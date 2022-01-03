Monday in the East Bay: Dubs dump Dowtin, East Bay schools hand out COVID tests and $200K lotto prize remains unclaimed

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Golden State waives Jeff Dowtin

Jeff Dowtin #4 of the Golden State Warriors dunks the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 17 (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that guard Jeff Dowton has been waived, according to a press release.

Dowton, who was picked up by the Warriors on Oct. 18 from Orlando and played in four games averaging 1.5 points, 1.8 games in 6.9 minutes.

Golden State’s move Sunday clears a spot for a new player in their second two-way roster spot, East Bay Times reports.

Dowton hasn’t made a game appearance since Golden State lost to Toronto on Dec. 18.

“Two-way” deals allow a team to pay a player half the minimum rookie salary while playing up to 50 games. The NBA allows each team two two-way deals but has recently relaxed that rule due to an increase in COVID cases in an effort to keep rosters flexible.

Oakland, Contra Costa unified districts hand out COVID tests to students

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Oakland and Contra Costa unified school districts on Sunday began the distribution of COVID-19 tests to students, KPIX reports.

Students and parents lined up at a testing site located at Fremont High School where Oakland Unified tested students and distributed at-home tests with an average wait time of approximately four hours.

However, district officials say that testing is not mandatory.

An additional 41,000 tests were distributed ahead of the winter break, according to Oakland Unified spokesperson John Sasaki.

“We want to avoid any big spikes on campus so we want people to test before they come back,” Sasaki said.

Students in West Contra Costa County were able to pick up at-home tests from Kennedy High and Pinole Valley High on Sunday.

“We’ve made it available. We’ve offered it to you in good faith. We’re going to believe that people tomorrow, even staff, we’re going to come back and we all know that we’re negative,” said Kennedy High teacher Miesha Gash.

Someone purchased $205,320 winning lotto ticket from San Leandro gas station

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lottery officials say an unknown player purchased a winning Fantasy 5 lotto ticket worth $205,320 from an Arco gas station located at 1156 Davis St. in San Leandro Sunday, East Bay Times reports.

Officials say the unknown person is one of three players across California to pick the winning numbers of 6, 11, 24, 31 and 33 with a total jackpot of $615,960.

The other two players bought their tickets from a liquor store in West Covina, according to officials.

Another player hit the jackpot after purchasing a ticket from the same San Leandro gas station in 2017 with a value of $152,031.

Fantasy 5 is played seven days a week. Monday’s Fantasy 5 jackpot has an estimated value of $71,000.

Sunday’s unknown winner has 180 days to claim the prize.