WCLF to host climate change panel, SB 917 could integrate public transit and ALCO Office of Education rescinds warning

(Felicia Buitenwert/Unsplash)

The Walnut Creek Library Foundation will host a panel discussion on climate change as part of the library’s “Live! From the Library” series. The discussion will focus on conservation efforts and the impact of climate change on the city’s local parks and open spaces, East Bay Times reports.

The discussion will take place on April 12 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at the Oak View Room of the Walnut Creek Library, 1644 N. Broadway and will feature expert guests from Save Mount Diablo, California State Parks and the East Bay Regional Park District.

Reservations are required to attend. Click here for more details or call 925-935-5395.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Passengers of Bay Area public transportation could see a reduction in fares starting in 2024 as outlined in Senate Bill 917 , which would force require transportation agencies to integrate their mapping and schedules, East Bay Times reports.

If passed into law, the new legislation would base ticket pricing on the overall length of the trip and would no longer require riders to pay for multiple transfers between agencies. It would also force regional transportation agencies to integrate their mapping and fares, among other factors, or lose state funding.

If agencies fail to introduce a system-wide pass by 2024 and integrate a comprehensive map and wayfinding system by July 2025, they would lose millions in funding.

Regional transit providers have already received $536 million in American Rescue Plan funds to prevent them from cutting service in the near future due to two years of massive revenue loss caused by the pandemic.

A letter authored by the Alameda County Office of Education calling for increased oversight of the finances of the Oakland Unified School District was rescinded Thursday, East Bay Times reports.

The letter was originally sent to Oakland Unified in November and cited concerns for the OUSD budget in coming years, which could lead to the district’s budgetary decisions falling into the hands of the Financial Crisis Management Action Team.

State officials had initially concluded that the district was relying on one-time revenues to stay afloat amid a looming budget deficit instead of making deep funding cuts.

However, Alameda County Superintendent of Schools L.K. Monroe wrote that she’s “willing to remove the Lack of Going Concern determination effective immediately,” in the letter sent to Oakland school board president Gary Yee.

Monroe noted that in order for Oakland Unified “to avoid a Lack of Going Concern designation in the future,” the district must meet certain conditions including a third interim budget with reductions approved by the school board by June 1, adding, “the work of achieving fiscal stability for Oakland Unified is critical to the District’s ability to serve the students and families of Oakland.”

“One of the important things it signals is it reaffirms that the OUSD is not in financial crisis,” according to Mike Hutchinson, a member of the district school board and the director for District 5. “That’s an important fact, because we’re not [in a financial crisis]. We have large reserves. We’re projecting surpluses, and we still have COVID relief dollars, more than $100 million left. The finances are actually better than they’ve been in a long time.”