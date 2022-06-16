Tiny home residents in Oakland receive essentials from local nonprofit during resource fair

(Photographer/Google Maps)

The local nonprofit, “Operation: Dignity,” kicked off a three-day resource fair Tuesday, providing residents in an Oakland tiny home community access to showers and haircuts, along with other essentials such as soap and water, KTVU reports.

The fair wraps up Thursday and includes social services and other resources including job and health services. Operation: Dignity works to provide unhoused residents with housing and other essentials.

"One of my clients just told me he wasn't going to come, but he's so happy he did," said Mandela South community cabins site manager, Nikia Harris, adding, "He hasn't had his hair cut in six months. So just the fact that he got a fresh shower, haircut, and possibly a good meal and some new clothes – it's a happy day."

Oakland’s tiny home village on Mandela will celebrate three successful years in the community in August. The majority of residents transition to permanent housing in about six months.

An unlikely spectacle was seen blazing down San Jose freeways and surface streets Tuesday as a flaming box truck barreled along causing some witnesses to say it was the “craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” KRON4 reports.

Video of the burning truck was captured by Ignacio Guezada-Barron, who saw the flaming vehicle driving on Lafayette Street, following the moving disaster for some time.

The burning truck left debris scattered in its wake. Multiple witnesses saw the flaming truck driving through San Jose and Santa Clara before the crispy remains were found parked in Sunnyvale.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Residents living in the vicinity of the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis were forced to evacuate Tuesday morning after an explosive device was discovered outside of her home, SFGate reports.

Police responded to the initial call at approximately 8 a.m. with the bomb squad confirming the device as an explosive shortly thereafter. The device was removed from the area later that afternoon.

“Losing the primary last week Tuesday was disappointing,” Davis posted on Facebook. Davis received 10.8% of the vote to replace now-Mayor Sam Liccardo who will be termed out as mayor this year.

“Yesterday put that loss into perspective. My family and I are safe, and that is always going to matter more to me than anything else,” she added.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.