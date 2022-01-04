Tuesday in the East Bay: Food crates offer a unique dining option, Port of Oakland to expand for agriculture and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

The New Parkway Theater may be closed but their wide selection of comfort food is still available

New Parkway Theater – Oakland, Ca. (Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Oakland’s New Parkway Theater is currently closed in response to the ongoing pandemic but the venue’s menu of unique comfort food is available for delivery or pick up in the form of custom food crates.

New Parkway’s food crate program lets diners select a full or half crate of items consisting of numerous dishes and flavors from Korean tacos to fruit and balsamic pizza along with a wide selection of vegetarian options.

But unlike traditional takeout, New Parkway lets customers specify any special dietary needs or restrictions, including gluten-free or vegetarian options but customers can’t select specific items. All ingredients used are locally sourced and all packaging used for the food crates are recyclable and reusable.

Food crates are delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 5 p.m. New Parkway delivers to Oakland, Alameda, Piedmont, San Leandro, Emeryville, Berkeley, Albany, El Cerrito, and Kensington. A last minute delivery option is available the day of the delivery after food crates have sold out so long as you’re “not very picky.”

A full food crate runs $150 with a half crate costing $75 and includes a balanced selection of eight dishes. Half crates are only available for pick up.

Port of Oakland plans expansion to accommodate agricultural exports

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Port of Oakland plans on opening up a 25-acre off-terminal yard at the port to support agricultural exporters who are struggling with a lack of capacity and high freight costs, East Bay Times reports.

The Port serves as California’s agricultural exporters preferred gateway for exporting and “will provide access to equipment and provide faster truck turns without having to wait for in-terminal space,” the port said in a statement.

While the port didn’t specify the exact date when the terminal would be operational, it did say opening the new space would ease congestion at ports caused by a surge of imports at U.S. maritime hubs – which has also resulted in less ships and containers being available to exporters.

Massive delays at the state’s Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles have resulted in cargo ships heading straight back to Asia, bypassing the Port of Oakland in order to save time with agricultural products being left on the docks.

Roughly $21.7 billion in agricultural goods were exported from California in 2019. The state produces one-third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts, according to California’s Department of Food and Agriculture.

California hits new COVID high following holidays

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 230,000 new COVID-19 cases – more than double the highest number of reported cases in a single day so far, East Bay Times reports.

The data accumulated over the holidays brings the 7-day average of new cases to 45,466, over twice as many new cases reported the previous day.

New COVID cases are also on the rise across the U.S. with a new daily average of over 400,000, compared to the previous record of 251,000 new daily cases reported less than a year ago.

The recent spike in new cases has also impacted state hospitals over the last 10 days when compared to any other point during the pandemic but the percentage of new positive cases that require hospitalization is lower than before.

While new cases from the contagious omicron variant have spiked in recent days, data shows that the vaccination still provides some protection from infection and greatly reduces the risk of infection leading to hospitalization or death. In addition, data from one Bay Area county shows that while boosters showed a marked improvement in protection, they don’t offer total protection against breakthrough cases.