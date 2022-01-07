Oakland, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Dubs lose in New Orleans, Pleasanton forcing the removal of parklets and more

Refugio Garcia

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

A Draymond, Curry-less Warriors stumble in New Orleans

(Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry and Draymond Green joined Klay Thompson courtside Thursday to watch the Dubs fall 101-96 against the Pelicans in New Orleans, East Bay Times reports.

Thursday’s loss was the first time the Warriors lost two consecutive games since last season.

Curry was out Thursday with a bruised quad and Green was out due to a sore hip.

Andrew Wiggins dropped 21 points, along with 13 from Jonathan Kuminga and 12 from Damion Lee, but ultimately came up short without Curry’s contributions from beyond the arc.

Moses Moody added 10 points to the Dubs’ bottom line but missed 26 of 33 attempts from deep.

“Being short handed, the young guys had a good chance to play and experience a pressure-filled game on the road. I thought our young guys gained really valuable experience and fought their way through,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Just didn’t have enough. The ball didn’t go in enough, obviously. But I thought we defended and played hard.”

The Pelicans, the second worst team in the Western Conference, were able to erase an 11-point lead the Warriors had accumulated in the first half. Both teams missed a combined 52 shots from three point range.

The Warriors will host Cleveland on Sunday at the Chase Center.

Sheriff’s deputies kill bull after discovering dead rancher

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday shot and killed a bull after discovering a dead rancher who had been apparently killed by the animal, East Bay Times reports.

First responders were approached by the animal in a field near the 2300 block of Bixler Road in Discovery Bay after receiving reports of an unresponsive rancher, according to a statement from East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

The rancher was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers opened fire on the animal after it ignored warning shots and advanced, forcing them to protect the first responders.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office coroner’s division has not released the rancher’s name.

City of Pleasanton requiring restaurants to remove outside dining parklets

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Pleasanton has required all businesses located downtown to remove all parking outlets by Friday in order to clear space for maintenance on the street such as cleaning the street and prune trees, East Bay Times reports.

However, many argue that outside parking outlets are crucial in allowing their businesses to operate during the ongoing wave of new COVID infections in the region.

“This is wrong. The timing is really bad,” said Councilmember Julie Testa at the city council’s Jan. 4 meeting.

The order to clear the parklets is part of a plan to eventually permit businesses to install permanent parklets along Main Street as the option for outside dining grew in popularity during the pandemic.

“It seems just wasteful and illogical and draconian to say remove them for maintenance, when we’re acknowledging that in the future, the maintenance will be able to be done without removal,” said Testa.

The plan consists of designing “pre-approved” parklets to maintain a consistent aesthetic while ensuring the parklets are located where they won’t interfere with traffic or emergency responders or block drainage.

“The temporary pop-ups are unsightly,” said Mayor Karla Brown during the Jan. 4 meeting. “We are ready to turn the corner and make these parklets look like Pleasanton.”

The city expects to finalize the design of parklets by April. Businesses will likely not be issued permits until March 1.

The maintenance of utilities, street cleaning and tree pruning had been deferred to allow businesses to erect parklets but city staff say that maintenance will be done around parklets once permanent structures are built.

