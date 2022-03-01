Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: UC loses CRISPR patent, fire at homeless encampment and new apartments delayed in Lafayette

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGgEQ_0eSd2n5M00
Technology Co-Inventor CRISPR-CAS9 Jennifer Doudna speaks onstage at WIRED Business Conference – 2017(Brian Ach/Getty Images)

Nobel Prize winner loses patent for DNA editing method

UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Doudna earned a Nobel Prize in 2020 for her lab’s discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 – a revolutionary method of human gene editing. But on Monday, UC lost the patent rights to CRISPR after the board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled that the technology belongs to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, East Bay Times reports.

Doudna won the Nobel Prize along with French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Monday’s ruling was a massive financial blow to UC with a potential loss in revenue ranging from $100 million to $10 billion.

However, Doudna has said that she plans to challenge the ruling. “Today’s USPTO ruling is surprising and contrary to what more that 30 countries and the Nobel Prize Committee have decided regarding the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome engineering technology for use in all cell types, including human cells.”

A statement released by UC expressed disappointment in the ruling citing a number of alleged errors made by USPTO, including overlooking UC retaining rights to over 40 CRISPR-related patents.

The gene-editing technology allows scientists to manipulate the code of life by moving genes from one living organism to another. Scientists are now testing the technology to cure certain genetic disorders such as cancer, sickle cell disease and hereditary blindness.

Oakland homeless encampment set ablaze under I-880

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmnx5_0eSd2n5M00
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning at a homeless encampment beneath Interstate 880 at West Grand Avenue and Wood Street after a RV, school bus and a camper caught fire, East Bay Times reports.

About 25 firefighters responded at the scene after receiving the initial call at 4:22 a.m. The Oakland Fire Department was forced to call additional fire engines due to a lack of hydrants at the scene.

“As always, the biggest challenge of these incidents off of Wood street is access, an array of hazardous materials including large propane tanks and the lack of water to use to put out the fire,” said Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt. “The area where these vehicles are parked and temporary structures are assembled is below the freeway, far from any hydrants, and often are behind locked gates.”

The fire was extinguished at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to officials. One person suffered from smoke inhalation but refused to be transported to the hospital. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Lafayette Apartment development hits another delay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGMkR_0eSd2n5M00
(Ümit Yildirim/Unsplash)

The Terraces of Lafayette apartment development has hit another snag after a local community group appealed a judge’s ruling stating that the environmental review of the project was adequate, East Bay Times reports.

The appeal is based on the concerns of the grassroots advocacy group, Save Lafayette, that has prevented the project from moving forward for years.

“Contrary to the false impression created by the recent city of Lafayette public announcement headline, the decision of the Terraces lawsuit is not finalized,” Michael Griffiths, president of Save Lafayette, posted on the group’s website.

However, Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Barry Baskin ruled that Lafayette’s acceptance of the project's environmental impact report submitted in 2013 was valid, rejecting Save Lafayette’s lawsuit.

Save Lafayette continues to argue stating that construction of the apartment complex would interfere with the wildfire evacuation plans of Acalanes High School and Springhill Elementary School and is not inline with the city’s general plan or zoning.

If completed, the project would include 315 apartments in 14 buildings, on 22 acres of land at Deer Hill and Pleasant Hill roads near Highway 24. The project would also include a clubhouse and 550 parking spots. Of those 315 units, 63 would be designated as affordable housing.

There is currently no scheduled start date for the construction of the project, according to a spokesperson from The Terraces. The developer heading the project, O’Brien Homes of Menlo Park, indicated that he plans to wait and see what happens following the latest court ruling before proceeding.

