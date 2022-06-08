(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

UC Berkeley is cooking up the future of food with alternative meats

Scholars and researchers at UC Berkeley’s Alternative Meats X-Lab are working to replicate animal meat with alternative plant-based sources for meat, seafood, egg, dairy and products, East Bay Times reports.

The entrepreneur-led incubator housed within the Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology in the College of Engineering also helps to connect students with entrepreneurs, industry leaders and venture capitalists.

The primary drivers behind the efforts to create alternatives to meat are health, climate change, creating sustainable forms of agriculture among others.

Meats X-Lab co-founder, Celia Homyak, originally was first drawn to plant-based foods ten years ago when she decided to steer clear of meat and processed foods in order to conduct a self-imposed 100 day experiment.

“I stuck with it for health reasons and eventually learned about the agricultural and animal impacts of consuming meat,” Homyak said. “Understand – I grew up in the Midwest, on a farm, eating meat that we raised. My main drivers are the environment and my health.” Read the full story.

Los Gatos City council commits to acknowledging land of indigenous tribe

On Tuesday, The Los Gatos City Council voted to acknowledge land originally held by Tamien Nation as an “expression of gratitude and appreciation to those whose territory we reside on.” An acknowledgement might be recited at future city council meetings, according to a city staff report, East Bay Times reports.

Tuesday’s vote will allow the city council to work with tribe leaders and other stakeholders to draft the language of the land acknowledgement. In addition, the Los Gatos Library and New Museum Los Gatos will work to provide educational research.

“This is a very delicate topic, and hence the reason the city of San Jose has enlisted a tribal mediator to assist them,” said town manager Laurel Prevetti. “We want to approach this with the utmost respect for all parties, and so we would have to do a lot more research and really have to engage.”

Los Gatos joins several other cities in making land acknowledgements including Palo Alto, Albany, South San Francisco and San Jose. Colleges around the Bay Area including Stanford, UC Berkeley and San Jose State have also made similar land acknowledgements. Read the full story.

Richmond Art Center announces new artists in residence

Officials from the Richmond Art Center (RAC) have announced the art collective known as Liberación Gráfica as the next artists in residence with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, East Bay Times reports.

Members of Liberación Gráfica will begin teaching summer youth classes in June, providing instruction for silkscreening by introducing various materials and techniques involved in the process.