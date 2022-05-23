Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Unified to resume mask requirement amid spike in new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYWgB_0fnbuYMO00
(Photographer/Getty Images)

Berkeley students to resume masking amid latest wave of new COVID cases

Berkeley Unified School District on Monday required students and staff to once again wear masks as the number of new COVID cases continues to climb, KTVU reports.

The district reported 276 confirmed cases this month among students and faculty. Berkeley Unified said that there’s only enough substitutes to fill in for about 50% of absent teachers.

"I think having a mask on in class is a small price to pay really, not giving us a 100% reassurance that there won’t be infections, but mitigate the infections very significantly," said professor emeritus at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, Dr. John Swartzberg.

The mask requirement will be in effect for the remaining weeks of the school year. District administrators in some cases went to classrooms to fill in for absent teachers.

The district also said it intends to hold indoor events outdoors whenever possible along with more virtual meetings over Zoom.

Berkeley’s Shattuck Cinemas to close for good

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bxyt_0fnbuYMO00
(Geoffrey Moffett/Unsplash)

Shattuck Cinemas in Downtown Berkeley will close for good after hosting moviegoers at the 10-screen movie house for over 30 years, SFGATE reports.

The closing of the theater, which opened in 1988 in the former location of Hink’s Department Store, marks yet another Bay Area movie theater to shutter following the closure of the California Theater and Embarcadero Center, while the future of San Francisco’s Castro Theater remains uncertain.

An email sent to SFGATE from the theater spokesperson, Margot Gerber, stated that the “landlord is moving forward with redevelopment of the property” and that it would “close effective June 1st.”

A new development for student housing has been proposed for the site and includes a 188-unit, eight-story building along with 3,625 square feet of retail space. The proposed redevelopment is currently pending approval.

Director shoots latest movie on UC Berkeley campus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNIRv_0fnbuYMO00
(Chris Murray/Unsplash)

Director Christopher Nolan is now shooting his latest film on the campus of U.C. Berkeley. “Oppenheimer” tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who oversaw the development of the first nuclear bomb at the Los Alamos Laboratory, KRON4 reports.

Nolan has directed blockbuster hits such as Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, Inception, Memento, among a slew of other films. His latest film is set in the 1940s, using iconic aspects of the Berkeley campus such as the clocktower as a backdrop with vintage cars parked on the campus. Other props include vintage bicycles tethered to bike racks around the school.

The UC Berkeley Library posted a tweet saying, “Today, the campus is making a star turn as a shooting location for ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.”

“Oppenheimer” is scheduled for release in 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
813 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum to host Memorial Day Celebration honoring veterans

(Photographer/Getty Images) USS Hornet to host Memorial Day celebration honoring vets. The USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum will host a Memorial Day celebration Monday honoring the veterans who served in the United States armed services. The ceremony will include Chaplain Whatley, a color guard, special guest speakers and a memorial wreath toss into the bay, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

City of Alameda launches new parking enforcement program to alleviate traffic, increase parking

(Bethany Clarke/Getty Images) Alameda launches new parking program to enforcement compliance. The City of Alameda has launched a new parking program aimed at enforcing driver’s compliance with parking and traffic rules around the island. The program also includes transferring the responsibility of enforcement from city police to Alameda’s public works department, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council considers expanding voting rights to non-citizens in Oakland Unified school board elections

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Voting rights could be expanded to non-citizens for school board elections. Parents of Oakland Unified School District students who are non-citizens could gain the right to vote in school board elections if the Oakland City Council agrees to place the proposed measure on the November ballot, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
9 comments
Oakland, CA

AlCo Bar Association declares shortage of attorneys for people who can't afford representation

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) Alameda Co. Bar Association reports shortage of attorneys for those who can’t afford representation. The Alameda County Bar Association has reported a shortage of lawyers for those who can’t afford legal representation and who don’t qualify to be represented a public defender due to conflicts of interest as the the county’s court system begins to reopen following a two-year closure due to the COVID pandemic, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Sprouts Farmers Market to permanently shutter 2 South Bay locations

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Sprouts Farmers Market to close Mountain View, Fremont locations. Sprouts Farmers Market will close two of its locations in Mountain View and Fremont after nearly 10 years, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

City of Alameda to distribute $1,000 stipends to low-income families for 2 years through new pilot program

(Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash) Alameda to distribute $1,000 monthly stipends to low-income families. Beginning in the spring or summer in 2023, 150 low-income households will receive a monthly stipend of $1,000 a month over the span of two years, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland's 'New Emerald Deal' would fund services for people impacted by the war on drugs

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Oakland proposes marijuana tax to help victims of the war on drugs. Oakland city leaders on Tuesday proposed a new marijuana tax that would fund services for individuals who are victims of the war on drugs, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Rent-controlled properties in Oakland could see steep increase in rent beginning in July

Rent for rent-controlled properties could see steep increase in Oakland. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland landlords can now raise rental fees on rent-controlled properties by as much as 6.7% due to inflation, which landlords can impose starting in July, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

Alameda Unified could receive $298 million for campus upgrades if voters approve Measure B in June

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alameda Unified campuses could get upgrades if $298 million bond gets approved by voters. Campuses within the Alameda Unified Unified School District could receive $298 million if voters approve Measure B in June, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

City of Alameda designates 3 rent-free homes for unhoused residents

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Three homes in Alameda Point have been designated to house the homeless by the city, with two of the houses reserved for individual families and the other available for up to six people, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

Justice for Oakland Students files suit against OUSD over school closures

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Justice for Oakland Students coalition sues school district. The Justice for Oakland Students coalition is suing the Oakland Unified School District, alleging the district violated the California Environmental Quality Act after deciding to close or consolidate several area schools, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Alameda County, CA

Alameda Co. approves $2.5 billion plan to eradicate homelessness by 2026

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alameda Co. supervisors approve $2.5 billion plan to end homelessness in 5 years. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the $2.5 billion “Home Together 2026 Community Plan” to eradicate one of the most challenging issues in the region, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
13 comments
Concord, CA

Unvaccinated VTA employees could face possible termination after deadline

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) VTA employee COVID vaccination rate reaches 90% – holdouts face termination. The Valley Transportation Agency reported 1,937 employees, or 90% of its total staff, have been fully vaccinated while another 100 employees have still not reported their vaccine status or submitted an exemption and now face the possibility of being terminated from their employment, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
11 comments
Benicia, CA

Benicia residents forced to reduce water usage by 30% following pipeline rupture

(Mariola Grobelska/Unsplash) Pipeline break in Benicia forces residents to slash water usage. A ruptured pipeline break at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant is forcing area residents to reduce water usage by 30% – banning outdoor water use such as car washing and landscaping, KTVU reports.

Read full story
Palo Alto, CA

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos City Council to consider retail pot sales to boost tax revenue

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) The Los Gatos City Council is considering allowing retail pot dispensaries within city limits – reversing a strict city ordinance banning cannabis sales in the city that was put into effect after the state legalized marijuana in 2016, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to drop proof COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor spaces

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland City Council votes to stop requiring proof of COVID vaccination indoors. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted to drop the rule requiring people to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test result when entering indoor spaces within city limits, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Co. health officials aim to eliminate all 'preventable' COVID deaths

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa Co. officials announce plan to eliminate 'Preventable' COVID deaths. Contra Costa County public health officials on Monday announced a new plan to completely eliminate “preventable” deaths resulting from COVID-19, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
6 comments
Albany, CA

Albany votes to remove cross atop hill at city park

(Jussara Romão/Unsplash) Lions Club fights to keep religious cross atop Albany Hill. The Albany City Council voted to remove the 20-foot cross perched at the top of Albany Hill after 50 years citing constitutional concerns about separation of church and state and the preference of local residents, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy