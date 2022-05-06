Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’

A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

For only $800 a month, renters can have their own pod in a mid-century house near midtown Palo Alto with all the typical amenities found in a single-family home including a shared bathroom and living space.

With the number of unhoused residents in the Bay Area on the rise, coupled with a low inventory of lower-income housing, pod living might offer an affordable alternative to living on the street.

However, not everyone is thrilled with the idea of the pod concept. Newsweek reported a reddit user who sparked outrage after posting, "The dystopian future we've all been asking for is here! Unbelievable!" The post garnered over 1,000 comments in one day.

"The difference between 'pod living' and BEING HOMELESS is the material they make the box out of," another user posted.

All 14 residents currently living in the pods are in their 20s between Palo Alto and Brownstone’s other location in Bakersfield. Brownstone leases pods on a month-to-month basis.

Native American comedy hits the stage at the Oakland Museum

The “Good Medicine: A Night of Live Native Stand-Up” show hits the stage at the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) on May 14, bringing a unique brand of comic relief to the stage with performances from top Native American stand-up comedians, according to the event website.

The upcoming show will run for one night only and features comedians, Siena East, Kasey Nicholson, Dash Turner, and host Jackie Keliiaa.

The venue of the OMCA Garden is an open grassy field where guests can set down a blanket and enjoy dinner and drinks before the show. The OMCA offers food, drinks and alcoholic beverages, with guests permitted to bring their own food with the exception of outside alcohol.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Peace Concert fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees to take place Saturday

Kateryna (surname not given), tunes her bandura, a plucked string, folk instrument, during a band practice session April 22, 2022 in Japan. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

A fundraising concert to aid Ukrainian refugees will take place on Saturday at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Antioch, East Bay Times reports.

The benefit concert will feature Ukrainian musician Ola Herasymenko Oliynyk, who will play the bandura – a traditional Ukrainian instrument that dates back to the seventh century.

Ukrainian singers and dancers, an organist, professional trumpeter and other musicians are slated to perform at Saturday’s event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Antioch Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2200 Country Hills Drive in Antioch.

Admission to the concert is free, with all donations going towards Ukrainian refugee assistance. The event is sponsored by the Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County, Ukrainian-American Coordinating Council and the Interfaith Peace Project.

Call 925-864-0314 for more info.