Unvaccinated VTA employees could face possible termination after deadline

VTA employee COVID vaccination rate reaches 90% – holdouts face termination

The Valley Transportation Agency reported 1,937 employees, or 90% of its total staff, have been fully vaccinated while another 100 employees have still not reported their vaccine status or submitted an exemption and now face the possibility of being terminated from their employment, East Bay Times reports.

The 90% of VTA employees to be fully vaccinated shows an increase of 272 people since early April when just under 80% of employees reported getting two shots of the vaccine.

VTA had set a deadline for employees to get fully vaccinated by April 29 or face the possibility of getting fired, falling in step with other transportation agencies in the Bay Area who set similar ultimatums.

The updated status of VTA employees to be vaccinated was provided by Amalgamated Transit Union, VTA’s largest labor union that represents drivers, mechanics and light rail operators.

VTA said vaccine hold outs will soon receive letters notifying them of plans for disciplinary actions, including possible termination, and to participate in a hearing to oppose any punitive measures.

National Alliance on Mental Illness to host event in Concord

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Contra Costa will host the Annual NAMI In Motion Countywide Mental Health Awareness Resource Fair and Fundraiser in Concord on May 21 in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month recognized every May, East Bay Times reports.

The Annual NAMI In Motion Countywide Mental Health Awareness Resource Fair and Fundraiser will take place at Concord’s Todos Santos Plaza, 2175 Willow Pass Road from 9 a.m. to noon and aims to promote mental health awareness, education and advocacy to reduce the stigma of mental health, while promoting social justice.

Event organizers say the event will feature a DJ and live music, dancing, snacks, a kid’s funzone, a raffle and awards.

Historic church in San Jose faces possible demolition

San Jose’s ​​Grace Baptist Church may be torn down after two-thirds of the congregation voted to sell the property to a developer, following two murders at the church’s homeless shelter in 2020 and ongoing finacial struggles, KRON4 reports.

The church was built in the downtown area in the 1940s and is now being eyed in a multi-million dollar deal for the 1.3- acre property that’s now prime real estate. Possible plans to develop the site includes tearing the church down to build mid-rise apartments.

However, some community members are pushing back against selling the church by requesting the city designate the site as a historical landmark.

“They did this on their own after two-thirds of the church voted for a historic development project – that two-thirds majority, many of them African American and Hispanic, many of them trying to disenfranchise them are largely white,” said Reverend George Oliver.