school in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, have gone on display.

When pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre returned for the new school term in January they were greeted by a new display featuring crocodile remains.

For many generations, the crocodile had been a legend. According to the legend, a soldier brought it home as a souvenir when he returned from war. Stories say that it was initially displayed at the school and then concealed beneath the floorboards for safekeeping.

The crocodile was discovered by a construction crew working on the site in June 2019. Most of the body of the crocodile was badly decomposed, with much of its skeleton and teeth missing. It is thought that the remains lay hidden under the floorboards until they were discovered.

Pure Conservation, a company specializing in conservation, was contracted by the local council to restore the remains, estimated to be 120 years old. After the remains had been cleaned and disinfected, reconstruction work was undertaken to restore the crocodile's body shape and form.

The reptile is a salt water crocodile, also known as crocodylus porosus, which is a very aggressive species. It can grow to over 7 meters (23 feet) long and weigh over 1,000 kg (2,200 lbs). It feeds on fish, reptiles and mammals , although the larger species will occasionally consume smaller crocodiles.

Crocodiles are not native to the United Kingdom. They are semi-aquatic reptiles native to warmer climates, such as those in Africa, Asia, and South America. The legendary soldier who brought the reptile back to Wales may have been intrigued by it and wanted to show it to the locals.

Crocodiles have been sighted in British waters in the past few years. In September 2021, a woman from Yorkshire reported seeing one in her neighbor's garden. Maybe they are being bred and are becoming accustomed to the cooler temperatures.