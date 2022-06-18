TGIF in the Bay! Rock' n' roll burlesque in SF, Dubs clinch championship and choppy roadways in Berkeley no more!

Bo Vixxen dancing during Thursday night's performance. (Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Thursday night at Amado’s in San Francisco's Mission District featured a sultry selection of burlesque performers in a multitude of ranges as part of the "Glamour Grunge!" burlesque escapade, curated by Bo Vixxen and Alexa Von Kickinface of Bad Baby Productions.

As one of the first rock’ n’ roll-themed burlesque shows in San Francisco, Glamour Grunge! is produced by women for women and also includes non-binary and masculine performers strutting their stuff through the ages of rock.

Thursday's show was headlined by a titillating performance from Miss Viva Las Vegas 2017, Risky Spotlight Magazine's number one Burlesque Artist of 2020, Miss Exotic World 2019 from the Burlesque Hall of Fame, Frankie Fictitious who performed her lion-themed "Welcome to the Jungle" act to Guns n' Roses.

Bad Baby Productions will be hosting their next smoldering event on September 2 at Amado’s at 998 Valencia Street.

(Elsa/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics during game six of the NBA Finals 103-90 Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston, marking the Dubs’ fourth NBA title over the span of eight years, SFGate reports.

A celebratory chant of “F––k Draymond” broke out in the Warriors’ locker room after locking down the championship mocking the same chant expressed by Celtics fans earlier in the series.

"Basically, we was saying, 'F--k you, Draymond,' " Otto Porter said. "That's what we was saying. It was fun, though. It was a fun moment for us."

To celebrate the occasion, a parade is scheduled for Monday and will kick off at 11:20 a.m. at Market and Main Streets in San Francisco’s downtown area.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The City of Berkeley announced the completion of its $8 million Berkeley Marina Roadway Improvements Project, bringing an end to the era of infamously rocky conditions on what was considered one of city's “worst” streets, Berkeleyside reports.

The newly renovated roadway was introduced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning. “The Berkeley Marina is one of the city’s finest treasures, but unfortunately, Berkeley residents have long considered this road one of our city’s worst features,” Vice Mayor Kate Harrison said during the ceremony. “A year ago, the pavement undulated like the nearby tides and tested the suspension of every single car, bicyclist and walker that came this way.”

Additional upgrades to the roadways include new sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and traffic circles – replacing a bumpy and deteriorating asphalt surface.