East Bay: Fatality on BART tracks, A's trade Chapman and Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir to perform Saturday

BART station near Pleasanton closes after fatal collision

A person was struck and killed by a BART train Wednesday on the tracks near the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations, East Bay Times reports.

The collision happened at about 6 a.m. and forced the closure between the two stations. Officials from BART confirmed the fatality.

The station was reopened at 8:30 a.m., according to BART spokesperson Anna Duckworth.

Matt Chapman off to Toronto as A’s fire sale continues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klOe5_0eh2QpMo00
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

All-Star Matt Chapman has been traded by the A’s ahead of Opening Day and is the third player to be traded by Oakland this week, East Bay Times reports.

Oakland two-time Platinum Glove-winning third baseman out to Toronto in exchange for pitchers Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead – along with shortstop Kevin Smith.

Chapman’s departure is the third transaction of note this week, following pitcher Chris Bassitt being sent to the Mets Saturday and Matt Olson being traded to Atlanta on Monday.

Chapman is looking to bounce back from what he saw as a dismal 2021 season batting .210 with 27 home runs and 72 RBI but said he felt healthy coming off a hip surgery in 2020.

“I know, when I’m healthy, what I’m capable of, and I’ve shown it before in this league,” said Chapman on Sunday. “I think I want to return to what I was doing in ‘18, ‘19, but just a more experienced, healthier version of that. Because I think this is the healthiest I’ve ever felt.”

In addition, relief pitcher Andrew Chafin agreed to a $13 million two-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir to perform “Making History” Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCDUT_0eh2QpMo00
(Michael Maasen/Unsplash)

Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir will perform its “Making History” concert Saturday, featuring new works by local composers Jens Ibsen and Eric Tuan, East Bay Times reports.

The performance highlights new voices and the transformative experiences of young singers and is scheduled to take place in Berkeley at the the First Congregational Church of Berkeley.

Ibsen will be debuting his work “A Portrait in Greys,” which was commissioned by the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir for their advanced women’s choir. Four members of that choir will lead their peers in “Four Estonian Lullabies” by Veljo Tormis as conducting scholars.

The concert will also feature a guest performance by the youth bharatanatyam dancers led by choreographer for Tuan’s and Reena Esmail’s pieces, Kali Futnani. Click here for ticket information.

