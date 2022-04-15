Vallejo, CA

Feral cats takeover Coliseum, fighting during Vallejo City Council meeting, and BART to use license plate readers

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKRQD_0fAXzML000
(Y S/Unsplash)

Feral cats make Oakland Coliseum new home

Feral cats have “invaded” the Oakland Coliseum, according to reports from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, KTVU reports.

Coliseum officials will meet Friday to discuss the situation as the feline population continues to grow amid an increasing human absence with the Warriors and Raiders moving to other venues while the A’s home opener isn’t until Monday.

"We have been invaded by these cats," Authority Executive Director Henry Gardner. said. "The population keeps increasing."

Officials and animal services have considered relocating the cats by inviting fans to adopt while securing dumpsters to cut off their food supply.

"But we don't want to starve them," Gardner said. However, officials also reported that the rat population has seen a steep decrease since the number of cats inhabiting the Coliseum expanded.

Drama ignites during Vallejo City Council meeting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6bP6_0fAXzML000
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Vallejo City Council meetings have become increasingly combative recently, causing Interim City Manager Mike Malone to install metal detectors, along with other safety measures, prior to each meeting, KRON4 reports.

Tuesday’s city council meeting was no exception after a shouting match broke out between Mayor Robert McConnell and Councilmember Hakeem Brown during a discussion on possible sites for a new police headquarters.

The discord began after Vallejo resident Ryan Messano, who’s known for making racist and homophobic remarks during council meetings, refused to leave the lectern during the general public comment after his time expired, forcing police officers to physically remove him.

As the public comment resumed, Brown suddenly left the meeting causing some commenters to note his absence. Brown has suddenly left meetings in the past, both in person and during Zoom calls. A member of the audience later yelled something at Brown causing him to say that he left the meeting to use the bathroom.

As the discussion on the relocation police headquarters proceeded, Brown veered off topic to address accusations from some members of the audience that council members had taken bribes from the political action committee known as JumpStart Vallejo.

“I’ve heard as I was walking out, people accusing every councilmember up here of taking bribes from Jumpstart,” Brown said. “You know they are in debt, right? My son has more money in his piggy bank than Jumpstart has ever had, but yet…”

McConnell asked Brown to stay on topic, to which Brown responded, “Point of order. Point of order – You did not stop people from accusing council members of taking bribes, so I am going to speak up. So if you’re not going to speak up, I’m going to speak up about it.”

This is not the first time Brown and the mayor have butted heads. Brown last year called McConnell a “white supremacist,” among other incidents and Brown has even lashed out at constituents and has sent out emails filled with profanity. McConnel defeated Brown for mayor in 2020.

BART to add license plate readers at stations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YNNjo_0fAXzML000
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A $2.4 million contract to install license plate readers at BART stations was approved by BART’s board following a unanimous vote Thursday, KTVU reports.

The technology is geared toward improving safety at stations for riders where auto burglaries have been frequent at station parking lots.

In addition to improving station security, the license plate readers will eventually be used to let BART riders pay using their license plate numbers on the BART app, according to a BART spokesperson.

However, some privacy advocates have voiced concerns about the installation of license plate readers saying the information collected could potentially be misused.

Comments / 0

Community Policy