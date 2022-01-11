Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: West CoCo Unified reopens classes, Amy Schneider wins over $1 Million on 'Jeopardy!' and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Classes in West Contra Costa Unified School District reopen after 2 day closure

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Classrooms in the West Contra Costa Unified School District reopened Tuesday following a two day closure due to surging COVID-19 infections among students and staff shortages caused by the spread of the omicron variant, East Bay Times reports.

The move to close the 54 campuses within the district on Friday and Monday came after nearly a quarter of district students missed class. The district didn’t offer online classes during the closure and district officials urged students to get tested prior to returning to school or stay home if they’re experiencing symptoms.

Testing sites at Ohlone Elementary School, Alvarado Adult School and the district central office in Richmond are now open. Click here to schedule an appointment.

As of Tuesday, 700 students and 132 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The deadline for the district's mandate requiring all students 12 years and older to be vaccinated has been extended from Jan. 3 until Feb. 18.

Amy Schneider’s winnings on ‘Jeopardy!’ surpass $1 million

(Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

On Friday, Amy Schneider won her 28th consecutive game on the popular game show “Jeopardy!” amassing a total of $1,019,600, East Bay Times reports.

Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, is the show’s first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions and is now four games back from third place for most consecutive games won of all time.

But the week leading up to Schneider’s win on Friday began with a rocky start after she was robbed at gunpoint in Oakland on Sunday, Jan. 2. She tweeted to fans the following Monday writing, “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine, but I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

The Oakland Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

To make matters worse, Schneider then fell ill a couple of days later. She updated her fans on Twitter saying, “So, to make this week even more fun, I also got sick! I’m feeling mostly better now, but I’m going to extend my posting break through.”

Friday's Final Jeopardy question was: “Norwegian Independence Day’ and ‘A Vast Blue Sea’ are mentioned in Chapter 1 of a 1948 book by this man.”

To which Schneider correctly answered: “Who is Heyerdahl?”

Thor Heyerdahl sailed 5,000 miles from South America to the Tuamotu Islands in French Polynesia in 1947 and later wrote “The Kon-Tiki Expedition: By Raft Across the South,” in 1948 describing how ancient people traveled on the open ocean. Heyerdahl was a Norwegian ethnographer and adventurer.

Pair of alpacas roam free through Oakland neighborhoods

(Dean Purcell/Getty Images)

A pair of alpacas escaped from their enclosure in Oakland on Saturday stopping traffic and onlookers as they trotted through the Knowland Park neighborhood, ABC7 reports.

The father and son alpaca pack, Boogie and Woogie, ran under an I-580 underpass after escaping their enclosure.

Two siblings witnessed the animals running free and recorded footage of them before their father, Darryl Walker, posted that footage on NextDoor.

Hundreds of users responded on NextDoor saying they had spotted the pair of escaped animals before the duo was corralled by a homeowner who altered authorities.

The alpaca’s owner, Tobias Riday, said that he was relieved the animals were found safe and was happy that the incident generated a story that brought the community together over something humorous.

Riday said that he got Boogie and Woogie from an alpaca rescue and that he'll be sure to never leave the gate unlocked again.

