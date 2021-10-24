I Ate One Meal a Day for a Month

Rejoice Denhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT2LD_0cbG8cVv00
Ella Olsson/Unsplash

I first heard about OMAD (one meal a day) when it was mentioned in diet circles, along with keto diets and I.F. (intermittent fasting.) It was considered an effective way of losing weight and a way of pursuing healthy life-style. There were even claims that it improved longevity and could preserve your youthful looks for longer.

I was familiar with fasting for religious purposes and losing weight but not for health reasons, or beauty reasons. I watched a few videos by Dr Berg who has conducted extensive research on OMAD. He has a YouTube channel which goes into detail about what it entails as well as the benefits. You can watch his videos here.

Convinced that this was something I could benefit from I embarked on a four week challenge.

What is OMAD?

OMAD is the acronym for one meal a day. It is an extreme form of intermittent fasting where you fast for 23 hours and only eat within a one hour window. It’s fame to claim is that it can help you lose weight and preserve your youthful looks.

What Research Says About OMAD

According to scientific research, OMAD promotes multi-system regeneration, and enhanced cognitive functioning.

This is what I learnt from eating one meal a day.

1. It’s a Lot Easier Than You Think

My greatest fear when I embarked on the challenge was — I’m going to starve! There’ll be nothing left of me by the end of it all.

I need not have worried. The body doesn’t need as much food as we’ve been made to believe. Food is fuel for the body. It will use only what it needs. The rest will either be stored as fat or expelled in other ways.

I did find that the first part of the day was when I felt hungry. Drinking a warm cup of water as soon as I woke up helped. I drank lots of water and by midday I found that I didn’t feel hungry at all.

In the early days I would sometimes eat a slice of toast or some fruit. This only made me hungrier and I would end up snacking throughout the rest of the day.

2. I Made Healthier Food Choices

I am a vegan but that doesn’t mean I was always eating healthily. I enjoy treats like chocolate, baked goodies and ice cream. With a limited amount of time to eat I was forced to look at my food choices more carefully. I wanted to make sure that when I “broke the fast” for my one meal a day I ate nutritious and nourishing food.

The idea with OMAD is that you can eat whatever you want, in whatever quantity as long as the food is consumed with a one hour window. Once that hour is over you can’t just grab a snack to fill you up. And since I could only consume so much food in an hour that’s how most of the unhealthy choices started disappearing from my menu.

I found an alternative way of getting round this minor problem. This became my standard menu:

  • Smoothie — made with banana, melon, spinach and oats. That’s three of my five-a-day covered.
  • Main meal — rice, noodles, or sweet potatoes served with two cooked vegetables or salad plus other extras. That’s five of five-a-day. Some days I would have homemade vegetable soup served with homemade bread or rolls.
  • Dessert — fruit crumble with the crumble. I made the crumble using oats roasted in vegan butter, and sweetened with homemade melon jam.
  • Beverage — homemade ginger drink. I minced an inch of ginger and boiled it for five minutes then let it cool. As it was winter I preferred to drink it hot and sometimes added a teaspoon of honey as a sweetener. I accompanied this with home baked goodies, if there were any.

Benefits of OMAD

1. You Gain Extra Time

I didn’t realise how much time I spend buying food, preparing it, eating and washing up. By eating once a day I have reduced this time by 50%.

With more time on my hands I have been able to focus on writing more articles.

2. You Save Money

Eating once a day means your food consumption is reduced by at least 50%.Where I would have spent £20 on food, I was now spending £10.

3. You Develop Discipline

Adjusting your life to eat just once a day takes discipline. I had remind myself why I was doing this.

4. Improves Digestion

OMAD improves digestion. If you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), OMAD can help heal that.

5. Can Help With Weight Loss

When yoh eat just one meal a day, yoir callrie intake is significantly reduced. This can help with weight loss.

6. Helps Your Immune System

When your body has no food intake for up to 23 hours it goes into a state called autophagy. According to Dr Berg, this is when the body recycles damaged protein particles and recycles it into new tissue. It also recycles viruses, mould, candida which helps your immune system.

Will I continue?

Yes, absolutely but I will not do it every single day.

My Takeaway

There are great benefits to OMAD.

  • You eat less, have fewer cravings, and therefore save money on your grocery bill.
  • It can help you reduce the amount of junk food you eat. When you eat once a day you crave nutritious and nourishing food which can improve your overall health.
  • You save time. As you spend less time food shopping, prepping, eating and washing up, you have more free time to pursue other interests in life.

Originally published

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 64

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

2595 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Banker Dumpster Dives So She Can Save Money and Retire by Age 30

A young banker is determined to retire by age 30 and has found what she considers the best way to achieve this goal. She is dumpster diving. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpsterdivingfreegan, posts videos on TikTok which show her rummaging through areas around her house for food.

Read full story
3 comments

Transitioning to a Vegan Diet

Annette Larkinsis the picture of health. At over seventy years of age she’d give a fifty year old a good run for their money. This is all thanks to her vegan diet. Her looks could inspire almost anyone to change their relationship with food.

Read full story
2 comments

Groom Kicks Out Family Members From His Wedding for Playing a Prank on His Wife

It was supposed to be the perfect day with the bride as the centre of attention. But what started as a beautiful wedding ended with the groom kicking out female members of his family.

Read full story
188 comments

Artificial Intelligence in the World of Content Creation

A friend once asked me if I use artificial intelligence sites to write my articles. I told her I didn’t. At the time I wasn’t even aware that using AI for copywriting was a thing. My friend went on to recommend two sites she thought I could use. I was under a lot of pressure to meet deadlines and this seemed like the perfect solution. My friend is quite tech savvy and likes to keep up with latest developments so this was her way of helping me out.

Read full story

Restaurant at Risk of Closing Because of a Just Eats Loophole

A restaurant is at risk of closure as scammers are exploiting a Just Eats loophole to get free meals. Gulzar Hussain Shoro owns and runs Sweets Town and Grill in Chadwell Heath, Romford. He opened the restaurant, which delivers sweet treats to the residents of East London, in 2021. Now he risks losing his business.

Read full story

Pre-sliced Bread Was Once Banned in the United States

When you make or toast or sandwiches you most likely use pre-sliced bread. It’s quick, it’s convenient and efficient. There is also less mess and fewer utensils to wash up. So it may surprise you to learn that pre-sliced bread was once banned in the United States. Before you get upset about why U.S. officials would take such drastic action understand that there was a good reason for the ban.

Read full story

How I Beat Depression

Small changes are seriously underrated when you are fighting depression. I used to believe that I had to make major changes for anything big to happen in my life. I never once thought small changes, or even just one small change, could have a massive impact.

Read full story
19 comments

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

Read full story
1328 comments

Bride-to-be Uninvites Sister to Wedding for Refusing to Buy £3,500 Gift

A bride-to-be has uninvited her sister to her wedding for refusing to buy a £3,500 gift. A woman took to social media to ask for advice after she was uninvited to her sister’s wedding.

Read full story
16 comments

Could Harriet Tubman Be the First Black Person to Be Placed on U.S. Currency Notes?

Could Harriet Tubman be the first black person to be placed on U.S. currency notes?. The plan to put Tubman’s face on the notes was first announced whilst President Obama was still in office.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

The First African American to Attend an All-white School

When American Vice-President, Kamala Harris, was inaugurated in 2021 you may have seen pictures of a young black girl popping up alongside those of Kamala. You may have also been wondering what the connection is between them was. That little girl made history back in the sixties.

Read full story
21 comments

Protect Your Mental Health and Wellbeing this World Mental Health Day

We’ve become slaves to our gadgets. Every hobby is now seen as a potential side hustle and money-making machine. We no longer do things for the sake of enjoyment. If you’re not monetising a skill you’re seen as if you’re an alien.

Read full story

Setting Up a New Business for the First Time

You’ve probably been thinking about starting a business for sometime. Family and friends have told you how good you are at what you do, and you now believe it’s time to monetise your skills.

Read full story

Wedding Guest Who Ate an Extra Slice of Cake Receives Demand for Payment

A woman has been described as bridzilla after she demanded payment from a guest who ate an extra slice of wedding cake. For most newlyweds, the first few months of marriage is generally spent enjoying the honeymoon period. But for one couple, they trawled through the CCTV tape from their big day to catch out any guests who took additional pieces of wedding cake – and chased them up for the £3.66.

Read full story
16 comments

Groom Shocks Guests by Asking Them to Solve Maths Equations at His Wedding

Guests were left stunned when they arrived at a wedding breakfast only to be asked to solve maths equations. Instead of being led to their tables, or being given a seating plan, the groom’s nearest and dearest were pulling out their calculators.

Read full story
4 comments

The Mysterious Case of the Silent Twins Who Couldn’t Live Apart

When one of my friends was expecting her first baby she was excited and anxious all at the same time. Before the gender reveal we had fun guessing whether she’d have a boy or a girl. She had a girl. One girl, and had a name within days of the mum-to-be finding out the gender.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy