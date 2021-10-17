Pre-sliced Bread Was Once Banned in the United States

Rejoice Denhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsIea_0cTrmuPd00
The Matter of Food/Unsplash

When you make or toast or sandwiches you most likely use pre-sliced bread. It’s quick, it’s convenient and efficient. There is also less mess and fewer utensils to wash up. So it may surprise you to learn that pre-sliced bread was once banned in the United States. Before you get upset about why U.S. officials would take such drastic action understand that there was a good reason for the ban.

Pre-sliced bread was first sold in 1928. It was hailed as a great step forward in the baking industry and was advertised as such. According to Wikipedia by 1933, around 80% of bread sold in the U.S. was pre-sliced, leading to the popular idiom "greatest thing since sliced bread".

The inventor of the bread slicing machine was Otto Frederick Rohwedder of Davenport, Iowa, United States. His first prototype in 1912 was destroyed in a fire. It wasn’t until 1928 that a fully working machine was available.

Gustav Papendick, a baker from St. Louis was one of the first people to use the bread slicing machine. Unfortunately it could only cut one slice at a time. He set about improving the design so that it could cut more slices and wrap them before they fell apart.

During 1943, U.S. officials imposed a short-lived ban on sliced bread as a wartime conservation measure. The ban was ordered by Claude R. Wickard who held the position of Food Administrator, and took effect on January 18, 1943. According to The New York Times, officials explained that "the ready-sliced loaf must have a heavier wrapping than an unsliced one if it is not to dry out." It was also intended to counteract a rise in the price of bread, caused by the Office of Price Administration's authorization of a ten percent increase in flour prices.[12]

In a Sunday radio address on January 24, New York City Mayor LaGuardia suggested that bakeries that had their own bread-slicing machines should be allowed to continue to use them, and on January 26, 1943, a letter appeared in The New York Times from a distraught housewife:

I should like to let you know how important sliced bread is to the morale and saneness of a household. My husband and four children are all in a rush during and after breakfast. Without ready-sliced bread I must do the slicing for toast—two pieces for each one—that's ten. For their lunches I must cut by hand at least twenty slices, for two sandwiches apiece. Afterward I make my own toast. Twenty-two slices of bread to be cut in a hurry!

On January 26, however, John F. Conaboy, the New York Area Supervisor of the Food Distribution Administration, warned bakeries, delicatessens, and other stores that were continuing to slice bread to stop, saying that "to protect the cooperating bakeries against the unfair competition of those who continue to slice their own bread... we are prepared to take stern measures if necessary."

On March 8, 1943, the ban was rescinded. While public outcry is generally credited for the reversal, Wickard stated that "Our experience with the order, however, leads us to believe that the savings are not as much as we expected, and the War Production Board tells us that sufficient wax paper to wrap sliced bread for four months is in the hands of paper processor and the baking industry."

It’s a good thing that no further bans were imposed on sliced bread. I’m sure the whole population would have protested.

Source: Wikipedia

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

1920 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Restaurant at Risk of Closing Because of a Just Eats Loophole

A restaurant is at risk of closure as scammers are exploiting a Just Eats loophole to get free meals. Gulzar Hussain Shoro owns and runs Sweets Town and Grill in Chadwell Heath, Romford. He opened the restaurant, which delivers sweet treats to the residents of East London, in 2021. Now he risks losing his business.

Read full story

How I Beat Depression

Small changes are seriously underrated when you are fighting depression. I used to believe that I had to make major changes for anything big to happen in my life. I never once thought small changes, or even just one small change, could have a massive impact.

Read full story
19 comments

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

Read full story
1328 comments

Bride-to-be Uninvites Sister to Wedding for Refusing to Buy £3,500 Gift

A bride-to-be has uninvited her sister to her wedding for refusing to buy a £3,500 gift. A woman took to social media to ask for advice after she was uninvited to her sister’s wedding.

Read full story
16 comments

Could Harriet Tubman Be the First Black Person to Be Placed on U.S. Currency Notes?

Could Harriet Tubman be the first black person to be placed on U.S. currency notes?. The plan to put Tubman’s face on the notes was first announced whilst President Obama was still in office.

Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The First African American to Attend an All-white School

When American Vice-President, Kamala Harris, was inaugurated in 2021 you may have seen pictures of a young black girl popping up alongside those of Kamala. You may have also been wondering what the connection is between them was. That little girl made history back in the sixties.

Read full story
21 comments

Protect Your Mental Health and Wellbeing this World Mental Health Day

We’ve become slaves to our gadgets. Every hobby is now seen as a potential side hustle and money-making machine. We no longer do things for the sake of enjoyment. If you’re not monetising a skill you’re seen as if you’re an alien.

Read full story

Setting Up a New Business for the First Time

You’ve probably been thinking about starting a business for sometime. Family and friends have told you how good you are at what you do, and you now believe it’s time to monetise your skills.

Read full story

Wedding Guest Who Ate an Extra Slice of Cake Receives Demand for Payment

A woman has been described as bridzilla after she demanded payment from a guest who ate an extra slice of wedding cake. For most newlyweds, the first few months of marriage is generally spent enjoying the honeymoon period. But for one couple, they trawled through the CCTV tape from their big day to catch out any guests who took additional pieces of wedding cake – and chased them up for the £3.66.

Read full story
16 comments

Groom Shocks Guests by Asking Them to Solve Maths Equations at His Wedding

Guests were left stunned when they arrived at a wedding breakfast only to be asked to solve maths equations. Instead of being led to their tables, or being given a seating plan, the groom’s nearest and dearest were pulling out their calculators.

Read full story
4 comments

The Mysterious Case of the Silent Twins Who Couldn’t Live Apart

When one of my friends was expecting her first baby she was excited and anxious all at the same time. Before the gender reveal we had fun guessing whether she’d have a boy or a girl. She had a girl. One girl, and had a name within days of the mum-to-be finding out the gender.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy