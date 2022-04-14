Stanford, CA

Bay Area jazz legend Charnett Moffett dies, Curry returns to practice and gardening club to host tour

Refugio Garcia

(Remy Gieling/Unsplash)

Bay Area jazz legend Charnett Moffett dead at 54 after heart attack

Bay Area jazz star Charnett Moffett died Monday at Stanford Hospital at the age of 54 after suffering from a heart attack, East Bay Times reports.

Moffett was an acclaimed bassist, composer and bandleader who worked with legendary artists such as Art Blakey, Ornette Coleman, Pharoah Sanders, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock among others over the course of his 40-year career.

“I am deeply saddened and shocked to confirm that the beloved and iconic jazz bass innovator, composer, and leader Charnett Moffett suddenly passed away due to a heart attack early Monday, April 11th,” wrote publicist Lydia Liebman in a news release. “He was with Jana Herzen, his wife of two years and musical collaborator of 12 years at the time. He was pronounced dead at Stanford University Hospital.”

Born June 10, 1967 in New York, Moffett and his family relocated to Oakland while he was still a child. Moffett’s family is planning a private service in California on April 24 and a celebration ceremony in New York sometime in August or September.

Steph joins practice Wednesday – Shows signs of bouncing back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWN0V_0f9PajiU00
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry’s outlook for the Warriors first playoff game at the Chase Center on Saturday showed signs of promise as the eight-time All-Star was a full participant in the team’s practice Wednesday, East Bay Times reports.

Curry said he was feeling “pretty good” according to Warriors Coach Steve Kerr following the practice after the guard had been out nursing a sprained foot over the last month. “We’ve got to see how he feels tomorrow – and then we’ll take the next step,” Kerr added.

The Warriors will hold one full scrimmage game before game one of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets Saturday, allowing them to see how Curry performs in a structured setting.

Curry’s participation in practice also provided the Dubs with a morale boost, seeing the team’s top-scoring player recovering from his injury.

“We know what he brings, what he does on the court and how he helps out and how he makes things difficult for other teams and easier for us,” said Gary Payton II. “So we’re just sticking to the game plan.”

Montclair’s Hillside Gardeners to host spring garden tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIT3h_0f9PajiU00
(Micheile dot com/Unsplash)

A springtime garden tour will take place on April 24 and will showcase seven different local gardens, including rare plants and a variety of garden art. The event will be hosted by the Hillside Gardeners of Montclair, East Bay Times reports.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to five p.m., rain or shine, with proceeds from tickets going to local horticultural students. Visitors can also purchase handicrafts, pottery, garden related gifts, and assortment of plants from the Garden Gift Shop.

Click here for ticket information.

