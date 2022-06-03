Berkeley, CA

Andronico’s Community Markets in Berkeley sold to developer, Raising Cane's chicken coming to Oakland and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Berkeley Andronico’s store purchased by South Bay developer

Berkeley’s Andronico’s grocery store at 1850 Solano Ave. has been purchased by a South Bay real estate and investment firm, according to the Alameda County Recorder’s Office, East Bay Times reports.

The Prado Group bought the property that also includes a surface parking lot for for $15.6 million with at least one member of the Andronico family involved in the sale.

In addition to the newly purchased Berkeley site, the Prado Group also owns a number of other Bay Area properties including several commercial and residential sites in San Francisco and Oakland as well as the El Gato Village community center in Los Gatos. The Prado Group bought that property for $33 million in February.

Raising Cane’s chicken coming to Oakland this summer

(Clint Bustrillos/Unsplash)

Raising Cane’s, the fast food chicken chain known for its chicken fingers, is coming to Oakland this summer, KRON4 reports.

The location of the restaurant at 8430 Edgewater Drive will be Raising Cane’s first Bay Area location and the 73rd in California.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to The Town and can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE with local Oakland ‘Caniacs,’” said Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban in a statement. “Cane’s is launching a wave of expansion in the Bay Area this next year and Oakland is the first scheduled, so there’s a lot of excitement around our grand opening. We’re seeking an incredible Crew to join us in serving this amazing Community!”

Raising Cane’s will start serving chicken fingers from their new Oakland location on July 14.

Hayward’s Buffalo Bill’s Brewery permanently shutters after 4 decades

(Josh Olalde/Unsplash)

Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in downtown Hayward has closed for good after serving up craft brews to the community since the 1980s, pub owner Geoff Harries announced on social media Wednesday, Mercury News reports.

The iconic Hayward watering hole was one of the first brewpubs in the U.S. and an early leader in the trend of brewing craft beers.

“Today, the road I chose 33 years ago comes to an end, making way for the first road not taken. Sadly, Buffalo Bill's Brewery is officially closed until the next passing of the mash paddle of this historic and special place. Thank you all so much for the support over the years. It has been an incredible and wonderful journey. Over the past 33 years Buffalo Bill's has been my home, my family, and my dream,” Harries wrote on Facebook.

Buffalo Bill’s was founded by Bill Owens in 1983 and quickly grew a local following for beer enthusiasts seeking a fresh beer. Owens also founded the American Distilling Institute, and Distiller Magazine.

Harries, who worked at the brewery since the 80s, bought Buffalo Bill’s in 1994.

