Contra Costa Co. health officials aim to eliminate all 'preventable' COVID deaths

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaVKY_0fRoCEbf00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Contra Costa Co. officials announce plan to eliminate 'Preventable' COVID deaths

Contra Costa County public health officials on Monday announced a new plan to completely eliminate “preventable” deaths resulting from COVID-19, East Bay Times reports.

The county has maintained a cumulative death rate half of the national average since the start of the pandemic but has seen roughly 1,300 area residents die due to the virus.

“We feel confident that you no longer have to die from COVID-19,” said Contra Costa County Health Director Anna Roth during a press conference laying out the county’s “Path to Zero” plan. “We believe that many deaths, most deaths, are preventable at this point because we have powerful tools available.”

Contra Costa County is now examining the deaths caused by COVID in an effort to determine which cases could have been prevented among vulnerable groups in the population, according to the the county’s Health Officer, Dr. Ori Tzvieli. The county will examine certain factors such as “were they able to be tested in a timely manner? Did they seek out treatment and were they able to get treatment in a timely manner? Were they able to get vaccinated? Were they boosted?”

“If the answer to any of those questions is no,’” Tzvieli continued, “it shows us what we did well and where we fell short.”

The county also plans on making a nurse line available to any residents that test positive with access that doesn’t require any insurance coverage. The 24/7 Advice Nurse line can be reached at (877) 661-6230.

Oakland school board member lashes out in resignation letter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J508T_0fRoCEbf00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Monday, Oakland school board member Shanthi Gonzales announced that she will be stepping down from her role with the Oakland school board before her term ends, claiming that the board fell short in meeting the academic needs of Oakland students, East Bay Times reports.

Gonzales’ resignation comes after months wrought with tension due to the district’s plan to shrink and consolidate 11 area schools. She also claims the teachers’ union and allies have resisted improving the quality of schools and have attempted to silence those who have pushed back against the district’s plans.

“Our core issue is that most schools are not meeting students’ academic needs, meaning that students aren’t being adequately prepared for their next steps, whether that is middle school, high school or college and career,” Gonzales posted on her website. “Our efforts to improve school quality have been inconsistent and not nearly ambitious enough.”

She also pointed to a lower quality education negatively impacting enrollment – one of the district’s reasons for reducing the number of campuses saying, “so our refusal to really take on school quality in a focused, consistent and fearless way is impacting our enrollment and leading to budget cuts, school closures and other negative consequences.”

Tensions between the school board, teachers, students and parents have been intense since the district’s approval to reduce the number of schools in Oakland earlier this year, with numerous marches and rallies taking place in opposition to the plan.

The board will initiate the process to replace Gonzales during the next board meeting scheduled for May 11. The board will have 60 days to find a replacement before holding a special election for a replacement. The county superintendent also has the option to appoint a replacement.

Oakland City Council president says enforcement of parking laws at Lake Merritt will reduce violent crime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gQbz9_0fRoCEbf00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oakland City Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement pointing to parking enforcement and previous vehicle mitigation measures as being effective in deterring violent crime in the area around Lake Merritt, KRON4 reports.

In addition to the installation of speed bumps to deter sideshows in the area, Bas says the enforcement of the closure of Lake Merritt from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. is crucial to preventing any unwanted activity.

“I am calling for immediate action. The parking district when the park is closed must be enforced, including ticketing and towing that will prevent violence from occurring.”

“That is from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in compliance with state laws, and so one of the biggest challenges is enforcement,” Bas said.

However, President of Oakland Police Officers’ Association, Officer Barry Donelan, said that he was surprised to read Bas’ statement saying, “I was actually speechless when I read that,” adding, “I don’t know if we’re looking at the same problem. This is a response to a murder. Parking is not the issue. Violent crime is the issue.”

The Oakland Police Department receives roughly 2,000 calls a day and doesn't include reports of parking violations. The department says it must prioritize reported violent crimes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
758 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Palo Alto, CA

Renting in Palo Alto just got cheaper with $800 a month 'pod living' now available

(Scott Barbour/Getty Images) New concept of shared housing comes to Palo Alto – renters get a ‘pod’. A new style of shared housing has arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the country – “pod living.” Brownstone Shared Housing Inc. offers renters a space roughly the size of a twin mattress and measuring eight-feet-tall in a cluster of pods stacked on top of each other, according to the Brownstone website.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos City Council to consider retail pot sales to boost tax revenue

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) The Los Gatos City Council is considering allowing retail pot dispensaries within city limits – reversing a strict city ordinance banning cannabis sales in the city that was put into effect after the state legalized marijuana in 2016, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland City Council votes to drop proof COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor spaces

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Oakland City Council votes to stop requiring proof of COVID vaccination indoors. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted to drop the rule requiring people to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test result when entering indoor spaces within city limits, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Albany, CA

Albany votes to remove cross atop hill at city park

(Jussara Romão/Unsplash) Lions Club fights to keep religious cross atop Albany Hill. The Albany City Council voted to remove the 20-foot cross perched at the top of Albany Hill after 50 years citing constitutional concerns about separation of church and state and the preference of local residents, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Pittsburg, CA

