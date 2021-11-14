Entertaining Over the Festive Season

Rejoice Denhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRA4P_0cwBgNN900
Irina/Unsplash

With the festive season upon us most people are busy writing shopping lists for food and gifts. With that, there's also pressure on finances.

If you’re on a tight budget there’s no need to feel anxious and think you may have to forego the festivities. There are superb alternatives that could help you boost your festive budget.

Fortunately, since the pandemic of 2020, people are now more open to ideas about different and cheaper ways of doing things. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

Swap Roasted Peanuts for Roasted Seeds

Did you know that you can roast butternut seeds the same way you roast pumpkin seeds? In fact, you can roast most winter squash seeds such as acorn, butternut, spaghetti squash. Whatever you have on hand.

Despite some obvious surface differences in size and colour and even flavor, all winter squashes are actually variations of the same species. You can cook and eat their seeds in the same way.

Some seeds, such as pumpkin seeds, tend to be bigger and meatier. They roast well in high temperatures where the smaller seeds might burn more quickly. The secret is to roast them at 160 degrees Celsius for about 15 minutes and keep a close eye on them. I coat mine in melted butter with a bit of salt before putting them in the oven.

Gift Wrapping Paper

Save gift bags and wrapping paper from gifts you receive throughout the year. You can re-use them to wrap your Christmas gifts.

If you don't have wrapping paper you can re-use and think it's too late to get any there are other options.

Collect free newspapers and magazines. They make excellent wrapping paper. The key is knowing how to wrap the gifts. Pinterest has lots of ideas to help you.

Serviettes

Ditch paper serviettes and use cloth ones instead. They will last you through many dinners, celebrations and festive events. Over time you will save money, unnecessary waste and save the environment.

Christmas Tree

Christmas trees can be expensive. If you have a tall plant you can decorate that instead. Alternatively, you can arrange a few plants on a tall stand. It will give your plant tree height.

Not everyone has plants or a stand but most will have a stand for coats. Get creative and hang light-weight Christmas gifts of various sizes at different heights.

Once you've added a few decorations and some fairy lights you'll find you have a unique and impressive Christmas tree.

Christmas Gifts

Buying Christmas gifts can be a source of pain or pleasure. It's painful when your budget is stretched. One way to deal with this is to set a limit on the value of the gifts your family and friends share.

Finally

Remember that Christmas is about enjoying the company of family and friends. Spend wisely, spend responsibly.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

3122 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Mother of the Groom Announces She’ll Be Wearing Her Wedding Gown to Son’s Nuptials

Preparation for a wedding can be a stressful time for brides-to-be. They have more than enough on their plates without having to worry about what their guests will wear. In one case, a bride had to seek help from social media when her future mother-in-law revealed what she would be wearing on the special day. The wedding gown the mother-in-law wore when she wed.

Read full story
28 comments

Success Is Characterized by Saying No More Often Than by Saying Yes

If you enjoy helping others, then learning to say no can be hard. But learning to say no is what allows you to go after what you really want rather than simply accepting what is on offer.

Read full story
5 comments

Dating and Ghosting - A Woman’s Perspective

Male relatives, friends as well as acquiantances always ask me questions about women. They seem confused by our behaviour, especially when we ghost you. Just when you thought things were going pretty well we disappear.

Read full story
3 comments

Construction Worker Almost Fainted When He Found an Eyeball in a Can of Beans

One construction worker may never look at his favourite meal in the same way ever again after claiming he found an eyeball in a can of beans. Martin Ford, who is 54, normally enjoys an evening meal of beans on toast after a long day at work. It’s not only quick and easy to prepare but also filling.

Read full story
21 comments

When Everyone Thinks He's a Saint, Except You - It’s Time to Move On

Dating and relationships can be like a minefield or a garden of roses. With minefields, at first everything looks like it will be plain sailing. There’s no sign of danger until you hit a landmine. Then everything is up in the air.

Read full story

Beyond Meat - My Experience as a Vegan

A few years ago I took a big step and switched to a vegan diet. My health was not at its peak at the time. I knew in my heart that if something didn’t change, I would be on a downward slope for the rest of my life.

Read full story
3 comments

Banker Dumpster Dives So She Can Save Money and Retire by Age 30

A young banker is determined to retire by age 30 and has found what she considers the best way to achieve this goal. She is dumpster diving. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpsterdivingfreegan, posts videos on TikTok which show her rummaging through areas around her house for food.

Read full story
18 comments

Transitioning to a Vegan Diet

Annette Larkinsis the picture of health. At over seventy years of age she’d give a fifty year old a good run for their money. This is all thanks to her vegan diet. Her looks could inspire almost anyone to change their relationship with food.

Read full story
2 comments

Groom Kicks Out Family Members From His Wedding for Playing a Prank on His Wife

It was supposed to be the perfect day with the bride as the centre of attention. But what started as a beautiful wedding ended with the groom kicking out female members of his family.

Read full story
188 comments

Artificial Intelligence in the World of Content Creation

A friend once asked me if I use artificial intelligence sites to write my articles. I told her I didn’t. At the time I wasn’t even aware that using AI for copywriting was a thing. My friend went on to recommend two sites she thought I could use. I was under a lot of pressure to meet deadlines and this seemed like the perfect solution. My friend is quite tech savvy and likes to keep up with latest developments so this was her way of helping me out.

Read full story

I Ate One Meal a Day for a Month

I first heard about OMAD (one meal a day) when it was mentioned in diet circles, along with keto diets and I.F. (intermittent fasting.) It was considered an effective way of losing weight and a way of pursuing healthy life-style. There were even claims that it improved longevity and could preserve your youthful looks for longer.

Read full story
64 comments

Restaurant at Risk of Closing Because of a Just Eats Loophole

A restaurant is at risk of closure as scammers are exploiting a Just Eats loophole to get free meals. Gulzar Hussain Shoro owns and runs Sweets Town and Grill in Chadwell Heath, Romford. He opened the restaurant, which delivers sweet treats to the residents of East London, in 2021. Now he risks losing his business.

Read full story

Pre-sliced Bread Was Once Banned in the United States

When you make or toast or sandwiches you most likely use pre-sliced bread. It’s quick, it’s convenient and efficient. There is also less mess and fewer utensils to wash up. So it may surprise you to learn that pre-sliced bread was once banned in the United States. Before you get upset about why U.S. officials would take such drastic action understand that there was a good reason for the ban.

Read full story

How I Beat Depression

Small changes are seriously underrated when you are fighting depression. I used to believe that I had to make major changes for anything big to happen in my life. I never once thought small changes, or even just one small change, could have a massive impact.

Read full story
19 comments

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

Read full story
1343 comments

Bride-to-be Uninvites Sister to Wedding for Refusing to Buy £3,500 Gift

A bride-to-be has uninvited her sister to her wedding for refusing to buy a £3,500 gift. A woman took to social media to ask for advice after she was uninvited to her sister’s wedding.

Read full story
16 comments

Could Harriet Tubman Be the First Black Person to Be Placed on U.S. Currency Notes?

Could Harriet Tubman be the first black person to be placed on U.S. currency notes?. The plan to put Tubman’s face on the notes was first announced whilst President Obama was still in office.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

The First African American to Attend an All-white School

When American Vice-President, Kamala Harris, was inaugurated in 2021 you may have seen pictures of a young black girl popping up alongside those of Kamala. You may have also been wondering what the connection is between them was. That little girl made history back in the sixties.

Read full story
21 comments

Protect Your Mental Health and Wellbeing this World Mental Health Day

We’ve become slaves to our gadgets. Every hobby is now seen as a potential side hustle and money-making machine. We no longer do things for the sake of enjoyment. If you’re not monetising a skill you’re seen as if you’re an alien.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy