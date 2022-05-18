Oakland, CA

Oakland's 'New Emerald Deal' would fund services for people impacted by the war on drugs

Refugio Garcia

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oakland proposes marijuana tax to help victims of the war on drugs

Oakland city leaders on Tuesday proposed a new marijuana tax that would fund services for individuals who are victims of the war on drugs, KRON4 reports.

The proposed tax titled, “The New Emerald Deal,” would transfer $7 million in cannabis taxes from Oakland’s general fund to a separate fund that would pay for services such as mental health services, housing assistance, and community and economic development.

“Between 1995 and 2015 more than 12,000 residents were incarcerated due to cannabis drug offenses,” said City Council Member Loren Taylor. “77% of those were black men and women.”

A nine-person commission would be created in order to determine who qualifies for the program, which is aimed at helping those who were in jail or who had incarcerated family members due to the war on drugs.

In addition, the new tax would divert a portion of the funds to Oakland’s cannabis equity program. The New Emerald Deal tax will go before the city council on May 24.

Vallejo’s gourmet grocer Anchor Pantry damaged in suspected arson

(What is picture perfect/Unsplash)

Vallejo firefighters on Tuesday responded to a reported fire at the Anchor Pantry gourmet grocery store at approximately 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Marin Street, KRON4 reports.

Fire crews responding to the call found flames coming from the storefront but were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. However, the store sustained heavy smoke damage throughout.

One person was arrested in connection with the fire according to a social media post made by store owner Jessica Brooks, writing that it’s “a little comfort but it won’t bring the store back.”

Dedication ceremony for Richmond’s re-entry Anvil House to take place Saturday

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A dedication ceremony for a re-entry house for marginalized men recently released from incarceration will be held this Saturday at Richmond's new Anvil House on Beck Street, East Bay Times reports.

The Anvil House is part of a joint effort between San Francisco’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church and Richmond’s Resurrection AME Church in an effort to support men recently released from the penal system.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Anvil House and will include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Anvil Hose and support program is aimed at helping formerly incarcerated men “Build Back Better,” and is headed by Senior Pastor Robert Shaw II and Pastor Boaston Woodson Jr.

For more information on the Anvil House, call 415-921-4935.

Comments / 1

Oakland, CA
810 followers

