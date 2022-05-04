Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to drop proof COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor spaces

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mk6y0_0fT11LZs00
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Oakland City Council votes to stop requiring proof of COVID vaccination indoors

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted to drop the rule requiring people to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test result when entering indoor spaces within city limits, East Bay Times reports.

The council’s vote eliminates the ordinance that made many spaces including gyms, restaurants, bars, concert venues, and senior centers off-limits to anyone who is unvaccinated. The mandate is still in effect for senior and assisted living centers.

However, Councilmember Dan Kalb suggested a stipulation requiring people to mask up when attending gatherings of 2,500 people or more – citing research on the efficacy of the vaccine in preventing people from contracting COVID-19.

“I have mixed feelings about bringing this forward today,” Kalb said.

Many local businesses have asked Oakland to relax masking rules as the tourism arm of the city looks to draw additional tourism to the area, such as the local nonprofit, Visit Oakland, which is funded by local businesses and hotels.

The mandate for masking at large gatherings will end on Nov.1 or when the local state of emergency ends, whichever comes first. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan also said that the city should offer high-quality masks at city buildings as part of the modification to the ordinance.

CoCo Sheriff candidates face off at public safety forum in Pleasant Hill

Challenger Benjamin Therriault met with Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston Tuesday to discuss topics at a public safety candidate’s forum at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, KTVU reports.

Livingston has maintained his position as Sheriff since 2010. Terriault is a police officer in the City of Richmond and leads the Richmond Police Officers Association.

Among the topics discussed was the recent sentencing of ex-Danville Deputy Andrew Hall who fired shots into a moving car, striking and killing 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda. Hall received six years in prison.

Livingston said that the former duputy’s conviction was political but Therriault blamed the department’s leadership. "It’s policies that come from the top and transcend down the bottom to the deputies that actually have to do the work,” he said.

The California Primary election will take place in June.

Piedmont City Council approves modifications to community pool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o41V0_0fT11LZs00
(Raphael Biscaldi/Unsplash)

The Piedmont City Council on Monday voted to approve the changes proposed for the city’s community pool and design, East Bay Times reports.

The newly approved design includes the modifications approved by the council at meetings held on March 21 and April 4.

The new design aims to maximize usage for all visitors while being cost-efficient. “We’ve had 15 City Council meetings and eight pool advisory committee meetings (to advance plans for the pool),” said City Administrator, Sara Lillevand.

The city council also focused on making the revamped facility run on a net-zero carbon footprint using photovoltaic and other alternative energy sources.

“More program space is being created for special needs classes, adaptive PE, increased capacity for lessons” according to Stuart Isaac of Isaac Sports Group, a consultant for the project. “People are demanding more from pools these days. Some include climbing walls or playgrounds or zip lines.”

The project was financed through Measure UU in November 2020 with $19.5 million in financing. However, due to 11.42% inflation and the availability of materials, the city is now looking at a funding gap of $2,180,000.

The project will now go before the Piedmont Planning Commission with a start date for construction still to be decided.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
758 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Palo Alto, CA

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos City Council to consider retail pot sales to boost tax revenue

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) The Los Gatos City Council is considering allowing retail pot dispensaries within city limits – reversing a strict city ordinance banning cannabis sales in the city that was put into effect after the state legalized marijuana in 2016, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Co. health officials aim to eliminate all 'preventable' COVID deaths

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa Co. officials announce plan to eliminate 'Preventable' COVID deaths. Contra Costa County public health officials on Monday announced a new plan to completely eliminate “preventable” deaths resulting from COVID-19, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
6 comments
Albany, CA

Albany votes to remove cross atop hill at city park

(Jussara Romão/Unsplash) Lions Club fights to keep religious cross atop Albany Hill. The Albany City Council voted to remove the 20-foot cross perched at the top of Albany Hill after 50 years citing constitutional concerns about separation of church and state and the preference of local residents, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburg, CA

Nonprofit brings new affordable housing village to Pittsburg

(Sanne Derks/Getty Images) Yellow Roof Foundation brings affordable housing to Pittsburg. Six families have been selected as new residents at the Gonsalves Village housing development in Pittsburg, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

BART to consider reinstating masking rule aboard trains

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The no-mask policy for BART passengers could be short-lived as officials from the transit agency will now consider incorporating a rule requiring masks aboard BART trains into the agency’s code of conduct, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Leandro, CA

New affordable housing for veterans, homeless opens in San Leandro

(Photographer/Eden Housing) New affordable housing for veterans, homeless opens in San Leandro. A new affordable housing development in San Leandro located near the San Leandro BART station opened on April 18 with half of the building’s units reserved for lower-income veterans and the homeless, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Oakland, CA

BART upgrades air filtration system to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus aboard trains

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Your BART train might stink but the filtration systems have been upgraded. BART passengers are frequently confronted with mysterious, sometimes foul scents while aboard trains but BART, along with other Bay Area transit agencies have reported upgrading their filtration systems to combat the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Martinez, CA

Martinez introduces property tax to save scenic landscape

(Christina Anne Costello/Unsplash) City of Martinez pushes tax measure to save Alhambra Hills. The Texas-based property manager that’s maintained permits to develop the scenic ridgeline of Alhambra Hills in Martinez for years agreed in March to sell the 297-acre parcel of land once traversed by John Muir back to the city for $19.25 million, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County to impose water restrictions, surcharge amid statewide drought

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa County to comply with Governor’s order on imposing drought restrictions. Contra Costa County, along with numerous other Bay Area counties are complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for increased water conservation, asking residents to reduce water usage by 15% compared to levels used in 2020, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

Orphaned mountain lion cub recovering at Oakland Zoo

(Photographer/Conservation Society of America – Oakland Zoo) Orphaned mountain lion cub makes recovery at Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion cub first spotted by hikers in San Mateo County earlier this month is regaining its strength at the Oakland Zoo, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley's new peregrine falcon named after American ornithologist and Berkeley alumnus

Berkeley’s new peregrine falcon officially named. Cal Falcons, a group of UC Berkeley experts that monitors the peregrine falcon nest atop UC Berkeley’s Campanile, has named the newest arrival to the roost, Alden, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Proposed housing development in Hayward combines new homes with affordable housing ADUs

Proposed Hayward development combines new homes and ADUs. A proposed housing development in Hayward would pair accessory dwelling units and market-rate homes with the goal of providing more housing for low-income residents and students, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Fremont, CA

Pints for Paws, Alameda Co. courtrooms reopen and Fremont to consider removing lanes from Paseo Padre Parkway

Official Pints for Paws – Drink beer to save animals. Tickets are now on sale to the eight annual Pints for Paws craft beer festival to benefit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society, per Berkeley Humane.

Read full story
Vallejo, CA

Feral cats takeover Coliseum, fighting during Vallejo City Council meeting, and BART to use license plate readers

Feral cats have “invaded” the Oakland Coliseum, according to reports from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, KTVU reports. Coliseum officials will meet Friday to discuss the situation as the feline population continues to grow amid an increasing human absence with the Warriors and Raiders moving to other venues while the A’s home opener isn’t until Monday.

Read full story
3 comments
Stanford, CA

Bay Area jazz legend Charnett Moffett dies, Curry returns to practice and gardening club to host tour

Bay Area jazz legend Charnett Moffett dead at 54 after heart attack. Bay Area jazz star Charnett Moffett died Monday at Stanford Hospital at the age of 54 after suffering from a heart attack, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley to install sirens, Piedmont to host Arbor Day celebration and Pride flag will fly over Antioch City Hall

(Miguel A. Amutio/Unsplash) Berkeley to install citywide alarm system for natural disasters. The City of Berkeley will install 15 emergency sirens to warn area residents of imminent natural disasters such as the catastrophic 1991 East Bay firestorm that devastated areas of the Oakland and Berkeley hills and left 25 dead, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Mountain lion cub recovers at Oakland Zoo, new Home Depot proposed in N. Oakland and meters suggested at Lake Merritt

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mountain lion cub orphaned on peninsula treated at Oakland Zoo. A female mountain lion cub first discovered by hikers last week in the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo is currently being treated and rehabilitated at the Oakland Zoo, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Antioch, CA

Meet and greet with MLB Hall of Famers in Antioch, Tesla introduces 'robotaxi' and Antioch school board recall fails

Cardinals 2nd base baseman Aaron Miles throws over Shane Costa to complete a double play.(G.N. Lowrance/Getty Images) Meet and greet with baseball legends at Antioch museum. The Antioch Sports Legends museum will host a lineup of baseball Hall of Famers this Saturday who will be serving as docents, handing out cards and photos to sign, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy