Tiny home residents in Oakland receive essentials from local nonprofit during resource fair

Refugio Garcia

Residents of Oakland tiny home village get free haircuts, showers

The local nonprofit, “Operation: Dignity,” kicked off a three-day resource fair Tuesday, providing residents in an Oakland tiny home community access to showers and haircuts, along with other essentials such as soap and water, KTVU reports.

The fair wraps up Thursday and includes social services and other resources including job and health services. Operation: Dignity works to provide unhoused residents with housing and other essentials.

"One of my clients just told me he wasn't going to come, but he's so happy he did," said Mandela South community cabins site manager, Nikia Harris, adding, "He hasn't had his hair cut in six months. So just the fact that he got a fresh shower, haircut, and possibly a good meal and some new clothes – it's a happy day."

Oakland’s tiny home village on Mandela will celebrate three successful years in the community in August. The majority of residents transition to permanent housing in about six months.

Box truck set ablaze barrels down San Jose streets

An unlikely spectacle was seen blazing down San Jose freeways and surface streets Tuesday as a flaming box truck barreled along causing some witnesses to say it was the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” KRON4 reports.

Video of the burning truck was captured by Ignacio Guezada-Barron, who saw the flaming vehicle driving on Lafayette Street, following the moving disaster for some time.

The burning truck left debris scattered in its wake. Multiple witnesses saw the flaming truck driving through San Jose and Santa Clara before the crispy remains were found parked in Sunnyvale.

Bomb discovered outside of San Jose city council member’s home

Residents living in the vicinity of the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning after an explosive device was discovered outside of her home, SFGate reports.

Police responded to the initial call at approximately 8 a.m. with the bomb squad confirming the device as an explosive shortly thereafter. The device was removed from the area later that afternoon.

“Losing the primary last week Tuesday was disappointing,” Davis posted on Facebook. Davis received 10.8% of the vote to replace now-Mayor Sam Liccardo who will be termed out as mayor this year.

“Yesterday put that loss into perspective. My family and I are safe, and that is always going to matter more to me than anything else,” she added.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Berkeley, CA

TGIF in the Bay! Rock' n' roll burlesque in SF, Dubs clinch championship and choppy roadways in Berkeley no more!

Bo Vixxen dancing during Thursday night's performance.(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Bad Baby Productions throws down rock’ n’ roll-themed burlesque show. Thursday night at Amado’s in San Francisco's Mission District featured a sultry selection of burlesque performers in a multitude of ranges as part of the "Glamour Grunge!" burlesque escapade, curated by Bo Vixxen and Alexa Von Kickinface of Bad Baby Productions.

San Jose, CA

SJPD receives funding for additional officers to reintroduce foot patrols

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The budget proposed by San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo, including funding for 20 additional police officers, was approved by the San Jose City Council, KRON4 reports.

San Jose, CA

San Jose Karate teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor

(John Moore/Getty Images) South Bay karate instructor arrested amid sexual assault allegations. Authorities in San Jose last week arrested a karate instructor who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor participating in an after-school program, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda County, CA

First case of monkeypox detected in Alameda County

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) First suspected case of monkeypox discovered in Alameda County. Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced the first suspected case of monkeypox after an area resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus, which includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently testing to confirm the monkeypox infection, East Bay Times reports.

Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley is cooking up the future of food with alternative meats

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) UC Berkeley is cooking up the future of food with alternative meats. Scholars and researchers at UC Berkeley’s Alternative Meats X-Lab are working to replicate animal meat with alternative plant-based sources for meat, seafood, egg, dairy and products, East Bay Times reports.

Santa Clara County, CA

Bay Area, Northern California counties land on CDC's COVID-19 watch list amid spike in new cases

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Numerous counties land on CDC COVID watch list amid spike in cases. More than a dozen counties in the Bay Area and surrounding area have been placed on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s watch list as the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise, KRON4 reports.

Berkeley, CA

Andronico’s Community Markets in Berkeley sold to developer, Raising Cane's chicken coming to Oakland and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Berkeley Andronico’s store purchased by South Bay developer. Berkeley’s Andronico’s grocery store at 1850 Solano Ave. has been purchased by a South Bay real estate and investment firm, according to the Alameda County Recorder’s Office, East Bay Times reports.

Piedmont, CA

Buck Wild Brewing to host bingo night fundraiser to support local college students

(Alejandro Garay/Unsplash) Bingo and beers for a good cause tonight at Buck Wild Brewing. Buck Wild Brewing will host a bingo night fundraiser tonight from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Proceeds from every bingo card purchased will go to the Center for Sports and Social Justice – a community-driven, academic center based out of California State University, East Bay.

Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to cap rent hikes at 3%

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that caps possible rent increases to 3%, opposed to the current law that would have allowed a 6.7% increase starting in July, East Bay Times reports.

Pleasanton, CA

Breaking Bad stars to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal today in Pleasanton

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Breaking Bad at Pleasanton grocer with Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul. Breaking Bad stars Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul will be at Gene's Fine Foods Today to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal, KTVU reports.

Livermore, CA

USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum to host Memorial Day Celebration honoring veterans

(Photographer/Getty Images) USS Hornet to host Memorial Day celebration honoring vets. The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum will host a Memorial Day celebration Monday honoring the veterans who served in the United States armed services. The ceremony will include Chaplain Whatley, a color guard, special guest speakers and a memorial wreath toss into the bay, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda, CA

City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Alameda launches new parking program to enforcement compliance. The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council considers expanding voting rights to non-citizens in Oakland Unified school board elections

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Voting rights could be expanded to non-citizens for school board elections. Parents of Oakland Unified School District students who are non-citizens could gain the right to vote in school board elections if the Oakland City Council agrees to place the proposed measure on the November ballot, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

AlCo Bar Association declares shortage of attorneys for people who can't afford representation

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) Alameda Co. Bar Association reports shortage of attorneys for those who can’t afford representation. The Alameda County Bar Association has reported a shortage of lawyers for those who can’t afford legal representation and who don’t qualify to be represented a public defender due to conflicts of interest as the the county’s court system begins to reopen following a two-year closure due to the COVID pandemic, East Bay Times reports.

Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Unified to resume mask requirement amid spike in new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

(Photographer/Getty Images) Berkeley students to resume masking amid latest wave of new COVID cases. Berkeley Unified School District on Monday required students and staff to once again wear masks as the number of new COVID cases continues to climb, KTVU reports.

Mountain View, CA

Sprouts Farmers Market to permanently shutter 2 South Bay locations

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Sprouts Farmers Market to close Mountain View, Fremont locations. Sprouts Farmers Market will close two of its locations in Mountain View and Fremont after nearly 10 years, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda, CA

City of Alameda to distribute $1,000 stipends to low-income families for 2 years through new pilot program

(Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash) Alameda to distribute $1,000 monthly stipends to low-income families. Beginning in the spring or summer in 2023, 150 low-income households will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000 a month over the span of two years, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

Oakland's 'New Emerald Deal' would fund services for people impacted by the war on drugs

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Oakland proposes marijuana tax to help victims of the war on drugs. Oakland city leaders on Tuesday proposed a new marijuana tax that would fund services for individuals who are victims of the war on drugs, KRON4 reports.

Oakland, CA

Rent-controlled properties in Oakland could see steep increase in rent beginning in July

Rent for rent-controlled properties could see steep increase in Oakland. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland landlords can now raise rental fees on rent-controlled properties by as much as 6.7% due to inflation, which landlords can impose starting in July, KRON4 reports.

