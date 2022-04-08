Meet and greet with MLB Hall of Famers in Antioch, Tesla introduces 'robotaxi' and Antioch school board recall fails

Cardinals 2nd base baseman Aaron Miles throws over Shane Costa to complete a double play. (G.N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

The Antioch Sports Legends museum will host a lineup of baseball Hall of Famers this Saturday who will be serving as docents, handing out cards and photos to sign.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum at 1500 W. Fourth St. and will feature baseball greats Gene “Butch” Rounsaville (ASL-HOF 2007); Antioch’s only World Series Champion, Aaron Miles (ASL-HOF 2014) of the 2006 St Louis Cardinals; and 1987 17th over-all draft pick Alex Sanchez (ASL-HOF 2010).

The first 40 people at the event will get a hotdog, chips and a bottle of water.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker will introduce three new models next year including a vehicle specifically designed as a robotaxi.

Musk’s announcement came during the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas, to celebrate the opening of the automaker’s new Texas factory. He gave scant details on the new robotaxi but said it will “look quite futuristic.”

The Tesla Cybertruck will also be built at the new billion-dollar-plus factory.

In addition, Musk also said that Tesla will start building a robot in 2023 saying, “Next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products.”

Efforts to recall Antioch Unified school board President Ellie Householder ended this week after the group leading the recall failed to submit signatures to election officials by the set deadline.

Lindsey Amezcua led the recall effort but said recall members decided that they would not submit signatures for Householder’s recall once they realized they had missed the March 11 deadline that would have placed Householder’s recall on the June ballot.

If the group opted to move forward with the recall effort, the initiative would have been placed on the November ballot during the next general election after the conclusion of Householder’s term as school board president.

“We decided that it was not in the best interest of our school district to pursue a special election when Ms. Householder’s term is over in November,” Amezcua said.

The petition to recall householder came amid claims that she “committed Brown Act violations by blocking/deleting comments on social media (eliminating equal access),” as well allegedly violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act “by publicly posting an unauthorized video of students without permission and has committed numerous Robert’s Rules of Order violations during meetings.” Householder posted a video on social media of an unidentified student being restrained by a security guard.

“The recall effort against me has always been about distracting from Superintendent Stephanie Anello’s catastrophic failures in our district,” Householder said.

Another effort to recall Householder in her position as City Clerk is currently underway.