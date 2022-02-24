Thursday in the East Bay: Bay Area counties take homeless census, Black Joy Parade returns this weekend and more

(Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

Homeless census conducted in Bay Area for first time in three years

In an effort to better understand the homelessness crisis in the Bay Area, a group of outreach workers, city employees and elected officials set out Wednesday to count the number of unhoused residents living in a vehicle or on the street, East Bay Times reports.

The overall count will help determine the amount of federal funding that will be allocated to each Bay Area county to help provide housing and aid for the homeless, as well as helping local aid programs determine how they structure their organizations. This is the first time that homelessness in the region has been surveyed since January, 2019.

“It’s so important to understand a problem so you can solve a problem,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, following her participation in conducting the count early Wednesday.

The count is typically undercut due to people being out of view, making an accurate count more crucial in order to create a baseline to track increases or decreases in the number of people living on the street.

The count was originally scheduled to take place in January, 2021, but that count was delayed twice due to the pandemic and then again due to the spread of the omicron variant.

People currently living in homeless shelters will also be included in the count with the data from this week’s count expected to be published this summer.

Piedmont Center for the Arts to host wide variety of shows, exhibits

(Anna Kolosyuk/Unsplash)

Several new programs will kick off soon at the Piedmont Center for the Arts including art exhibits and musical performances, East Bay Times reports.

The Piedmont Center for the Arts is located at 801 Magnolia Ave.

A new exhibit featuring the landscape-themed paintings of local artist Robert Broki will take place March 5-20 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. His reception will take place on March 13 at 2 p.m. The exhibit serves as Broki’s travel log of his treks across California’s Death Valley and Anza Borrego deserts, the high country of the southern Sierra Nevada and the redwoods of the Mendocino coast.

On March 5 at 7 p.m. The Adrian West Trio will rock out with acoustic guitar, bass, percussion and vocals. Click here for ticket info.

The Berkeley Symphony is scheduled to perform on March 6 from 4-6 p.m. The performance will feature the chamber series with an all-star string quartet. Click here for ticket info. The Tradition Piano Trio is scheduled to perform on March 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. Click here for ticket info. All attendees must show a valid ID with proof of current COVID vaccination and booster. All persons in attendance at the events are required to wear masks while indoors at the center.

Oakland’s Black Joy Parade returns this weekend with live events

(Photographer/Black Joy Parade)

The Black Joy Parade is returning this weekend to Downtown Oakland after being forced to go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, East Bay Times reports.

The event will kick off on Friday with the JoyFul party at The Mushin Sports Lounge with DJ Slim spinning a mix of R&B, Afrobeats Amapiano and more.

On Saturday, the “Black Joy Brunches,” will take place at alaMar Kitchen, Kingston 11 and Oeste. Reservations are required.

“We are so excited to host The Black Joy Parade in person again,” said founder of Black Joy Parade and an Oakland resident Elisha Greenwell. “We can’t wait for the community to see what we have created to celebrate us. It’s going to feel like the largest family reunion ever.”

The main event will take place on Sunday from 12:30 to 7 p.m with a parade that starts at 14th and Broadway and ends at 20th and Broadway. The festival will take place between the intersection at 20th and Broadway and 22nd and Webster Street.

Map of parade route (Photographer/Black Joy Parade)

The event has also gained the support of some high-profile sponsors such as the Golden State Warriors, the Oakland A’s, Nordstrom, LinkedIn, Southwest and Hennessy, among others. The festival will have a kids “zone” and a gaming area with various games.

Map of festival area (Photographer/Black Joy Parade)