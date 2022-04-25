Martinez, CA

Martinez introduces property tax to save scenic landscape

Refugio Garcia

(Christina Anne Costello/Unsplash)

City of Martinez pushes tax measure to save Alhambra Hills

The Texas-based property manager that’s maintained permits to develop the scenic ridgeline of Alhambra Hills in Martinez for years agreed in March to sell the 297-acre parcel of land once traversed by John Muir back to the city for $19.25 million, East Bay Times reports.

City leaders introduced the Measure F property tax on the June 7 ballot in order to raise the funds needed to purchase the land. The measure includes an annual $79 tax on single-family parcels and a $150 to $600 tax on non-residential properties that would be applied over the next three decades.

The Richfield Real Estate Corp. currently maintains permits that would allow the developer to build 109 single-family homes on 70 acres of the property located on the southern edge of the city.

Richfield has indicated that the development will move forward if the measure fails.

Doodlecakes brings tasty treats to Alameda

(Brian Chan/Unsplash)

Cupcake purveyors, Doodlecakes, opened up shop at 647 Central Ave. in Alameda in early April, bringing a wide selection of housemade cupcakes, cakes and cookies to the island Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., East Bay Times reports.

Owned and operated by pastry chef Rebekah Scott and her husband and co-owner, Thomas Scott, Doodlecakes offers an array of cupcake flavors and designs to choose from including, peach, key lime, mini-layered chocolate cake, marshmallow-fluff buttercream and others.

Click here to learn more about Doodlecakes.

‘Legally Blonde’ coming to Encinal High School

(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Encinal High School’s drama department will perform “Legally Blonde” this year on May 6, 7, 13, and 14, East Bay Times reports.

The musical comedy about Elle Woods and her adventures at Harvard Law School will be take place at 210 Central Ave. in Alameda at the EHS gym. Tickets will be available at the door or purchased online.