Nonprofit brings new affordable housing village to Pittsburg

(Sanne Derks/Getty Images) Yellow Roof Foundation brings affordable housing to Pittsburg. Six families have been selected as new residents at the Gonsalves Village housing development in Pittsburg, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

BART to consider reinstating masking rule aboard trains

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The no-mask policy for BART passengers could be short-lived as officials from the transit agency will now consider incorporating a rule requiring masks aboard BART trains into the agency’s code of conduct, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Leandro, CA

New affordable housing for veterans, homeless opens in San Leandro

(Photographer/Eden Housing) New affordable housing for veterans, homeless opens in San Leandro. A new affordable housing development in San Leandro located near the San Leandro BART station opened on April 18 with half of the building’s units reserved for lower-income veterans and the homeless, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
7 comments
Oakland, CA

BART upgrades air filtration system to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus aboard trains

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Your BART train might stink but the filtration systems have been upgraded. BART passengers are frequently confronted with mysterious, sometimes foul scents while aboard trains but BART, along with other Bay Area transit agencies have reported upgrading their filtration systems to combat the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Martinez, CA

Martinez introduces property tax to save scenic landscape

(Christina Anne Costello/Unsplash) City of Martinez pushes tax measure to save Alhambra Hills. The Texas-based property manager that’s maintained permits to develop the scenic ridgeline of Alhambra Hills in Martinez for years agreed in March to sell the 297-acre parcel of land once traversed by John Muir back to the city for $19.25 million, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County to impose water restrictions, surcharge amid statewide drought

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Contra Costa County to comply with Governor’s order on imposing drought restrictions. Contra Costa County, along with numerous other Bay Area counties are complying with Governor Gavin Newsom’s order for increased water conservation, asking residents to reduce water usage by 15% compared to levels used in 2020, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
3 comments
Oakland, CA

Orphaned mountain lion cub recovering at Oakland Zoo

(Photographer/Conservation Society of America – Oakland Zoo) Orphaned mountain lion cub makes recovery at Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion cub first spotted by hikers in San Mateo County earlier this month is regaining its strength at the Oakland Zoo, ABC7 reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Berkeley, CA

UC Berkeley's new peregrine falcon named after American ornithologist and Berkeley alumnus

Berkeley’s new peregrine falcon officially named. Cal Falcons, a group of UC Berkeley experts that monitors the peregrine falcon nest atop UC Berkeley’s Campanile, has named the newest arrival to the roost, Alden, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Hayward, CA

Proposed housing development in Hayward combines new homes with affordable housing ADUs

Proposed Hayward development combines new homes and ADUs. A proposed housing development in Hayward would pair accessory dwelling units and market-rate homes with the goal of providing more housing for low-income residents and students, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Fremont, CA

Pints for Paws, Alameda Co. courtrooms reopen and Fremont to consider removing lanes from Paseo Padre Parkway

Official Pints for Paws – Drink beer to save animals. Tickets are now on sale to the eight annual Pints for Paws craft beer festival to benefit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society, per Berkeley Humane.

Read full story
Vallejo, CA

Feral cats takeover Coliseum, fighting during Vallejo City Council meeting, and BART to use license plate readers

Feral cats have “invaded” the Oakland Coliseum, according to reports from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, KTVU reports. Coliseum officials will meet Friday to discuss the situation as the feline population continues to grow amid an increasing human absence with the Warriors and Raiders moving to other venues while the A’s home opener isn’t until Monday.

Read full story
3 comments
Stanford, CA

Bay Area jazz legend Charnett Moffett dies, Curry returns to practice and gardening club to host tour

Bay Area jazz legend Charnett Moffett dead at 54 after heart attack. Bay Area jazz star Charnett Moffett died Monday at Stanford Hospital at the age of 54 after suffering from a heart attack, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley to install sirens, Piedmont to host Arbor Day celebration and Pride flag will fly over Antioch City Hall

(Miguel A. Amutio/Unsplash) Berkeley to install citywide alarm system for natural disasters. The City of Berkeley will install 15 emergency sirens to warn area residents of imminent natural disasters such as the catastrophic 1991 East Bay firestorm that devastated areas of the Oakland and Berkeley hills and left 25 dead, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Mountain lion cub recovers at Oakland Zoo, new Home Depot proposed in N. Oakland and meters suggested at Lake Merritt

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Mountain lion cub orphaned on peninsula treated at Oakland Zoo. A female mountain lion cub first discovered by hikers last week in the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo is currently being treated and rehabilitated at the Oakland Zoo, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Antioch, CA

Meet and greet with MLB Hall of Famers in Antioch, Tesla introduces 'robotaxi' and Antioch school board recall fails

Cardinals 2nd base baseman Aaron Miles throws over Shane Costa to complete a double play.(G.N. Lowrance/Getty Images) Meet and greet with baseball legends at Antioch museum. The Antioch Sports Legends museum will host a lineup of baseball Hall of Famers this Saturday who will be serving as docents, handing out cards and photos to sign, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy