Alameda Co. approves $2.5 billion plan to eradicate homelessness by 2026

Alameda Co. supervisors approve $2.5 billion plan to end homelessness in 5 years

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the $2.5 billion “Home Together 2026 Community Plan” to eradicate one of the most challenging issues in the region, East Bay Times reports.

The plan calls for an additional 24,000 housing units by 2026 to meet the goal of providing all residents with housing and would require the county to financially double down on its current efforts on the issue, according to the authors of the plan.

An estimated 8,000 individuals are living on the streets in Alameda County on any given night. The plan was developed by the county staff over the last two years, and included input from various local organizations and homeless advocacy groups.

“Approving the plan is easy,” said president of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors Keith Carson, after a unanimous vote. “The implementation of the plan is the challenge.”

Supervisors have yet to commit to any key funding on the issue. The county faced a budgetary shortfall last year, lacking the resources to house 64% of the area’s unhoused population.

County officials say that if nothing is done to bolster resources, the homeless population could double to as many as 18,000 people by 2026.

Antioch forms civilian oversight commission for police dept.

The City of Antioch has formed a civilian oversight commission to give residents the opportunity to advise the police department and is part of several reforms introduced by Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe in February 2021, East Bay Times reports.

City Attorney Thomas Lloyd Smith said the purpose of the oversight commission is “to strengthen trust, transparency, accountability, and police-community relations in the city of Antioch by ensuring that the Antioch Police Department’s policies, practices, and customs meet or exceed national standards of constitutional policing.”

Smith added that the commission could advise city and police officials on matters such as public safety, policy and procedure.

However, Antioch Vice Mayor Mike Barbanica voiced opposition to the formation of a civilian oversight committee, citing that the interim police chief has only been in the role for two weeks and should be allotted more time before giving any feedback on the idea.

Oakland and San Francisco have formed similar oversight commissions but Thorpe noted that as a general law city, Antioch does not have the same power as those charter cities.

“The reality is this is strictly advisory because government code also regulates what power we have,” Thorpe said, adding, “Any recommendations that come out of that on policy prescriptions would have to be codified by the city council.”

East Bay Municipal Utility District approves surcharge amid drought

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is set to charge customers a water surcharge of 8% beginning July 1, KRON4 reports.

Utility officials estimate that the average household uses roughly 250 gallons of water a day with the surcharge amounting to an additional $8 a month. EBMUD estimates the surcharge will garner an additional $30 million.

Approximately $64 million is needed to handle the drought with the utility company expected to make up the difference.

The agency is also asking customers to reduce usage by 10% less than the amount of water used in 2019.