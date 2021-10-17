How I Beat Depression

Rejoice Denhere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOB5H_0cTo3T8J00
Brooke Cagle/Unsplash

Small changes are seriously underrated when you are fighting depression. I used to believe that I had to make major changes for anything big to happen in my life. I never once thought small changes, or even just one small change, could have a massive impact.

I resigned from a stable job with a good salary. It wasn’t something I had planned on doing but life threw me a curveball which I had to face head on. There was no ducking or diving. The situation would demand all my attention and taking long periods of absence from my role was no longer an option.

The whole situation took a toll on my wellbeing and mental health. My finances took a major hit, as did my physical health. I wouldn’t relive those days if you paid me. Depression was inevitable.

I’d been down a similar road before so I recognised the signs. This time round, rather that giving in to the inevitable, I decided to fight back. Yes, it felt like a fight because every fibre in my being was rebelling against my actions. I felt as if I had been split into two different personalities. Those personalities were fighting over who was going to be in charge of my life.

Causes of Depression

Depression is a subject most people would prefer not to talk about because of the stigma attached to it. The exact causes of depression are not fully known which means that anyone can suffer from it. It can be triggered by life events such as bereavement, illness, unemployment, relationship problems, abuse, violence, financial worries.

Depression symptoms may last a long time and may require one to receive support in the form of medication or professional counselling. Other times it is just a phase which one get recover from by an improvement in one’s circumstances or receiving support from friends and family.

In 2019 in the United Kingdom (UK), 59 percent of organisations reportedthat one of the most common reasons for long term absences was mental ill health. Data on the estimated number of workers reporting work-related stress, depression or anxiety in Great Britain from 2008/09 to 2019/20 shows that the number of workers reporting that they had experienced work-related stress, depression or anxiety peaked in 2019/20 at 828 thousand individuals.

How I Beat Depression

Recognising the Problem

The first step in resolving any issues is recognising that something is wrong.Being in denial prevents you from seeking help and delays the recovery process.

Seeking Help and Support

Once I accepted that my life was on a slippery slope I was able to talk about what I was feeling. I gained clarity of thought through sharing, I connected with people who had been down a similar road. Most importantly I was able to receive meaningful and helpful advice.

Visualising a New and Different Future

With the support of friends and family I thought about how to get my life back on track by visualising a desired end. I wrote a list of everything I needed to do to get there. Working backwards helped me identify what was important and what wasn’t.

Taking Action

The next step was I set myself a simple routine whose main focus was to complete at least three tasks daily. Completing tasks which moved me closer to my goals did wonders for my mental wellbeing. It helped me feel like I was back in the driver’s seat. My routine slowly became part of who I was.

I was able to do most things without having to think too hard about them including my least favourite tasks on the list. A trick that worked extremely well was rewarding myself with something small like watching a favourite movie with popcorn.

In his article Habits are Overrated

Nir Eyal says this:

These days, when someone says they want to form a “habit,” what they often mean is that they want to make drudgery effortless. That is, they don’t want to actually do the work, rather they want to have done it — past tense.

Finally

Recognise that there is a problem.

Seek help from friends, family or professionals. Motivational books, podcasts and videos are also a great help.

Visualise the future you that you desire.

Make adjustments and changes that move you towards your envisioned desired future.

Take action daily.

Remember that small changes can make a big difference so don’t give up on yourself.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 19

Published by

Lifestyle writer | Published Author | Business owner I write about leadership, personal development, life lessons and wellness. My goal is to inform as well as inspire readers.

2102 followers

More from Rejoice Denhere

Artificial Intelligence in the World of Content Creation

A friend once asked me if I use artificial intelligence sites to write my articles. I told her I didn’t. At the time I wasn’t even aware that using AI for copywriting was a thing. My friend went on to recommend two sites she thought I could use. I was under a lot of pressure to meet deadlines and this seemed like the perfect solution. My friend is quite tech savvy and likes to keep up with latest developments so this was her way of helping me out.

Read full story

I Ate One Meal a Day for a Month

I first heard about OMAD (one meal a day) when it was mentioned in diet circles, along with keto diets and I.F. (intermittent fasting.) It was considered an effective way of losing weight and a way of pursuing healthy life-style. There were even claims that it improved longevity and could preserve your youthful looks for longer.

Read full story
55 comments

Restaurant at Risk of Closing Because of a Just Eats Loophole

A restaurant is at risk of closure as scammers are exploiting a Just Eats loophole to get free meals. Gulzar Hussain Shoro owns and runs Sweets Town and Grill in Chadwell Heath, Romford. He opened the restaurant, which delivers sweet treats to the residents of East London, in 2021. Now he risks losing his business.

Read full story

Pre-sliced Bread Was Once Banned in the United States

When you make or toast or sandwiches you most likely use pre-sliced bread. It’s quick, it’s convenient and efficient. There is also less mess and fewer utensils to wash up. So it may surprise you to learn that pre-sliced bread was once banned in the United States. Before you get upset about why U.S. officials would take such drastic action understand that there was a good reason for the ban.

Read full story

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.

Read full story
1325 comments

Bride-to-be Uninvites Sister to Wedding for Refusing to Buy £3,500 Gift

A bride-to-be has uninvited her sister to her wedding for refusing to buy a £3,500 gift. A woman took to social media to ask for advice after she was uninvited to her sister’s wedding.

Read full story
16 comments

Could Harriet Tubman Be the First Black Person to Be Placed on U.S. Currency Notes?

Could Harriet Tubman be the first black person to be placed on U.S. currency notes?. The plan to put Tubman’s face on the notes was first announced whilst President Obama was still in office.

Read full story
2 comments
New Orleans, LA

The First African American to Attend an All-white School

When American Vice-President, Kamala Harris, was inaugurated in 2021 you may have seen pictures of a young black girl popping up alongside those of Kamala. You may have also been wondering what the connection is between them was. That little girl made history back in the sixties.

Read full story
21 comments

Protect Your Mental Health and Wellbeing this World Mental Health Day

We’ve become slaves to our gadgets. Every hobby is now seen as a potential side hustle and money-making machine. We no longer do things for the sake of enjoyment. If you’re not monetising a skill you’re seen as if you’re an alien.

Read full story

Setting Up a New Business for the First Time

You’ve probably been thinking about starting a business for sometime. Family and friends have told you how good you are at what you do, and you now believe it’s time to monetise your skills.

Read full story

Wedding Guest Who Ate an Extra Slice of Cake Receives Demand for Payment

A woman has been described as bridzilla after she demanded payment from a guest who ate an extra slice of wedding cake. For most newlyweds, the first few months of marriage is generally spent enjoying the honeymoon period. But for one couple, they trawled through the CCTV tape from their big day to catch out any guests who took additional pieces of wedding cake – and chased them up for the £3.66.

Read full story
16 comments

Groom Shocks Guests by Asking Them to Solve Maths Equations at His Wedding

Guests were left stunned when they arrived at a wedding breakfast only to be asked to solve maths equations. Instead of being led to their tables, or being given a seating plan, the groom’s nearest and dearest were pulling out their calculators.

Read full story
4 comments

The Mysterious Case of the Silent Twins Who Couldn’t Live Apart

When one of my friends was expecting her first baby she was excited and anxious all at the same time. Before the gender reveal we had fun guessing whether she’d have a boy or a girl. She had a girl. One girl, and had a name within days of the mum-to-be finding out the gender.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy