Antioch, CA

Meet and greet with MLB Hall of Famers in Antioch, Tesla introduces 'robotaxi' and Antioch school board recall fails

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20i550_0f3chZ5A00
Cardinals 2nd base baseman Aaron Miles throws over Shane Costa to complete a double play.(G.N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Meet and greet with baseball legends at Antioch museum

The Antioch Sports Legends museum will host a lineup of baseball Hall of Famers this Saturday who will be serving as docents, handing out cards and photos to sign, East Bay Times reports.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum at 1500 W. Fourth St. and will feature baseball greats Gene “Butch” Rounsaville (ASL-HOF 2007); Antioch’s only World Series Champion, Aaron Miles (ASL-HOF 2014) of the 2006 St Louis Cardinals; and 1987 17th over-all draft pick Alex Sanchez (ASL-HOF 2010).

The first 40 people at the event will get a hotdog, chips and a bottle of water.

Tesla CEO introduces plans for new ‘robotaxi’ vehicle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJRRF_0f3chZ5A00
(Photographer/Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker will introduce three new models next year including a vehicle specifically designed as a robotaxi, East Bay Times reports.

Musk’s announcement came during the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas, to celebrate the opening of the automaker’s new Texas factory. He gave scant details on the new robotaxi but said it will “look quite futuristic.”

The Tesla Cybertruck will also be built at the new billion-dollar-plus factory.

In addition, Musk also said that Tesla will start building a robot in 2023 saying, “Next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products.”

Recall of Antioch school trustee falls short

Efforts to recall Antioch Unified school board President Ellie Householder ended this week after the group leading the recall failed to submit signatures to election officials by the set deadline, East Bay Times reports.

Lindsey Amezcua led the recall effort but said recall members decided that they would not submit signatures for Householder’s recall once they realized they had missed the March 11 deadline that would have placed Householder’s recall on the June ballot.

If the group opted to move forward with the recall effort, the initiative would have been placed on the November ballot during the next general election after the conclusion of Householder’s term as school board president.

“We decided that it was not in the best interest of our school district to pursue a special election when Ms. Householder’s term is over in November,” Amezcua said.

The petition to recall householder came amid claims that she “committed Brown Act violations by blocking/deleting comments on social media (eliminating equal access),” as well allegedly violating the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act “by publicly posting an unauthorized video of students without permission and has committed numerous Robert’s Rules of Order violations during meetings.” Householder posted a video on social media of an unidentified student being restrained by a security guard.

“The recall effort against me has always been about distracting from Superintendent Stephanie Anello’s catastrophic failures in our district,” Householder said.

Another effort to recall Householder in her position as City Clerk is currently underway.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
656 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Alameda, CA

Judge OKs encampment sweep, West CoCo School Dist. faces bankruptcy and a gray whale carcass removed from Alameda waters

(Photographer/Getty Images) Judge approves homeless encampment to be cleared after Newsom’s suggestion. A federal judge gave notice Wednesday to the unhoused residents living at a homeless encampment on the Berkeley-Emeryville border that they have three weeks to vacate the site, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Dem. Lori D. Wilson wins Ca. 11th Assembly Dist., Daily Cal needs funding and A's development faces new litigation

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Lori D. Wilson next representative for California’s 11th Assembly Dist. Lori D. Wilson will be sworn in today as the next representative of California's 11th Assembly District after former Assemblyman Jim Frazier resigned in late December, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Häagen-Dazs returns to Walnut Creek, inmates build furniture for those in need and Baba’s House Kitchen opens soon

(Slashio Photography/Unsplash) Customers flock to newly resurrected Häagen-Dazs in Walnut Creek. Ice cream lovers can rejoice after Häagen-Dazs reopened in Walnut Creek in the same location it had up until 10 years ago at 1275 Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

WCLF to host climate change panel, SB 917 could integrate public transit and ALCO Office of Education rescinds warning

(Felicia Buitenwert/Unsplash) Walnut Creek Library Foundation hosts panel discussion on climate change. The Walnut Creek Library Foundation will host a panel discussion on climate change as part of the library’s “Live! From the Library” series. The discussion will focus on conservation efforts and the impact of climate change on the city’s local parks and open spaces, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Masquers Playhouse reopens in Point Richmond, UC Berkeley's falcon dies and Piedmont's rec. dept. offers day camps

(Stefano Stacchini/Unsplash) The Point Richmond community theater reopened after closing in March 2016 due to a crack discovered in a support beam spanning the structure’s roof, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland wins $14 million grant for housing, Lowrie returns to A's and Bay Area Commercial property market remains hot

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Project Homekey awards Oakland $14 million for homeless housing. The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced Oakland has been awarded a $14.8 million grant through Project Homekey to convert the Piedmont Place hotel into housing for unhoused area residents, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Alameda County, CA

'Pysanky' eggs sold to benefit Ukraine, hospital renamed after late ALCO supervisor and Ca. rent relief deadline looms

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Ukrainian ‘pysanky’ eggs sold to benefit humanitarian aid. East Bay artists are putting their skills to work creating intricately designed Ukrainian “pysanky” eggs to raise funds for the nonprofit Nova Ukraine. The nonprofit's goal is providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and refugees impacted by the ongoing conflict, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Alameda, CA

League of Women Voters hosts online 'fireside chat,' art fest at Alameda's newest park and former Pleasanton mayor dies

(Chris Montgomery/Unsplash) League of Women Voters Piedmont to hold virtual discussion on Russia, Ukraine. The League of Women Voters Piedmont will host a Zoom meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. featuring Dr. Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank. Hill will discuss the current state of American democracy, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
San Leandro, CA

Elon has COVID – again, Restaurant Week kicks off in Alameda and San Leandro moves forward with shoreline development

(Photographer/Getty Images) Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday tweeted that he’s been infected with COVID-19 again after first testing positive in November 2020, causing him to quarantine during a SpaceX launch that transported four astronauts to the International Space Station, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Hayward, CA

Hayward PD offers bonuses, CA., Bay Area show massive job gains and new affordable housing proposed in Downtown Oakland

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) The Hayward Police Department is offering entry-level officers a signing bonus and a $20,000 bonus for officers who transfer from other departments with at least one year of experience, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland looks to overhaul business tax, Newsom pitches new stimulus and Berkeley moves forward with reparations process

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Gov. Newsom proposes billions in relief amid soaring fuel prices. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed the funneling of $11 billion in relief funds to California residents in the form of $400 debit cards, three months of free public transportation and freezing tax increases on gas, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
El Cerrito, CA

East Bay: El Cerrito's July 4th festival to return, 'Lord of the Flies' at Piedmont High and a belated NYE gala Saturday

(Stephanie McCabe/Unsplash) El Cerrito raising money to ‘Bring Back the 4th of July Festival’ this year. The City of El Cerrito is raising money to fund the “Bring Back the 4th of July Festival” as it’s now safe to gather for such a large celebration to observe the nation’s independence, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

East Bay: Fire at tiny home village, BART reopens red line and Hotboys now serving fried chicken in Walnut Creek

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Massive blaze burns tiny home village near Lake Merritt. A large fire broke out at the tiny home village near Oakland’s Lake Merritt Monday. The community of tiny homes provides temporary housing of unhoused area residents, SFGate reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Emeryville, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Chevron strike could impact prices, Newsom pushes to clear Emeryville encampment and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Strike at Richmond Chevron refinery could impact prices at pump. Workers at the Richmond Chevron refinery went on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Monday seeking more money, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

East Bay: Restaurant Week in Oakland, Lafayette names new school superintendent and Martinez police chief retires

Over 80 restaurants offer special menus during Oakland’s Restaurant Week. Oakland’s Restaurant Week returns this year with over 80 restaurants serving up delicious dishes from special menus all with in-person dining – pivoting away from last year’s to-go format in response to the pandemic, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

East Bay: Steph Curry out with sprained foot, Tesla employee fired for Youtube post and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Tesla fires employee after posting video of self-driving collision. Tesla Inc. terminated the employment of John Bernal six days after he posted a video on Youtube showing his Tesla Model 3 running into a traffic pylon while in full self-driving mode (FSD), East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
5 comments
Pleasanton, CA

East Bay: Fatality on BART tracks, A's trade Chapman and Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir to perform Saturday

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) BART station near Pleasanton closes after fatal collision. A person was struck and killed by a BART train Wednesday on the tracks near the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: Newsom lifts Berkeley enrollment freeze, OPD launches drones and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) U.C. Berkeley enrollment freeze lifted by governor. California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday lifted the court-ordered enrollment freeze imposed on U.C. Berkeley that would have blocked 2,600 students from being admitted this fall, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
San Leandro, CA

Monday in the East Bay: A's making trades, San Leandro eyes $500K bathroom and Fremont proposes overnight parking plan

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) A’s quick to make trades following end of MLB lockout. Oakland has traded All-Star starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets as the first of several expected trades made by the A’s following the conclusion of the Major League lockout, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy