City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.

The aim of the new program is alleviating traffic by enforcing parking rules by issuing tickets for double-parking, parking in blue or red zones unlawfully, exceeding meter times, among other violations. The program mainly focuses on Park and Webster streets.

However, the Alameda Police Department will still be responsible for enforcing moving violations, registration enforcement and violations that call for a vehicle to be towed.

The city also plans on improving signage, updated street markings to increase parking, creating new zones with accessible parking for people with disabilities and additional commercial loading zones.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Passenger levels at airports in San Jose and Oakland are inching closer to pre-pandemic numbers with Oakland International outpacing Mineta Airport 9.49 million passengers to 9.08 million over a 12-month period ending in April, East Bay Times reports.

This contrasts the trend set in the 12-month period in 2020 ending February when Silicon Valley’s main travel hub reported 15.81 million passengers while Oakland handled 18.9% fewer at 13.29 million passengers.

San Jose saw a 109% uptick in April from the same time during the previous year, serving 972,600 while Oakland saw a 53.8% increase with 918,500 passengers.

However, passenger levels are still far from where they were prior to the pandemic. San Jose hasn’t handled a million passengers in a single month since February 2020 and Oakland hasn’t handled a million or more passengers since December 2019.

(David Vig/Unsplash)

Temperatures around the Bay Area have dipped to the 50-60’s at the coast and in the 70s for the rest of the region, KRON4 reports. This signals a drastic cool down after a high of 102 degrees was reported in Livermore on Wednesday.

Weekend temps are expected in the high 60s and low 70s heading into Memorial Day. Expected lows will be in the 50s.