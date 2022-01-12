Humpday headlines in the East Bay: Dubs fall to Grizzlies, empty shelves reappear and Albany gets a $25,000 PG&E grant

(Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Golden State falls to Memphis – Morant racks up 29

The Golden State Warriors lost to Memphis 108-116 Tuesday bumping the Grizzlies’ win streak up to ten – a franchise record, ESPN reports.

“I just like having that pressure,” said Ja Morant . “I feel like that’s when I shine the most. I like to be the one taking that shot, hit or miss.”

Morant scored 29 points with five in the final minute of the game.

Steph Curry led the Warriors in points adding 27 to the Warriors’ bottom line and got his second triple-double of the season, the ninth of his career, after pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing up 10 assists.

Klay Thompson finished the night with 14 points and Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II scored 13 points each.

The game was close until Tyus Jones stuck three consecutive three pointers with 3:33 left in the second half giving Memphis the lead 109-100.

“I thought Tyus Jones shooting threes broke the game open. That was the key,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Memphis is now on the heels of Utah for the third spot in the Western Conference.

“It was a great game. Two of the best teams in the league,” Kerr said. “They’re the hottest team in the league, and we gave ourselves a chance, but we didn’t play well enough to win.”

“Our guys played another great game,” Grizzlies interim coach Darko Rajakovic said. “Stuck together through the course of the game and through the ups and downs.”

The Warriors face Milwaukee Thursday at the Fiserv Forum.

Empty shelves appear once again at Bay Area stores

(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

The ongoing surge in new cases caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant and continued supply chain issues are causing shelves to once again go bare in some Bay Area stores, NBC reports.

Much of the situation can be blamed on new infections causing people to call in sick as well as supply chain delays causing a shortage of available goods, according to San Jose State Economist Robert Chapman Wood, who specializes in strategic management.

“So we have millions and millions of people who’ve got COVID, and what are they going to do? They stay home,” Chapman Wood said. “If they stay home, they’re not moving the food off the pallets.”

The situation is having a deep impact on companies with investors bracing for steep increases in the cost of labor and transportation.

“There’s a big problem getting ships to unload things in ports because things backed up during the peak of COVID,” said Chapman Wood.

In addition, new COVID cases have hit record highs in the U.S. caused by the highly-contagious variant but Chapman Wood says consumers should stock up on what they need but should avoid hoarding goods.

“It does appear that omicron is not as severe as alpha and delta so probably things will get somewhat better,” he said, adding, “It’s really hard to predict how long that will take.”

PG&E provides $25,000 grant to nonprofit Albany CERT

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The nonprofit group Albany CERT Inc. has been awarded a $25,000 grant through PG&E’s Resilience Hubs grant program aimed at helping communities be prepared in case of disasters, East Bay Times reports.

The funds will be allocated to Albany’s CERT or Community Emergency Response Team, in order to facilitate a network of community emergency hubs in public locations such as city parks so that residents can find help in the case of a disaster.

The location of community hubs are predetermined with the intention of allowing area residents to exchange information as well as providing resources to residents and CERT volunteers.

The Community Emergency Response Team is modeled after a similar concept in Seattle, Washington where volunteers are ready to respond to emergencies across 150 neighborhoods.

FEMA suggested that other municipalities across the U.S. follow suit in creating similar hubs throughout communities during a webinar held in March, 2021.