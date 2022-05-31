Breaking Bad stars to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal today in Pleasanton

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Breaking Bad stars Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul will be at Gene's Fine Foods Today to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal, KTVU reports.

The sold out event is slated to kick off at 3 p.m. with the actors promoting their brand of mezcal the pair created following the conclusion of the Breaking Bad series in 2013.

Fans who got on the list before it sold out will have a chance to meet Cranston and Paul in person. Organizers say they expect the event to bring a lot of traffic to the area.

(Bexar Arms/Unsplash)

Students at Hart Middle School in Pleasanton walked out of classes this morning to remember the lives lost during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, KRON4 reports.

Students also plan on gathering outside of the school’s cafeteria to discuss the need for gun law reform. School officials confirmed that students walked out shortly after 10 a.m.

The walkout was planned by four students at the middle school who say they want to honor the lives of the 21 people killed during last week’s tragedy.

Students participating in the walkout wish to use the demonstration to garner the attention of lawmakers to enhance gun control laws in order to prevent additional tragedies from taking place.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The nonprofit Visits Oakland introduced the Oakland Cannabis Trail featuring eight dispensaries to promote local cannabis shops in a curated and immersive experience, according to VisitOakland.com.

Visitors can experience different points of interest on the trail from high-end cannabis retailers, to recommended restaurants and multiple locations featuring visual stimulation including art and nature.