Monday in the East Bay: PG&E seeks bill increase + Dubs lose to Mavs + Oakland gets feedback on location of new housing

PG&E looks to hike electric bills to bury thousands of power lines

PG&E is seeking $10.5 billion in increased revenue to bury 3,600 power lines underground in an effort to thwart wildfires in the state, East Bay Times reports.

The revenue increase proposed by the power company was detailed in a federal regulatory filing submitted Monday and would amount to a roughly $30 a month increase in customers’ utility fees – and an increase of just over $20 a month for low-income households.

“PG&E has taken a stand that catastrophic wildfires shall stop,” said Patti Poppe, PG&E’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Wildfire Mitigation Plan for 2022 details the work we are doing right now to make that stand a reality.”

However, The Utility Reform Network, a consumer advocacy group, refuted the proposed increase in utility fees. The proposed increase follows an increase that took effect on Jan. 1 with another increase set to be applied in March.

“Mind Boggling PG&E increases are a punch in the gut to millions of California residents hurting economically from the pandemic and struggling to get back on their feet,” said The Utility Reform Network’s executive director, Mark Toney.

Warriors collapse in the 4th – W over Dallas slips away in final minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pXWm_0eRW45Ih00
(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Golden State lost to the Dallas Mavericks Sunday night 101-107, following what appeared to be an easy win over the course of the first three quarters, ESPN reports.

The Dubs headed into the 4th with a 19-point lead but derailed in the final 12 minutes – that largest blown 4th quarter lead in the league this season.

"We did not maintain our grit down the stretch," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "We just let our momentum get away from us. We can't just say, 'Oh well, when Draymond [Green] and Andre [Iguodala] get back we will be better.' It doesn't matter who's out there. We've got to get better at executing under pressure and maintaining competence.”

The Warriors’ decline Sunday began in the final 9:44 of the 4th quarter with Dallas going on a 26-1 point bender with Andrew Wiggins scoring Golden State’s only point with a free throw during the 8 ½ minute stretch.

"We played great defense for 36 minutes," said Steph Curry. "We felt like we had the game under control. For whatever reason, our energy shifted when we missed a couple of shots, empty possessions. They come down and score, we start getting deflated. And for no reason."

And while the Dubs’ defense couldn’t be stifled earlier in the game, it went on the decline in unison with Golden State’s offense.

"We let our offense dictate our energy and our spirit in the game," said Kevon Looney, adding, "We kind of folded when adversity hit."

On Feb. 16, the Warriors also gave up a massive lead to the Denver Nuggets – the second time in Golden State’s previous three.

"We've got to bring an edge," Curry said. "Sustain that over 48 minutes and each game we'll have an opportunity to do that – to turn it into a positive and try to build momentum. But it's not going to happen on its own just because Coach says it or because we want it to. We've got to do it."

The Warriors play the Timberwolves on Tuesday in Minnesota.

Oakland city officials seek public’s input on location of 26,000 new homes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lv3wU_0eRW45Ih00
(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

The City of Oakland is asking for the public’s help in deciding where 26,000 new homes will be built over the next eight years, but also wants the community’s opinion of where they think new housing shouldn’t be constructed, East Bay Times reports.

Area residents can share their thoughts on the sites of new housing by visiting Oakland’s Housing Element Update, which features an outline of the plan and an interactive map.

The public feedback collected through the survey will play a major role in shaping the Oakland's approach to providing affordable housing after steep rent increases have driven out many of Oakland’s low-income residents.

Oakland residents have until March 7 to weigh in on the locations of the new housing.

“I think it’s been a great tool,” said Nico Nagle, East Bay organizer with the Housing Action Coalition. Nagle noted that the submission of public feedback may result in finding an appropriate site that could otherwise be overlooked.

The State of California requires cities to produce a “housing element” every eight years that calls for a certain number of new housing every eight years.

