Wednesday in the East Bay: COVID testing offered 5 days a week in Piedmont, the Dubs' Splash Brothers are back and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

City of Piedmont to make COVID testing available five days a week

The City of Piedmont, through a partnership with Curative, has increased the availability of COVID-19 testing to five days a week starting Thursday this week, East Bay Times reports.

Testing will now be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Hall parking lot.

However, tests must be scheduled ahead of time due to the high demand for testing. Appointments can be made here. For more information, call Curative directly at 888-702-9042 or visit their website.

Splash Brothers touch down in win over Pistons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmQtg_0dq3joMx00
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors beat the Pistons 102-86 Tuesday at the Chase Center, as fans cheered on Steph Curry and the recently returned Klay Thompson, East Bay Times reports.

Tuesday’s matchup rekindled the explosive force brought to the court by the Splash Brothers, reminiscent of the Warriors’ past title runs. At one point, the Warriors led by as much as 34 points.

“That was probably the best stretch that Steph and Klay have played together,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr following the game. “And it was a really nice groove in front of our home fans, which was great to see.”

While Thompson is restricted to playing 24 minutes per game, he re-entered the first half with 6:24 remaining and scored 12 of their final 20 points of the first half – immediately after Curry drained a 28-footer, extending the Dubs’ lead 66-38.

“I’m just so happy to be out on the court with him again,” Thompson said. “We play off each other so well. He found me for a couple easy cuts.”

Since Thompson’s return, the dynamic duo have averaged 36.3 points, shooting a combined 38.8%. Curry and Thompson bested their combined average at the start of the fourth quarter, landing half of their 24 attempts from the field and hitting seven for 15 from deep.

“I thought Steph really orchestrated everything while the three of them were out there,” said Kerr. “Steph was really patient. He had eight assists and only one turnover and seemed like he was getting both those guys the ball. It all seemed very fluid and natural, so it was a great sign.”

Jonathan Kuminga was placed in the starting five while Draymond Green is out of the lineup giving the 19-year-old rookie his first opportunity to play alongside Curry and Thompson. Kerr’s move to place Kuminga on the starting five came after he hit his first double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“Even though he picked up the fouls, I liked his intensity getting to the ball,” Kerr said. “We’ll keep starting JK. We’ll see how it goes the next few games but we’ll keep doing it until Draymond’s back, probably.”

The Dubs face Pacers Thursday at the Chase Center.

New Alameda housing development still accepting applications

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIRs8_0dq3joMx00
(Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash)

The new Alameda housing development, Rosefield Village, is still accepting applications until Feb. 7 at 5 p.m., East Bay Times reports.

The Alameda County Housing Portal can be accessed here.

The new development, located at 727 Buena Vista Ave. originally housed 53 units but has since been renovated to increase density and now houses 92 units. The goal of the Housing Authority of Alameda (AHA) is to provide access to housing for low-income residents in the area and to fill the current vacancies by mid-2022.

Rosefield Village offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and utilizes ​​solar energy, efficient windows and Energy Star appliances to be energy efficient.

In addition, Alameda Unified School District (AUSD) employees earning 20% to 80% of the area median income can also apply for units at the Rosefield Village.

