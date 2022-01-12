Oakland, CA

Humpday headlines in the East Bay: Dubs fall to Grizzlies, empty shelves reappear and Albany gets a $25,000 PG&E grant

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=272eUv_0djsxnyV00
(Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Golden State falls to Memphis – Morant racks up 29

The Golden State Warriors lost to Memphis 108-116 Tuesday bumping the Grizzlies’ win streak up to ten – a franchise record, ESPN reports.

“I just like having that pressure,” said Ja Morant . “I feel like that’s when I shine the most. I like to be the one taking that shot, hit or miss.”

Morant scored 29 points with five in the final minute of the game.

Steph Curry led the Warriors in points adding 27 to the Warriors’ bottom line and got his second triple-double of the season, the ninth of his career, after pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing up 10 assists.

Klay Thompson finished the night with 14 points and Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II scored 13 points each.

The game was close until Tyus Jones stuck three consecutive three pointers with 3:33 left in the second half giving Memphis the lead 109-100.

“I thought Tyus Jones shooting threes broke the game open. That was the key,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Memphis is now on the heels of Utah for the third spot in the Western Conference.

“It was a great game. Two of the best teams in the league,” Kerr said. “They’re the hottest team in the league, and we gave ourselves a chance, but we didn’t play well enough to win.”

“Our guys played another great game,” Grizzlies interim coach Darko Rajakovic said. “Stuck together through the course of the game and through the ups and downs.”

The Warriors face Milwaukee Thursday at the Fiserv Forum.

Empty shelves appear once again at Bay Area stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gz2uD_0djsxnyV00
(Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

The ongoing surge in new cases caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant and continued supply chain issues are causing shelves to once again go bare in some Bay Area stores, NBC reports.

Much of the situation can be blamed on new infections causing people to call in sick as well as supply chain delays causing a shortage of available goods, according to San Jose State Economist Robert Chapman Wood, who specializes in strategic management.

“So we have millions and millions of people who’ve got COVID, and what are they going to do? They stay home,” Chapman Wood said. “If they stay home, they’re not moving the food off the pallets.”

The situation is having a deep impact on companies with investors bracing for steep increases in the cost of labor and transportation.

“There’s a big problem getting ships to unload things in ports because things backed up during the peak of COVID,” said Chapman Wood.

In addition, new COVID cases have hit record highs in the U.S. caused by the highly-contagious variant but Chapman Wood says consumers should stock up on what they need but should avoid hoarding goods.

“It does appear that omicron is not as severe as alpha and delta so probably things will get somewhat better,” he said, adding, “It’s really hard to predict how long that will take.”

PG&E provides $25,000 grant to nonprofit Albany CERT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nSyw_0djsxnyV00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The nonprofit group Albany CERT Inc. has been awarded a $25,000 grant through PG&E’s Resilience Hubs grant program aimed at helping communities be prepared in case of disasters, East Bay Times reports.

The funds will be allocated to Albany’s CERT or Community Emergency Response Team, in order to facilitate a network of community emergency hubs in public locations such as city parks so that residents can find help in the case of a disaster.

The location of community hubs are predetermined with the intention of allowing area residents to exchange information as well as providing resources to residents and CERT volunteers.

The Community Emergency Response Team is modeled after a similar concept in Seattle, Washington where volunteers are ready to respond to emergencies across 150 neighborhoods.

FEMA suggested that other municipalities across the U.S. follow suit in creating similar hubs throughout communities during a webinar held in March, 2021.

Click here to learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
376 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Thursday in the East Bay: 'wellness day' off for OUSD, El Cerrito closes city offices to public and more

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) ‘Wellness day’ off Friday announced for Oakland Unified. Oakland Unified School District announced a “wellness day” off for staff in place of a “professional development” day for teachers and students ahead of a “sickout” day planned for students and faculty on Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: West CoCo Unified reopens classes, Amy Schneider wins over $1 Million on 'Jeopardy!' and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Classes in West Contra Costa Unified School District reopen after 2 day closure. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Classrooms in the West Contra Costa Unified School District reopened Tuesday following a two day closure due to surging COVID-19 infections among students and staff shortages caused by the spread of the omicron variant, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Dubs lose in New Orleans, Pleasanton forcing the removal of parklets and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) A Draymond, Curry-less Warriors stumble in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Steph Curry and Draymond Green joined Klay Thompson courtside Thursday to watch the Dubs fall 101-96 against the Pelicans in New Orleans, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Pleasant Hill, CA

Thursday in the East Bay: Work training program kicks off, financial aid coming to Ca. homeowners and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) East Bay workforce training program kicks off Thursday. (John Moore/Getty Images) The St. Vincent de Paul paid job training program begins Thursday in Pleasant Hill with other programs to follow in Brentwood and Pittsburg, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: Food crates offer a unique dining option, Port of Oakland to expand for agriculture and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) The New Parkway Theater may be closed but their wide selection of comfort food is still available. New Parkway Theater – Oakland, Ca.(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Thursday in the East Bay: New Year's Eve events, indoor mask mandate goes into effect for all Bay Area counties

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? Here’s a few options. Join a friendly game of bingo at Buck Wild brewery on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 401 Jackson Street in Oakland. Enjoy a tasty pint of one of Buck Wild’s gluten-free beers and grab a bite from Kitava while you’re there.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: CoCo freezes new jury trials, First Fridays in Oakland cancelled and crab feed season returns

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) CoCo County judge freezes new jury trials due to spike in COVID-19 cases. (Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) Contra Costa County Presiding Judge Rebecca Hardie announced Monday that all new jury trials will be suspended amid the rising rate of new COVID cases throughout the area, which also include new positive cases reported among court staff, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Happy Holidays in the East Bay! Last minute gift ideas, travel updates and Damion Lee added to Warriors COVID protocol

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) (Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Well, the holiday is upon us and like most of us, there’s still gifts to be procured before Saturday morning. Here’s a list of local shops where you’re guaranteed to find quality goods for folks of all ages.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Wednesday in the East Bay: rain expected through holiday weekend, Holiday Street Fair returns to Berkeley and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Wet weather is expected to continue today through Sunday with a chance of showers expected until Tuesday around the East Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Dubs lose to Raptors, Bay Area transit agencies look for funding and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Dubs fall to Raptors amid COVID complications in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images) The Dubs fell to the Raptors 119-110 in Toronto Saturday against the backdrop of a half capacity crowd at Scotiabank Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: 30,000 jobs coming to Oakland Coliseum, Oakland considers proof of vaccination and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Oakland City Council considers ordinance for proof of COVID vaccination. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) The Oakland City Council will consider a proposed ordinance next Tuesday that would require people to provide proof of vaccination with an ID to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

New masking mandates imposed in Bay Area, program launched to help feed unhoused residents and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) The California Department of Health imposed a new masking mandate Wednesday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 after cases spiked by 47% percent in the state since Thanksgiving, ABC reports.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy