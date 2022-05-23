Berkeley Unified to resume mask requirement amid spike in new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

(Photographer/Getty Images)

Berkeley students to resume masking amid latest wave of new COVID cases

Berkeley Unified School District on Monday required students and staff to once again wear masks as the number of new COVID cases continues to climb, KTVU reports.

The district reported 276 confirmed cases this month among students and faculty. Berkeley Unified said that there’s only enough substitutes to fill in for about 50% of absent teachers.

"I think having a mask on in class is a small price to pay really, not giving us a 100% reassurance that there won’t be infections, but mitigate the infections very significantly," said professor emeritus at UC Berkeley School of Public Health, Dr. John Swartzberg.

The mask requirement will be in effect for the remaining weeks of the school year. District administrators in some cases went to classrooms to fill in for absent teachers.

The district also said it intends to hold indoor events outdoors whenever possible along with more virtual meetings over Zoom.

Berkeley’s Shattuck Cinemas to close for good

(Geoffrey Moffett/Unsplash)

Shattuck Cinemas in Downtown Berkeley will close for good after hosting moviegoers at the 10-screen movie house for over 30 years, SFGATE reports.

The closing of the theater, which opened in 1988 in the former location of Hink’s Department Store, marks yet another Bay Area movie theater to shutter following the closure of the California Theater and Embarcadero Center, while the future of San Francisco’s Castro Theater remains uncertain.

An email sent to SFGATE from the theater spokesperson, Margot Gerber, stated that the “landlord is moving forward with redevelopment of the property” and that it would “close effective June 1st.”

A new development for student housing has been proposed for the site and includes a 188-unit, eight-story building along with 3,625 square feet of retail space. The proposed redevelopment is currently pending approval.

Director shoots latest movie on UC Berkeley campus

(Chris Murray/Unsplash)

Director Christopher Nolan is now shooting his latest film on the campus of U.C. Berkeley. “Oppenheimer” tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American physicist who oversaw the development of the first nuclear bomb at the Los Alamos Laboratory, KRON4 reports.

Nolan has directed blockbuster hits such as Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, Inception, Memento, among a slew of other films. His latest film is set in the 1940s, using iconic aspects of the Berkeley campus such as the clocktower as a backdrop with vintage cars parked on the campus. Other props include vintage bicycles tethered to bike racks around the school.

The UC Berkeley Library posted a tweet saying, “Today, the campus is making a star turn as a shooting location for ‘Oppenheimer,’ directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.”

“Oppenheimer” is scheduled for release in 2023.