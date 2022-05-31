Pleasanton, CA

Breaking Bad stars to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal today in Pleasanton

Refugio Garcia

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Breaking Bad at Pleasanton grocer with Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul

Breaking Bad stars Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul will be at Gene's Fine Foods Today to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal, KTVU reports.

The sold out event is slated to kick off at 3 p.m. with the actors promoting their brand of mezcal the pair created following the conclusion of the Breaking Bad series in 2013.

Fans who got on the list before it sold out will have a chance to meet Cranston and Paul in person. Organizers say they expect the event to bring a lot of traffic to the area.

Pleasanton students stage walkout in protest of U.S. gun laws

(Bexar Arms/Unsplash)

Students at Hart Middle School in Pleasanton walked out of classes this morning to remember the lives lost during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, KRON4 reports.

Students also plan on gathering outside of the school’s cafeteria to discuss the need for gun law reform. School officials confirmed that students walked out shortly after 10 a.m.

The walkout was planned by four students at the middle school who say they want to honor the lives of the 21 people killed during last week’s tragedy.

Students participating in the walkout wish to use the demonstration to garner the attention of lawmakers to enhance gun control laws in order to prevent additional tragedies from taking place.

Visit Oakland introduces Oakland Cannabis Trail

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The nonprofit Visits Oakland introduced the Oakland Cannabis Trail featuring eight dispensaries to promote local cannabis shops in a curated and immersive experience, according to VisitOakland.com.

Visitors can experience different points of interest on the trail from high-end cannabis retailers, to recommended restaurants and multiple locations featuring visual stimulation including art and nature.

Click here to view the trail map and plan your DIY cannabis experience.

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to cap rent hikes at 3%

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that caps possible rent increases to 3%, opposed to the current law that would have allowed a 6.7% increase starting in July, East Bay Times reports.

Livermore, CA

USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum to host Memorial Day Celebration honoring veterans

(Photographer/Getty Images) USS Hornet to host Memorial Day celebration honoring vets. The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum will host a Memorial Day celebration Monday honoring the veterans who served in the United States armed services. The ceremony will include Chaplain Whatley, a color guard, special guest speakers and a memorial wreath toss into the bay, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda, CA

City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Alameda launches new parking program to enforcement compliance. The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council considers expanding voting rights to non-citizens in Oakland Unified school board elections

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Voting rights could be expanded to non-citizens for school board elections. Parents of Oakland Unified School District students who are non-citizens could gain the right to vote in school board elections if the Oakland City Council agrees to place the proposed measure on the November ballot, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

AlCo Bar Association declares shortage of attorneys for people who can't afford representation

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) Alameda Co. Bar Association reports shortage of attorneys for those who can’t afford representation. The Alameda County Bar Association has reported a shortage of lawyers for those who can’t afford legal representation and who don’t qualify to be represented a public defender due to conflicts of interest as the the county’s court system begins to reopen following a two-year closure due to the COVID pandemic, East Bay Times reports.

Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Unified to resume mask requirement amid spike in new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

(Photographer/Getty Images) Berkeley students to resume masking amid latest wave of new COVID cases. Berkeley Unified School District on Monday required students and staff to once again wear masks as the number of new COVID cases continues to climb, KTVU reports.

Mountain View, CA

Sprouts Farmers Market to permanently shutter 2 South Bay locations

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Sprouts Farmers Market to close Mountain View, Fremont locations. Sprouts Farmers Market will close two of its locations in Mountain View and Fremont after nearly 10 years, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda, CA

City of Alameda to distribute $1,000 stipends to low-income families for 2 years through new pilot program

(Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash) Alameda to distribute $1,000 monthly stipends to low-income families. Beginning in the spring or summer in 2023, 150 low-income households will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000 a month over the span of two years, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

Oakland's 'New Emerald Deal' would fund services for people impacted by the war on drugs

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Oakland proposes marijuana tax to help victims of the war on drugs. Oakland city leaders on Tuesday proposed a new marijuana tax that would fund services for individuals who are victims of the war on drugs, KRON4 reports.

Oakland, CA

Rent-controlled properties in Oakland could see steep increase in rent beginning in July

Rent for rent-controlled properties could see steep increase in Oakland. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland landlords can now raise rental fees on rent-controlled properties by as much as 6.7% due to inflation, which landlords can impose starting in July, KRON4 reports.

Alameda, CA

Alameda Unified could receive $298 million for campus upgrades if voters approve Measure B in June

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alameda Unified campuses could get upgrades if $298 million bond gets approved by voters. Campuses within the Alameda Unified Unified School District could receive $298 million if voters approve Measure B in June, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda, CA

City of Alameda designates 3 rent-free homes for unhoused residents

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Three homes in Alameda Point have been designated to house the homeless by the city, with two of the houses reserved for individual families and the other available for up to six people, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

Justice for Oakland Students files suit against OUSD over school closures

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justice for Oakland Students coalition sues school district. The Justice for Oakland Students coalition is suing the Oakland Unified School District, alleging the district violated the California Environmental Quality Act after deciding to close or consolidate several area schools, KRON4 reports.

Alameda County, CA

Alameda Co. approves $2.5 billion plan to eradicate homelessness by 2026

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alameda Co. supervisors approve $2.5 billion plan to end homelessness in 5 years. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the $2.5 billion “Home Together 2026 Community Plan” to eradicate one of the most challenging issues in the region, East Bay Times reports.

Concord, CA

Unvaccinated VTA employees could face possible termination after deadline

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) VTA employee COVID vaccination rate reaches 90% – holdouts face termination. The Valley Transportation Agency reported 1,937 employees, or 90% of its total staff, have been fully vaccinated while another 100 employees have still not reported their vaccine status or submitted an exemption and now face the possibility of being terminated from their employment, East Bay Times reports.

Benicia, CA

Benicia residents forced to reduce water usage by 30% following pipeline rupture

(Mariola Grobelska/Unsplash) Pipeline break in Benicia forces residents to slash water usage. A ruptured pipeline break at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant is forcing area residents to reduce water usage by 30% – banning outdoor water use such as car washing and landscaping, KTVU reports.

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos City Council to consider retail pot sales to boost tax revenue

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) The Los Gatos City Council is considering allowing retail pot dispensaries within city limits – reversing a strict city ordinance banning cannabis sales in the city that was put into effect after the state legalized marijuana in 2016, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to drop proof COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor spaces

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland City Council votes to stop requiring proof of COVID vaccination indoors. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted to drop the rule requiring people to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test result when entering indoor spaces within city limits, East Bay Times reports.

