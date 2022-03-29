League of Women Voters hosts online 'fireside chat,' art fest at Alameda's newest park and former Pleasanton mayor dies

(Chris Montgomery/Unsplash)

The League of Women Voters Piedmont will host a Zoom meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. featuring Dr. Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank. Hill will discuss the current state of American democracy, East Bay Times reports.

Hill will also discuss the future of Ukraine amid Russia’s aggression and the impact of foreign meddling in U.S. elections. Hill has authored and co-authored books on Russian affairs and Vladimir Putin.

She served as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council from 2017 to 2019.

Click here to register for the “virtual fireside” chat.

(Levi Guzman/Unsplash)

The City of Alameda, along with the Westend Arts District and Rhythmix Cultural Works, will host the Waterpark launch dance and music fest on April 9 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Seaplane Lagoon at Alameda Point Waterfront Park.

The one-day event is for all ages and celebrates the opening of Alameda’s newest park, with various Bay Area musicians and dancers set to perform.

(Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Former Pleasanton councilmember and mayor, Jerry Thorne has passed away, according to a press release issued by the city. Thorne was 77. The city was notified of his death Sunday. The city ordered the flags flown at the Civic Center to be flown at half staff through Tuesday.

Thorne’s time as a public servant spanned more than 25 years with 10 years on the Parks and Recreation Commission, eight years as a city councilmember, and eight years as Mayor. Thorne retired from public office in 2020.

“Mayor Thorne’s passion for Pleasanton was evident throughout his long and impactful 25-year public service career. His advocacy for enhancing our quality of life and expanding activities for residents, in addition to his focus on transportation projects that helped alleviate regional commuter traffic, are among long-lasting achievements that will continue to benefit the Pleasanton community and its citizens for many years. Today we honor Mayor Thorne’s memory in gratitude for his service to our community,” Pleasanton Interim City Manager Brian Dolan said in the statement.

Thorne was born in Tennessee and served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969. He later went on to work at Agilent Technologies in the South Bay for almost 30 years before going into public service.