Artificial Intelligence in the World of Content Creation

Rejoice Denhere

Is it destroying our creative power?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046mhx_0ccA5pZ200
Lum3n/Pexels

A friend once asked me if I use artificial intelligence sites to write my articles. I told her I didn’t. At the time I wasn’t even aware that using AI for copywriting was a thing. My friend went on to recommend two sites she thought I could use. I was under a lot of pressure to meet deadlines and this seemed like the perfect solution. My friend is quite tech savvy and likes to keep up with latest developments so this was her way of helping me out.

Out of curiosity, I signed up for the free trials, which were seven days. There was quite a lot to take in, with each platform offering different options and services. I experimented with a couple of headlines and asked the AI to write introductions and lists. The generated copies were not perfect, requiring some editing, but there were some benefits. I didn’t have to write everything from scratch and the articles contained additional points which I had not thought of, but probably could have, with a bit more research.

The downside was that I still had to expand on the articles as well as edit them. I can, however, understand why busy content writers or organisations might use such platforms.

Seven days was not enough for me to fully explore what the platforms had to offer. Still, knowing about the availability of these options got me thinking. Would I use artificial intelligence to write my articles? The answer is no. I use writing to express my thoughts and process complex emotions. For example, my family recently suffered a bereavement. It was sudden. It was tragic. When I received the news I did the only thing I knew to do. I picked up my pen and started writing. I like how one writer put it when they said, “I bleed ink on paper.” That’s me. AI could never do that for me.

Using artificial intelligence would be like asking someone to eat on my behalf, or doing any of those personal things that only a person can only do for themselves. Yes, you can do my shopping, or even cook for me but you definitely cannot eat on my behalf. Doing so would not only take away the pleasure of eating from me, but it would also still leave me hungry.

It also made me wonder if using these services is how some writers are able to churn out a lot of content consistently, especially those who consistently publish three to four articles per day whilst running a full household and holding down a day job!

In fact, now that I know about these platforms I no longer feel intimidated by seemingly highly productive people.

I had forgotten about the sites offering articles generated by artificial intelligence until recently when I came across an article by Linda Guest.

I love technology and how it has helped improve our lives in countless ways. However, I don’t think that using A.I. to write articles is the answer to the demand for content.

I still believe that we need an element of human connection. It’s the reason why most of us prefer to deal with real humans when resolving issues. There is something very powerful about how we as humans interact and express our thoughts which can never be replaced by artificial intelligence, no matter how efficient it is.

We may want to generate more content in the hope of earning more, attracting more customers, or increasing visibility but we also need to remember that sometimes less is more.

Originally published on Medium

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

2595 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Banker Dumpster Dives So She Can Save Money and Retire by Age 30

A young banker is determined to retire by age 30 and has found what she considers the best way to achieve this goal. She is dumpster diving. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpsterdivingfreegan, posts videos on TikTok which show her rummaging through areas around her house for food.

Read full story
3 comments

Transitioning to a Vegan Diet

Annette Larkinsis the picture of health. At over seventy years of age she’d give a fifty year old a good run for their money. This is all thanks to her vegan diet. Her looks could inspire almost anyone to change their relationship with food.

Read full story
2 comments

Groom Kicks Out Family Members From His Wedding for Playing a Prank on His Wife

It was supposed to be the perfect day with the bride as the centre of attention. But what started as a beautiful wedding ended with the groom kicking out female members of his family.

Read full story
188 comments

I Ate One Meal a Day for a Month

I first heard about OMAD (one meal a day) when it was mentioned in diet circles, along with keto diets and I.F. (intermittent fasting.) It was considered an effective way of losing weight and a way of pursuing healthy life-style. There were even claims that it improved longevity and could preserve your youthful looks for longer.

Read full story
64 comments

Restaurant at Risk of Closing Because of a Just Eats Loophole

A restaurant is at risk of closure as scammers are exploiting a Just Eats loophole to get free meals. Gulzar Hussain Shoro owns and runs Sweets Town and Grill in Chadwell Heath, Romford. He opened the restaurant, which delivers sweet treats to the residents of East London, in 2021. Now he risks losing his business.

Read full story

Pre-sliced Bread Was Once Banned in the United States

When you make or toast or sandwiches you most likely use pre-sliced bread. It’s quick, it’s convenient and efficient. There is also less mess and fewer utensils to wash up. So it may surprise you to learn that pre-sliced bread was once banned in the United States. Before you get upset about why U.S. officials would take such drastic action understand that there was a good reason for the ban.

Read full story

How I Beat Depression

Small changes are seriously underrated when you are fighting depression. I used to believe that I had to make major changes for anything big to happen in my life. I never once thought small changes, or even just one small change, could have a massive impact.

Read full story
19 comments

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

Read full story
1328 comments

Bride-to-be Uninvites Sister to Wedding for Refusing to Buy £3,500 Gift

A bride-to-be has uninvited her sister to her wedding for refusing to buy a £3,500 gift. A woman took to social media to ask for advice after she was uninvited to her sister’s wedding.

Read full story
16 comments

Could Harriet Tubman Be the First Black Person to Be Placed on U.S. Currency Notes?

Could Harriet Tubman be the first black person to be placed on U.S. currency notes?. The plan to put Tubman’s face on the notes was first announced whilst President Obama was still in office.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

The First African American to Attend an All-white School

When American Vice-President, Kamala Harris, was inaugurated in 2021 you may have seen pictures of a young black girl popping up alongside those of Kamala. You may have also been wondering what the connection is between them was. That little girl made history back in the sixties.

Read full story
21 comments

Protect Your Mental Health and Wellbeing this World Mental Health Day

We’ve become slaves to our gadgets. Every hobby is now seen as a potential side hustle and money-making machine. We no longer do things for the sake of enjoyment. If you’re not monetising a skill you’re seen as if you’re an alien.

Read full story

Setting Up a New Business for the First Time

You’ve probably been thinking about starting a business for sometime. Family and friends have told you how good you are at what you do, and you now believe it’s time to monetise your skills.

Read full story

Wedding Guest Who Ate an Extra Slice of Cake Receives Demand for Payment

A woman has been described as bridzilla after she demanded payment from a guest who ate an extra slice of wedding cake. For most newlyweds, the first few months of marriage is generally spent enjoying the honeymoon period. But for one couple, they trawled through the CCTV tape from their big day to catch out any guests who took additional pieces of wedding cake – and chased them up for the £3.66.

Read full story
16 comments

Groom Shocks Guests by Asking Them to Solve Maths Equations at His Wedding

Guests were left stunned when they arrived at a wedding breakfast only to be asked to solve maths equations. Instead of being led to their tables, or being given a seating plan, the groom’s nearest and dearest were pulling out their calculators.

Read full story
4 comments

The Mysterious Case of the Silent Twins Who Couldn’t Live Apart

When one of my friends was expecting her first baby she was excited and anxious all at the same time. Before the gender reveal we had fun guessing whether she’d have a boy or a girl. She had a girl. One girl, and had a name within days of the mum-to-be finding out the gender.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy