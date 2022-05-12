Oakland, CA

Justice for Oakland Students files suit against OUSD over school closures

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JYhC_0fbwQiWT00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Justice for Oakland Students coalition sues school district

The Justice for Oakland Students coalition is suing the Oakland Unified School District, alleging the district violated the California Environmental Quality Act after deciding to close or consolidate several area schools, KRON4 reports.

The decision to close seven campuses and merge two others has been met with protests and other opposition from the community, with Wednesday’s filing going further in an attempt to keep that from happening.

The coalition says that OUSD failed to carry out the required environmental analysis to determine the impact on low-income communities, such as forcing students to commute to distant schools – also causing an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, according to the petition.

Outdoor dining in Fremont is here to stay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bXs3_0fbwQiWT00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Fremont City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved making outside dining at restaurants permanent, joining numerous other Bay Area cities that have adopted similar rules after restaurants began offering patio dining during the height of the pandemic, East Bay Times reports.

The approval of the new rule builds on the “Pop-Up Patio” that Fremont launched during the pandemic and has been in place for the last two years, with as many as 70 businesses in the city taking advantage of the program at one point.

“This was something we started in the time of COVID, but it’s probably something we should have been doing all the time. We want to have people outdoors, on patios, and create nice environments where you can get together and have some excitement,” Vice Mayor Raj Salwan said, adding, “A lot of people complain Fremont is boring, and we’re trying to change that.”

Businesses looking to use the program must purchase a permit for $500. However, city officials have said they plan on using federal COVID relief money to reimburse businesses who decide to buy a permit. All permits issued are tied to businesses and not the owner and don’t require annual renewals or other city-imposed fees.

PG&E helicopter crash in Livermore leaves 2 injured

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aksLL_0fbwQiWT00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A PG&E helicopter crashed during a training exercise Wednesday, injuring the pilot and a man who was suspended from a cable at a training facility in Livermore, East Bay Times reports.

The facility is located north of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the 7200 block of National Drive in a mainly industrial area. The crash happened at approximately 9:55 a.m.

The Bell 407 helicopter was being operated by a contractor and crashed in a parking lot near some PG&E training poles, the utility company said in a statement. “The safety of our customers, communities and coworkers is PG&E’s primary responsibility,” the statement read.

Officials have not disclosed any details of the incident leading up to the crash, which is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Both people involved in the crash were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
790 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Alameda, CA

City of Alameda designates 3 rent-free homes for unhoused residents

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Three homes in Alameda Point have been designated to house the homeless by the city, with two of the houses reserved for individual families and the other available for up to six people, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Alameda County, CA

Alameda Co. approves $2.5 billion plan to eradicate homelessness by 2026

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Alameda Co. supervisors approve $2.5 billion plan to end homelessness in 5 years. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the $2.5 billion “Home Together 2026 Community Plan” to eradicate one of the most challenging issues in the region, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
13 comments
Concord, CA

Unvaccinated VTA employees could face possible termination after deadline

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) VTA employee COVID vaccination rate reaches 90% – holdouts face termination. The Valley Transportation Agency reported 1,937 employees, or 90% of its total staff, have been fully vaccinated while another 100 employees have still not reported their vaccine status or submitted an exemption and now face the possibility of being terminated from their employment, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
11 comments
Benicia, CA

Benicia residents forced to reduce water usage by 30% following pipeline rupture

(Mariola Grobelska/Unsplash) Pipeline break in Benicia forces residents to slash water usage. A ruptured pipeline break at the Benicia Water Treatment Plant is forcing area residents to reduce water usage by 30% – banning outdoor water use such as car washing and landscaping, KTVU reports.

Read full story
Palo Alto, CA

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

Read full story
15 comments
Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos City Council to consider retail pot sales to boost tax revenue

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) The Los Gatos City Council is considering allowing retail pot dispensaries within city limits – reversing a strict city ordinance banning cannabis sales in the city that was put into effect after the state legalized marijuana in 2016, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to drop proof COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor spaces

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland City Council votes to stop requiring proof of COVID vaccination indoors. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted to drop the rule requiring people to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test result when entering indoor spaces within city limits, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Co. health officials aim to eliminate all 'preventable' COVID deaths

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa Co. officials announce plan to eliminate 'Preventable' COVID deaths. Contra Costa County public health officials on Monday announced a new plan to completely eliminate “preventable” deaths resulting from COVID-19, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
6 comments
Albany, CA

Albany votes to remove cross atop hill at city park

(Jussara Romão/Unsplash) Lions Club fights to keep religious cross atop Albany Hill. The Albany City Council voted to remove the 20-foot cross perched at the top of Albany Hill after 50 years citing constitutional concerns about separation of church and state and the preference of local residents, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburg, CA

Nonprofit brings new affordable housing village to Pittsburg

(Sanne Derks/Getty Images) Yellow Roof Foundation brings affordable housing to Pittsburg. Six families have been selected as new residents at the Gonsalves Village housing development in Pittsburg, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

BART to consider reinstating masking rule aboard trains

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The no-mask policy for BART passengers could be short-lived as officials from the transit agency will now consider incorporating a rule requiring masks aboard BART trains into the agency’s code of conduct, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Leandro, CA

New affordable housing for veterans, homeless opens in San Leandro

(Photographer/Eden Housing) New affordable housing for veterans, homeless opens in San Leandro. A new affordable housing development in San Leandro located near the San Leandro BART station opened on April 18 with half of the building’s units reserved for lower-income veterans and the homeless, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Oakland, CA

BART upgrades air filtration system to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus aboard trains

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Your BART train might stink but the filtration systems have been upgraded. BART passengers are frequently confronted with mysterious, sometimes foul scents while aboard trains but BART, along with other Bay Area transit agencies have reported upgrading their filtration systems to combat the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Martinez, CA

Martinez introduces property tax to save scenic landscape

(Christina Anne Costello/Unsplash) City of Martinez pushes tax measure to save Alhambra Hills. The Texas-based property manager that’s maintained permits to develop the scenic ridgeline of Alhambra Hills in Martinez for years agreed in March to sell the 297-acre parcel of land once traversed by John Muir back to the city for $19.25 million, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County to impose water restrictions, surcharge amid statewide drought

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa County to comply with Governor’s order on imposing drought restrictions. Contra Costa County, along with numerous other Bay Area counties are complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for increased water conservation, asking residents to reduce water usage by 15% compared to levels used in 2020, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

Orphaned mountain lion cub recovering at Oakland Zoo

(Photographer/Conservation Society of America – Oakland Zoo) Orphaned mountain lion cub makes recovery at Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion cub first spotted by hikers in San Mateo County earlier this month is regaining its strength at the Oakland Zoo, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley's new peregrine falcon named after American ornithologist and Berkeley alumnus

Berkeley’s new peregrine falcon officially named. Cal Falcons, a group of UC Berkeley experts that monitors the peregrine falcon nest atop UC Berkeley’s Campanile, has named the newest arrival to the roost, Alden, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Proposed housing development in Hayward combines new homes with affordable housing ADUs

Proposed Hayward development combines new homes and ADUs. A proposed housing development in Hayward would pair accessory dwelling units and market-rate homes with the goal of providing more housing for low-income residents and students, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Fremont, CA

Pints for Paws, Alameda Co. courtrooms reopen and Fremont to consider removing lanes from Paseo Padre Parkway

Official Pints for Paws – Drink beer to save animals. Tickets are now on sale to the eight annual Pints for Paws craft beer festival to benefit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society, per Berkeley Humane.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy