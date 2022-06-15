San Jose, CA

SJPD receives funding for additional officers to reintroduce foot patrols

Refugio Garcia

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Additional funding approved for San Jose PD

The budget proposed by San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo, including funding for 20 additional police officers, was approved by the San Jose City Council, KRON4 reports.

The 20 officers will be assigned to foot patrol on city streets for the first time in decades – patrolling San Jose neighborhoods that need the most assistance. The mayor says that officers on foot patrol will help to build a better rapport between the community and department.

While the city of San Jose never opted to defund their police department, Liccardo says that the city’s department is very low-staffed when compared to other big cities but says San Jose plans on adding roughly 95 officers over the next five years.

Oakland skate shop ransacked – owners left devastated

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The owners of 8Ball skate shop in downtown Oakland discovered that their business had been burglarized early Sunday morning after someone smashed through the front door, making off with over a dozen skateboards, clothing, accessories, an iPad and a bike, KTVU reports.

The skate shop opened up for business just over a year ago. The estimated loss after Sunday’s break-in was thousands of dollars, according to shop owner Tayo Fasusi.

"It was like glass everywhere. It's like we've been violated," he said, adding, "During the quarantine, we put our money together, pretty much all our savings. We opened this up, not really to make a lot of money.”

However, the owners of 8Ball said they’ve received support from the community in the form of money and merchandise.

"It's really amazing. It's definitely helped alleviate the tension and the pressure of what we have to do," Fasusi said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the shop owners recover some of their losses and set up enhanced security.

Man trapped beneath BART train rescued by fire crews

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fire crews on Tuesday rescued a man who was trapped underneath a BART train in Castro Valley, KTVU reports.

The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. when crews deactivated the third rail and separated the cars of the train to reach the man – forcing the station to close for about an hour.

Officials have not disclosed the man’s condition or how he ended up under the train.

