Independent Coffee Shop That Has Transformed the Heart of Redbridge Village Into a Popular Meeting Place

Artful Blend - The local coffee shop owned and run by local people


A new coffee shop, Artful Blend, has transformed the heart of Redbridge Village into a popular meeting place. It is owned and run by a local couple, Randeep and Chetna Sohal.

Artful Blend is located in the heart of Redbridge Village, just a short walk from Redbridge Station, which runs into central London. It opened its doors to the public on September 24, 2021. The coffee shop has quickly established itself as a favorite meeting and eating place for local residents, visitors as well as employees from nearby shops.

It has a cosy main dining area which offers a view of the food preparation area. With no reservations needed, there's no standing in line and no need to wait. Customers can walk in any time and place their order.


The tastefully decorated private area at the back of the restaurant can be used as a workspace, meeting room, or private function room for small groups. It has disabled access.

In addition to the friendly staff, clean facilities, and pleasant atmosphere, the food is both delicious and delightfully presented.


Artful Blend offers an array of delicious sandwiches, cakes, pastries, and snacks that are sure to satisfy the tastes of young and old alike. The ingredients used in each item are fresh and colorful to create innovative flavors that will delight everyone. Artful Blend's menu offers something for everyone, from meat eaters to vegetarians to vegans.


I ordered a ’Voastie’, a vegan toasted sandwich, washed down with a vegan hot chocolate. My companion tried a meat version of the sandwich. The sandwiches were delicious and prepared with the highest quality ingredients. We enjoyed every bite.

Additionally, the coffee shop offers a wide variety of cold and hot drinks.


Artful Blend has transformed Roding Lane into a meeting place for friends and the go-to coffee shop for quick bites. Exquisite food and a great ambiance make this a place you should not miss.

Artful BlendLondonCoffee shopRedbridgeIlford

