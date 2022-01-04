Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: Food crates offer a unique dining option, Port of Oakland to expand for agriculture and more

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExQwh_0dcdqfew00
(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

The New Parkway Theater may be closed but their wide selection of comfort food is still available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VcA9u_0dcdqfew00
New Parkway Theater – Oakland, Ca.(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Oakland’s New Parkway Theater is currently closed in response to the ongoing pandemic but the venue’s menu of unique comfort food is available for delivery or pick up in the form of custom food crates.

New Parkway’s food crate program lets diners select a full or half crate of items consisting of numerous dishes and flavors from Korean tacos to fruit and balsamic pizza along with a wide selection of vegetarian options.

But unlike traditional takeout, New Parkway lets customers specify any special dietary needs or restrictions, including gluten-free or vegetarian options but customers can’t select specific items. All ingredients used are locally sourced and all packaging used for the food crates are recyclable and reusable.

Food crates are delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 5 p.m. New Parkway delivers to Oakland, Alameda, Piedmont, San Leandro, Emeryville, Berkeley, Albany, El Cerrito, and Kensington. A last minute delivery option is available the day of the delivery after food crates have sold out so long as you’re “not very picky.”

A full food crate runs $150 with a half crate costing $75 and includes a balanced selection of eight dishes. Half crates are only available for pick up.

Port of Oakland plans expansion to accommodate agricultural exports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zrw5v_0dcdqfew00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Port of Oakland plans on opening up a 25-acre off-terminal yard at the port to support agricultural exporters who are struggling with a lack of capacity and high freight costs, East Bay Times reports.

The Port serves as California’s agricultural exporters preferred gateway for exporting and “will provide access to equipment and provide faster truck turns without having to wait for in-terminal space,” the port said in a statement.

While the port didn’t specify the exact date when the terminal would be operational, it did say opening the new space would ease congestion at ports caused by a surge of imports at U.S. maritime hubs – which has also resulted in less ships and containers being available to exporters.

Massive delays at the state’s Port of Long Beach and Los Angeles have resulted in cargo ships heading straight back to Asia, bypassing the Port of Oakland in order to save time with agricultural products being left on the docks.

Roughly $21.7 billion in agricultural goods were exported from California in 2019. The state produces one-third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of its fruits and nuts, according to California’s Department of Food and Agriculture.

California hits new COVID high following holidays

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j53Q1_0dcdqfew00
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 230,000 new COVID-19 cases – more than double the highest number of reported cases in a single day so far, East Bay Times reports.

The data accumulated over the holidays brings the 7-day average of new cases to 45,466, over twice as many new cases reported the previous day.

New COVID cases are also on the rise across the U.S. with a new daily average of over 400,000, compared to the previous record of 251,000 new daily cases reported less than a year ago.

The recent spike in new cases has also impacted state hospitals over the last 10 days when compared to any other point during the pandemic but the percentage of new positive cases that require hospitalization is lower than before.

While new cases from the contagious omicron variant have spiked in recent days, data shows that the vaccination still provides some protection from infection and greatly reduces the risk of infection leading to hospitalization or death. In addition, data from one Bay Area county shows that while boosters showed a marked improvement in protection, they don’t offer total protection against breakthrough cases.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
363 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Oakland, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Dubs lose in New Orleans, Pleasanton forcing the removal of parklets and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) A Draymond, Curry-less Warriors stumble in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Steph Curry and Draymond Green joined Klay Thompson courtside Thursday to watch the Dubs fall 101-96 against the Pelicans in New Orleans, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Pleasant Hill, CA

Thursday in the East Bay: Work training program kicks off, financial aid coming to Ca. homeowners and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) East Bay workforce training program kicks off Thursday. (John Moore/Getty Images) The St. Vincent de Paul paid job training program begins Thursday in Pleasant Hill with other programs to follow in Brentwood and Pittsburg, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Thursday in the East Bay: New Year's Eve events, indoor mask mandate goes into effect for all Bay Area counties

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? Here’s a few options. Join a friendly game of bingo at Buck Wild brewery on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 401 Jackson Street in Oakland. Enjoy a tasty pint of one of Buck Wild’s gluten-free beers and grab a bite from Kitava while you’re there.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: CoCo freezes new jury trials, First Fridays in Oakland cancelled and crab feed season returns

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) CoCo County judge freezes new jury trials due to spike in COVID-19 cases. (Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) Contra Costa County Presiding Judge Rebecca Hardie announced Monday that all new jury trials will be suspended amid the rising rate of new COVID cases throughout the area, which also include new positive cases reported among court staff, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Happy Holidays in the East Bay! Last minute gift ideas, travel updates and Damion Lee added to Warriors COVID protocol

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) (Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Well, the holiday is upon us and like most of us, there’s still gifts to be procured before Saturday morning. Here’s a list of local shops where you’re guaranteed to find quality goods for folks of all ages.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

Wednesday in the East Bay: rain expected through holiday weekend, Holiday Street Fair returns to Berkeley and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Wet weather is expected to continue today through Sunday with a chance of showers expected until Tuesday around the East Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Dubs lose to Raptors, Bay Area transit agencies look for funding and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Dubs fall to Raptors amid COVID complications in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images) The Dubs fell to the Raptors 119-110 in Toronto Saturday against the backdrop of a half capacity crowd at Scotiabank Arena due to COVID-19 restrictions, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: 30,000 jobs coming to Oakland Coliseum, Oakland considers proof of vaccination and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Oakland City Council considers ordinance for proof of COVID vaccination. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) The Oakland City Council will consider a proposed ordinance next Tuesday that would require people to provide proof of vaccination with an ID to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

New masking mandates imposed in Bay Area, program launched to help feed unhoused residents and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) The California Department of Health imposed a new masking mandate Wednesday in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 after cases spiked by 47% percent in the state since Thanksgiving, ABC reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Tuesday in the East Bay: Suspicious death investigated at Tesla parking lot, Dubs eek out win against Pacers and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Looney seals the deal as Curry closes in on record. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) The Warriors took down the Pacers 102-100 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday night with Kevon Looney saving the day during the final seconds of the game, NBA.com reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Antioch, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Antioch diner allowed to reopen, baby born on I-880 survives and Xmas tree to be lit Saturday

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Antioch diner allowed to reopen after closure for defying COVID-19 mandates. (Larry Costales/Unsplash) The Contra Costa County health department on Wednesday ordered the closure of Lumpy’s Diner in Antioch after the restaurant refused to comply with COVID-19 mandates. On Thursday, Lumpy’s was notified by the county that they could reopen after health officials and the owner reached an agreement. KPIX reports.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy